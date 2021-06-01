X Marks the Spot: Alienware targets new frontiers with brand new X-Series Gaming Laptops

By Vivian Lien, Vice President of Gaming, Dell Technologies

ROUND ROCK, Texas, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Some search far and wide for the "X factor" of mobile PC gaming -- the unique and significant quality that makes a product exceptional. For Alienware, exceptional is part of our DNA and nothing brings that to life more than our Alienware X-Series: a brand-new mobile gaming family that exemplifies our values of bold innovation, high performance, iconic design and premium quality.

Introducing the brand-new Alienware x15 and x17 gaming laptops.

Today, with the launch of X-Series we're proud to present Alienware's thinnest 15" and 17" gaming laptops, introducing the first-ever Alienware x15 and Alienware x17. With breakthrough system-level engineering controls to let you play the latest and greatest game titles with confidence, it boasts patent-pending cooling technologies, the latest performance components, framerate-splitting displays and Legend 2.0 design features. What's more, our collaboration with Intel helped us achieve one of the thinnest form factors ever seen in a PC of this caliber.

When developing the X-Series, we wanted to provide our community with more than just your everyday thin gaming laptop. We wanted to challenge the status quo and create something that redefines the ultimate mobile gaming experience. This was easier said than done due to the physical limitations and mechanical challenges that come with a thin laptop, but our team was able to overcome the challenge with tenacity, extra espresso shots and several engineering breakthroughs.

The result is not only our thinnest gaming laptops to date. Our new x15 is the world's most powerful sub-16mm 15" gaming laptop. So, what did it take to get to this auspicious debut?

If You Can't Take the Heat…

Let's begin with heat, the enemy of all gamers. Advancement in thermal technologies within mobile form factors continues to be the #1 request from our customers. The cooling solutions found on the market today present real dilemmas to PC builders and tradeoffs are always being made. To properly address these thermal limitations, we needed to look inwards and reinvent the game ourselves. In turn, we discovered new materials and several new engineering methods, including five patent-pending, exclusive to Alienware. We're proud of the work, and even more of the results.

Fun Fact: Did you know that the 31st element in the periodic table is Gallium? (x17 pictured above)

We've engineered the next evolution of our Alienware Cryo-Tech™ cooling technology which introduces Element 311, an exclusive thermal interface material (TIM) concocted from Encapsulated Gallium-Silicone liquid metal compound. This material exists between the CPU and their thermal elements to disperse heat and mitigate spikes in core temperatures from affecting the system's performance. Unlike what's currently available on the market, X-Series delivers up to a 25% improvement in thermal resistance advantage with Element 312, but in order to dive into those patent-pending innovations that'll require level 10 clearance to disclose.

This new design includes a combination of standard evacuative fans which move air through the system as well as, patented, dual opposite outlet (DOO) fans.

Along with HyperEfficient Voltage Regulation for extended performance during long hours of gameplay, the X-Series offers more heat dissipation and gaming performance. The new exclusive Alienware Quad Fan design blows air efficiently through the system, chassis and internal hotspots, designed to help keep your gaming engines cool wherever you go. Finally, our patent-pending Smart Fan control technology utilizes AI to enable improved application performance as each fan independently spins-up, slows-down or remains steady according to various sensors strategically placed around core system components. Pretty cool, huh?

The culmination of these technologies allows gamers to enjoy their favorite games at high performance within an exceptionally thin form factor, while maintaining an impressive level of quiet and coolness.

Fly Like a Butterfly, Sting Like a Bee

A new dark core replaces the previously light interior, reducing screen reflections on the keyboard and delivering distraction-free gaming.

At a first glance you'll see that a lot is new with the X-Series design3. These laptops feature an artfully crafted and evolved, Alienware Legend 2.0 design identity. While this new identity, featuring Dark Core, first-appeared on our recently announced Alienware m15 R5/R6 gaming laptops, X-Series enhances this second-gen iteration to unlock high-performance in ultra-thin forms.

Visually, it's easy to be allured by the mesmerizing, single, continuous loop of bold stadium lighting, illuminating the rear hexagon venting pattern. Or the contour of smooth and gentle angles that produce purity of form. But it's not just about the glamour appeal, the new X-Series is designed in parity with engineering to maximize thermal benefits. We've purposefully placed vents on the top and base of X-Series notebooks around the quad fan design to help amplify airflow rate and boost thermal performance.

The results? A gaming laptop with incredible thinness coming in at just 15.9mm for the x15 and 20.9mm for the x17. Not only are these our thinnest notebooks to date, but our new x15 is regarded as the world's most powerful sub-16mm 15" gaming laptop.

It's All About the Experience

X-Series is built with purposeful materials that are chosen to enable thinner profiles, lightness, structural rigidity, and a premium feel.

We live in an era of customization. The Alienware X-Series offers an abundance of high-performing technologies to create a gaming laptop experience made just for you, including:

The latest performance technologies for gamers featuring 11th Gen Intel® Core™ H-series mobile processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs – up to a 3080. x15 and x17 support a maximum graphics power of 110W and 165W, respectively.

Thermal Control Circuit offset (TCC offset) lets you set a "cruise control" limit to the CPU temperature, so you can work and play with the cruise control limit working to help assure that the system CPU temperature will remain within your defined range.

Select from five Tailored Power States according to your needs, including Full Speed (max power), performance mode (graphics priority), balanced mode (balanced CPU/GPU), battery saver (low temperature priority) and quiet mode (acoustics priority).

Want to experience a true mechanical keyboard on the go? Available as an option on the x17, the CHERRY MX keyboard is a 3.5mm ultra-low-profile design that allows you to press deeper with more emphasis, incorporating German stainless-steel mechanical components for a tactile experience like no other.

DirectX Raytracing vibrantly brings your favorite games to life in tandem with the latest panel technologies ranging from incredible FHD 360Hz speed to 4K-UHD HDR400 . All of the X-series configurations include a Windows Hello IR camera for quick facial biometric logins. Various panel options also include our ComfortView Plus, hardware based, low-blue-light technology to help reduce eye strain without sacrificing display quality.

AlienFX stadium lighting goes bolder through advanced LED technology with up to 100 micro-LEDS on the x17 (90 on the x15), designed as an independent and programmable lighting zone that gamers can personalize through the Alienware Command Center.

To maximize portability, our first Alienware-branded 240W power adapter provides gamers with a small and light form factor, making gaming on the go easy.

As an extension of Dell's 2030 Moonshot Goals, the X-Series comes directly to your door inside sustainable packaging made from 92% recycled or renewable materials.

To learn more about X-Series, be sure to tune into the Alienware Update livestream event at 3pm ET (more info below) and check out our press kit here. While all configurations of the new Alienware x15 and x17 will be available in the U.S. on June 15th, starting at $1,999 and $2,099 respectively, starting today we are making available limited configurations and quantity through Dell.com,BestBuy.com and select Best Buy locations for those eager to get their hands on X-Series as soon as possible.

Join Alienware and Special Guests Live on Twitch

The Alienware Update livestream event will kick off on Twitch.TV/Alienware at 3pm EST on June 1 to celebrate the launch of these new gaming rigs with our community members, gamers, partners, and fans. We will deep dive into our newest products, showcase some interesting content and partnerships we've been working on and last but not least feature some fun game play with a few special celebrity guests! You will also have the chance to win exclusive prizes. Don't miss out on this special event!

Pricing and Availability

In addition to the new X-Series, the Alienware m15 R6 and Dell G15 systems are available today too.

Alienware x15 & x17

Alienware m15 R6

Dell G15 (TGL)

Pictured top to bottom: Alienware m15 (Dark Side of Moon), Alienware x15 and Alienware x17 (Lunar Light).

1 Only available on systems with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3070 or 3080 graphics cards.

2 Based on Compal Lab analysis, April 2021. When compared to the Alienware m15 R4. Actual results will vary.

3 AlienFX RGB touch pad requires optional NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3080 graphics card

