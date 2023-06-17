With i(x) Net Zero Up 22%, Insider Buyers Count Their Returns \

i(x) Net Zero Plc (LON:IX.) insiders who purchased shares in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The stock climbed by 22% resulting in a UK£2.9m addition to the company’s market value. Put another way, the original US$88k acquisition is now worth US$144k.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At i(x) Net Zero

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CFO & Executive Director Jonathan Stearns bought UK£72k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.085 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of UK£0.14. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months i(x) Net Zero insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

i(x) Net Zero Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that i(x) Net Zero insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought UK£88k worth of shares. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership Of i(x) Net Zero

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. i(x) Net Zero insiders own about UK£2.3m worth of shares. That equates to 19% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At i(x) Net Zero Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Insiders likely see value in i(x) Net Zero shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 5 warning signs for i(x) Net Zero (3 are concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

