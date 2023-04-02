U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,109.31
    +58.48 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,274.15
    +415.12 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,221.91
    +208.43 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.48
    +34.10 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.70
    +1.33 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,969.80
    -10.50 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    -0.0062 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2332
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7970
    +0.1080 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,322.98
    -73.67 (-0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.79
    +7.58 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

X Financial Full Year 2022 Earnings: EPS: CN¥15.40 (vs CN¥15.04 in FY 2021)

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: CN¥3.56b (down 1.8% from FY 2021).

  • Net income: CN¥812.0m (down 1.6% from FY 2021).

  • Profit margin: 23% (in line with FY 2021).

  • EPS: CN¥15.40.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

X Financial shares are up 6.9% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before we wrap up, we've discovered 2 warning signs for X Financial (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of.

