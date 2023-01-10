U.S. markets close in 3 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,901.18
    +9.09 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,567.04
    +49.39 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,682.25
    +46.60 (+0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.56
    +13.65 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.64
    +1.01 (+1.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,879.70
    +1.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.77
    -0.10 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0740
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6240
    +0.1070 (+3.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2157
    -0.0028 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.2170
    +0.3510 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,330.31
    -0.54 (-0.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    409.28
    +2.21 (+0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,694.49
    -30.45 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,175.56
    +201.71 (+0.78%)
     

X METAVERSE PRO Introduces Further Development For X META Copy Fund Services

X METAVERSE PRO
·4 min read

Denver, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denver, Colorado -

The X META Copy Fund offers users an effective approach to diversifying their portfolio and generating higher profits.

The X METAVERSE PRO is making further developments for X META Copy Fund services to ensure a greater user experience. The blooming expansion of blockchain technology has made copy fund services more accessible and easy to adapt for customers worldwide. Copy fund, also known as copy trading or mirror trading platform, mainly plays a significant role in the investment sector based on cryptocurrency or beyond by allowing the users to choose top-performing investors in a specific market based on their portfolio, make decisions on the investable amount, and replicate their strategies with a single click. Consequently, this begets traders a higher possibility of having higher revenue from their investments by following successful traders.

Although copy fund services come with their own benefits, there are risks associated with the diversification and replication of the portfolios of investors in various sectors. With the emerging manifestation of cryptocurrency and decentralized autonomous organizations, the copy fund has become one of the key services offered by multiple sectors, including financial organizations, investment platforms, and so on. However, the challenge lies in identifying the right platform to make the best out of copy trading services, which will provide maximum security assurance, conduct thorough research on the market, and ensure a safe investment abiding by the terms and conditions.

In an age of increasing demand for a trusted platform to deliver copy fund services, X METAVERSE PRO, a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain technology, has proven its efficacy through X META Copy Fund Services. The X METAVERSE PRO protocol enables end users to manage their virtual assets and gain appreciation by tracking the wallet addresses of the professionals. The mechanism operates with AI technology to track efficiently and analyze the on-chain data to provide users with an accessible copy trading service.

X METAVERSE PRO is now inculcating further development for X META Copy Fund services to give users a more convenient and sustainable experience in trading their digital assets. One such developmental initiative to be implemented is $XMETA - to effectively initiate wallet-to-wallet address copying to replicate the business strategies of the trading elites. $XMETA is a unique token system under the X METAVERSE PRO network, which is the fundamental currency that circulates throughout the ecosystem. This systematically creates a bridge between virtual assets and real-time currency to establish investment banks in the metaverse. $XMETA is formulated to make the copy fund service simplified by allowing the users to select the particular wallet to copy and deposit their digital funds into the $XMETA smart contract.

X METAVERSE PRO approaches with the most accessible features within the ecosystem to enhance the usability of the X META Copy Fund service. The end users of X META Copy Fund have the autonomy to choose their preferred traders to give funds to and simultaneously have $XMETA tokens of the same value as the fund deposited. In this way, the value of tokens fluctuates proportionately with the trader's performance - indicating the impact level of the user assets by the respective trader's investment decisions.

The developmental stages of X META Copy Fund services are equipped with trusted sources of equipment, enabling it to run a lower-risk digital asset transaction. The $XMETA platform efficiently provides details of traders, which includes the past performance of the investors and supplementary tools to help the end users select the best candidates to start with. Traders as users are privileged to utilize the $XMETA AI plugin from their browser for keeping transaction records - which eventually helps them to decide their own payment method (i.e., as a flat fee or percentage from the earned profit.

The upgrades and improvisations from X METAVERSE PRO in the realm of Copy Trading Service do not cease here only. Alongside the $XMETA as a crucial component to improving the user experience, X METAVERSE PRO will continue with more milestones to integrate the ecosystem with the best-in-class service provided in the blockchain technology sector. The key concentration will be given to making the entire service chain always accessible from anywhere at any time with a single click.

About X METAVERSE PRO

X METAVERSE PRO, an ecosystem built on DeFi 3.0 and Web 3.0 to provide the development of decentralized apps. Developers create dApps on the blockchain while their codes are installed on X METAVERSE PRO’s smart contracts for investments worldwide.

###

For more information about X METAVERSE PRO, contact the company here:

X METAVERSE PRO
X Metaverse Pro
media@xmetaversepro.com
X METAVERSE PRO, 1312 17th Street # 1049 Denver CO 80202

CONTACT: X Metaverse Pro


Recommended Stories

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock soars following Q3 earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance’s Rachelle Akuffo discusses why Bed Bath & Beyond stock is soaring on Tuesday.

  • Investors Heavily Search Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH): Here is What You Need to Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Enphase Energy (ENPH). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The growth-focused money manager is making moves, with her ETFs already beating the market again in 2023 after terrible returns the two previous years.

  • CrowdStrike Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) went public at $34 a share in June 2019. The cloud-based cybersecurity company's stock started trading at $63.50, and it eventually soared to an all-time high of $293.18 in November 2021. The bears believe CrowdStrike is due for a breather following years of breakneck growth.

  • ‘Our kids say our small house is embarrassing’: My husband and I earn $160K, have $1 million in retirement savings, cook at home and drive an old Honda. Are we missing out?

    ‘Should we be redecorating, going to Cancun and Disney World and getting takeout every night instead?’

  • Merger News Is Moving These 3 Stocks Tuesday

    Major market indexes gave up early gains on Monday, and Wall Street looks ready for a lower open on Tuesday morning based on stock index futures. Several stocks made big moves Tuesday morning on news related to mergers and acquisitions. For Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH), speculation about a potential acquisition by a healthcare giant gave the stock a big boost.

  • Is Plug Power (PLUG) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?

    According to the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), one should invest in Plug Power (PLUG). It is debatable whether this highly sought-after metric is effective because Wall Street analysts' recommendations tend to be overly optimistic. Would it be worth investing in the stock?

  • Virgin Orbit Stock Falls to Earth, but Another Nasdaq Stock Nearly Doubles Tuesday

    Stock markets managed to overcome pressure early Tuesday morning to move higher an hour into the trading day. Among stock market indexes, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) led the way upward, with gains of about half a percent as of 10:30 a.m. ET. Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ: VORB) suffered significant declines after a mission didn't go as planned.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond posts weak holiday quarter earnings as bankruptcy looms

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for Bed Bath & Beyond following third-quarter earnings.

  • TEVA Shares Rise on Broad Support for Opioids Settlement

    With the required participation from states and local governments, TEVA can now move forward with the nationwide settlement.

  • Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Since Warren Buffett purchased a controlling stake in Berkshire Hathaway in 1965 and made it the foundation for his investing empire, the stock has seen staggering gains of more than 2,677,400%. While Berkshire's market capitalization of roughly $703 billion and status as the world's sixth largest publicly traded company means that its most explosive growth is almost surely in the past, the Oracle of Omaha's company remains one of the best-run investment conglomerates on the planet, and it's absolutely trounced the S&P 500 index across the past year of trading. Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) might not be a great fit for every investor.

  • These 2 Dividend Stocks Offer Monstrous Yields of at Least 10%; Top Analyst Says ‘Buy’

    The outlook for stocks in 2023 is still in flux. Last year’s headwinds haven’t dissipated, so we’ll be dealing with high inflation, rising interest rates, the Russia-Ukraine war, and an increased risk of recession for the foreseeable future, and that has investors taking an interest in defensive plays. The classic move, of course, is to move heavily into dividend stocks. These bring several advantages that can protect an investment portfolio during an unsettled economic period, including a relia

  • Wall Street Analysts Look Bullish on GE (GE): Should You Buy?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for GE (GE) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • ‘Too Cheap to Ignore’: J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Rebound in 2023

    We are yet to find out what lies in store for the stock market in 2023. However, we do know that the previous year was one of the worst ever, with the S&P 500 putting in its 7th most abject annual performance since 1929. Whichever way you look at it, then, most investors did not enjoy the past 12 months’ market action. One positive takeaway, however, is that the overall bearish trend has driven share prices down across the board and that has left some stocks at levels that are now just too cheap

  • The 3 Smartest Tech Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Beyond

    Tech companies such as Apple and Netflix drove massive stock returns in past years by outsmarting their peers. Shopify has emerged as the most popular e-commerce platform in the U.S. by thinking differently. Direct competitors such as WooCommerce, Squarespace, and Wix perceive themselves as software providers.

  • Down 62% in This Bear Market, Can Carnival Stock Recover in 2023?

    According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock has fallen by 62% since the S&P 500 peaked on Jan. 3, 2022. Could the cruise line operator's shares make a comeback in 2023? All cruises were put on hold in the early stages of the pandemic, and while those ships have now resumed sailing, operators including Carnival, the world's biggest cruise line operator, have struggled to recover from their extended pause.

  • Why Netflix stock is rising to kick off 2023

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Netflix stock performance and why the stock is poised to continue rising in 2023.

  • 7 Warren Buffett Stocks I Bought for My Own Portfolio

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) has one of the most closely followed stock portfolios in the world. The conglomerate owns about four dozen stocks, with a combined market value of more than $325 billion, and many of the positions were chosen by legendary investor Warren Buffett himself. Here's what they are, and why they're my favorite "Buffett stocks" for the long term.

  • Don't Fall for These 2 Dividend Stocks: Cuts Are Coming

    Investors focused on dividend stocks soon learn that this axiom provides fair warning: Sometimes dividend yields are too good to be true. Income investors scouring the equity markets these days looking for yield would do well to do a reality check and better determine if some of the great dividends popping up are actually sustainable. It is critical to keep this in mind when thinking about dividend stocks.

  • Could Palantir Become the Next Salesforce?

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) both own cloud-based platforms that gather and analyze large amounts of data to help their clients make smarter decisions. Analysts expect Salesforce to generate $31 billion in revenue in its fiscal 2023 year (which ends this month), or more than 16 times the $1.9 billion in revenue Palantir was expected to generate in 2022. Let's review Palantir's approach to data mining, how much larger it could grow, and if it could evolve into a blue-chip cloud giant like Salesforce in the future.