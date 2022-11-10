U.S. markets open in 4 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,765.25
    +9.75 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,604.00
    +77.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,861.50
    +30.75 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,768.70
    +5.30 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.44
    -0.39 (-0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,709.30
    -4.40 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    21.15
    -0.18 (-0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9968
    -0.0046 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.43
    +0.89 (+3.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1389
    +0.0028 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.4860
    +0.0760 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,545.30
    -940.55 (-5.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    385.11
    -36.60 (-8.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,281.04
    -15.21 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,446.10
    -270.33 (-0.98%)
     

X Financial to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 17, 2022

·2 min read

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- X Financial (NYSE: XYF) (the "Company"), a leading online personal finance company in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, before the open of U.S. markets on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

X Financial's management team will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 17, 2022 (8:00 PM Beijing / Hong Kong Time on the same day).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States:

1-888-346-8982

Hong Kong:

852-301-84992

Mainland China:

4001-201203

International:

1-412-902-4272

Passcode:

X Financial

Please dial in ten minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call.

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until November 24, 2022:

United States:

1-877-344-7529

International:

1-412-317-0088

Passcode:

3350951

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://ir.xiaoyinggroup.com.

About X Financial

X Financial is a leading online personal finance company in China. The Company is committed to connecting borrowers on its platform with its institutional funding partners. With its proprietary big data-driven technology, the Company has established strategic partnerships with financial institutions across multiple areas of its business operations, enabling it to facilitate loans to prime borrowers under a robust risk assessment and control system.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.xiaoyinggroup.com.

For more information, please contact:

X Financial
Mr. Frank Fuya Zheng
E-mail: ir@xiaoying.com

Christensen

In China
Mr. Eric Yuan
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: eric.yuan@christensencomms.com

In US 
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/x-financial-to-report-third-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-november-17-2022-301674063.html

SOURCE X Financial

Recommended Stories

  • Why QuantumScape Plunged Today

    Shares of solid-state electric battery-maker QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) were in freefall today, down 14% as of 3:21 p.m EST. The company reported third-quarter earnings at the end of October, but today's move was likely caused by a big analyst downgrade, sending the stock even lower than many other EV stocks, which also generally had a bad day today. This morning, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas issued a note on QuantumScape, downgrading his rating to the equivalent of a "sell," while lowering his price target on the stock from $12 to just $4.

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 With Serious Red Flags

    Electric vehicles have gone from a backwater industry to a full-blown revolution over the last few years. Spurred on by the huge growth of Tesla, companies have committed to investing tons of money into the fast-growing sector of the economy. Here's one electric vehicle (EV) stock to buy right now, and two that will likely be poor investments going forward.

  • 'Probably the last rally': Jim Rogers warns not to get too excited over the market's recent bump — here are the shockproof assets he likes best right now

    Dead cat bounce? This legend certainly thinks so.

  • ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 6.25% and 5.01%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • How Elon Musk’s sale of additional Tesla shares may be impacting the stock

    Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian explains how Tesla CEO Elon Musk's decision to sell nearly $4 billion worth of company shares is affecting the stock.

  • Here's what Mark Zuckerberg told employees as he cut 11,000 jobs

    Here is the full text of a letter to Meta Platforms Inc. (Nasdaq:META) employees from CEO Mark Zuckerberg that was posted on Wednesday

  • Jim Cramer Says Keep Your Eye on These 2 Old-Guard Stocks

    It’s on to the rubbish heap for flashy tech stocks, and time to place bets on the old-timers. That at least seems to be Jim Cramer’s latest piece of advice for investors. The well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program says investors need to accept the “new reality” in which tech names are shunned aside in favor of the stock market’s more vintage collection. “It’s the revenge of the old guard right now, right here,” Cramer said. “All sorts of boring, conventional companies are taking back the

  • Tesla Stock Won’t Stop Dropping. Here’s How Low It Could Go.

    Tesla selling pressure just won't let up. Blame it on Twitter. Unless something changes, investors are in for more pain, according to traders.

  • Unity Software Inc. (U) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Unity Software Inc. (U) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 0% and 0.14%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Goldman Sachs Energy Stocks: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 energy stock picks of Goldman Sachs. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Goldman Sachs Energy Stocks: Top 5 Stock Picks. Jan Hatzius, Goldman Sachs’ chief economist, noted that there is a “very plausible” scenario where the US economy can steer clear […]

  • Is Alibaba (BABA) Still Worth Keeping?

    Distillate Capital Partners LLC, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Distillate’s U.S. FSV strategy declined 19.63% through Q3 of 2022 compared to a decline of 23.87% for the S&P 500 benchmark. This more mitigated decline came despite a 1.75% headwind from being […]

  • JPMorgan Team Says Crypto Markets Face ‘Cascade’ of Margin Calls

    (Bloomberg) -- Crypto markets face weeks of deleveraging in the fallout from the crisis at digital-asset exchange FTX.com, a period of upheaval that could push Bitcoin down to $13,000, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’FTX Warns of Bankruptcy Without Rescue for $8 Billion ShortfallHochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to Conce

  • The Downfall of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX: The Industry Reacts

    The rise and fall of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange has already had a profound impact on the industry. No one knows, for instance, where Binance is officially located or how wealthy is its founder, Changpeng Zhao. If Binance acquires FTX – preventing a bank run that it helped foment – questions will be raised.

  • 15 Stocks That Will Double In 2023

    In this article, we will discuss 15 stocks that will double in 2023. If you are short on time, you can skip our discussion and go straight to 5 Stocks That Will Double In 2023. We are almost through the nerve-racking year that 2022 was for equities. Inflation reached record highs, interest rates followed suit, […]

  • Why Amazon Stock Finished Lower Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) took another step down today, even though there was no company-specific news about the tech giant. Amazon stock finished the day down 4.3%, while the Nasdaq lost 2.5%. While Amazon doesn't have direct exposure to the layoffs at the Facebook parent or the collapse in the crypto market, it arguably has more exposure to consumer and business spending than any other company.

  • Goldman Sachs Semiconductor Stocks: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 semiconductor stock picks of Goldman Sachs. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Goldman Sachs Semiconductor Stocks: Top 5 Picks. As per Washington-based Semiconductor Industry Association, global semiconductor sales dropped 3% in September compared to last year, and Korean chipmakers produced 3.5% […]

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The co-founder, CEO, and top stock picker of ARK Invest added to a few existing positions across her family of growth-oriented exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Wood added to her stakes in 2U (NASDAQ: TWOU), Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB), and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), stocks that are down 70%, 78%, and 86%, respectively, from their 52-week highs.

  • Amazon Becomes World’s First Public Company to Lose $1 Trillion in Market Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is the world’s first public company to lose a trillion dollars in market value as a combination of rising inflation, tightening monetary policies and disappointing earnings updates triggered a historic selloff in the stock this year. Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’FTX Warns of Bankruptcy Without Rescue for $8 Billion ShortfallHochul Wins NY Governor Rac

  • Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -25% and 27.11%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Disney stock drops after reporting a miss on revenue

    Yahoo Finance media reporter Allie Canal outlines Disney's latest earnings report and which revenue streams fell short on expectations.