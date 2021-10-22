U.S. markets close in 5 hours 11 minutes

X-Ray Detectors Market by Technology, - Global Forecast to 2026

ReportLinker
·5 min read

An X-ray detector is a device that converts X-rays into electronic data. These devices enable high-quality image acquisition over a short time. In an X-ray detector, the photons are absorbed by the detector material, and energy transfer takes place by ionization.

New York, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "X-Ray Detectors Market by Technology, - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05045708/?utm_source=GNW
X-ray detectors are mainly used in medical, dental, security, industrial, analytical, and veterinary applications.

The X-ray detectors market is projected to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2026 from USD 2.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.9%. growing adoption of FPDs due to advantages offered by the detectors (such as superior image quality, high sensitivity, low noise, reduced image lag, immediate image capture, lower radiation dose, and high resolution) to drive the market growth. Moreover, growing investments in advancing healthcare facilities & digital imaging technologies, increasing demand for early diagnosis and widening scope of clinical applications of X-ray detectors, and the rising target patient population are some other factors boosting the market growth in near future.

Flat-panel detectors (FPDs) to account for the largest share of the market in 2021.
By technology, the X-ray detectors market is segmented into flat-panel detectors (FPDs), computed radiography (CR) detectors, charge-coupled device (CCD) detectors, and line-scan detectors.The FPDs segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2021 and is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Advantages of FPD-based portable digital systems (such as high-quality images, faster scanning, increased patient throughput, and multiple storage options) and their decreasing prices are the key factors driving the growth of this segment.

Mammography application segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.
Based on applications, the X-ray detectors market is segmented into medical applications, dental applications, security applications, veterinary applications, and industrial applications.Mammography subsegment of medical applications is anticipated to register significant growth over the forecast period.

Mammography is among the commonly used breast imaging technologies.Therefore, market growth in this application segment is tied to the increasing prevalence of breast cancer—the second-leading cause of cancer-related deaths in women globally.

As a result, the demand for innovative and technologically advanced breast imaging modalities for the early detection of breast cancer is on the rise.The global burden of breast cancer in 2020 was 2,261,419 newly diagnosed cases (Source: American Cancer Society).

In Europe alone, the estimated incidence of breast cancer was reported to be around 530,000 in 2020 (Source: GLOBOCAN).

Portable detectors segment to account for the largest market share in 2021.
Based on portability, the FPDs market is segmented into fixed and portable detectors.The portable detectors segment is expected to dominate this market in 2019.

Technological advancements and the rising volume of orthopedic and cardiovascular procedures are driving the growth of the portable detectors market.

Asia Pacific to witness high growth in the X-ray detectors market during the forecast period.
The X-ray detectors market in Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Market growth is mainly driven by a growing geriatric population, particularly in Japan; increasing disposable incomes, allowing for greater affordability to advanced technologies; the rising prevalence of target diseases; and favorable government initiatives.

Several APAC countries, such as India, Sri Lanka, and Australia, have experienced terrorist attacks in recent years.These attacks have compelled the governments in these countries to upgrade their security measures by investing significantly in developing and installing X-ray security systems.

To curb terrorism, governments in various Asian nations have laid down multiple policies and have adopted security measures at airports and seaports. This will boost the demand for X-ray detectors for security screening in the region.

A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:
• By Company Type: Tier 1–48%, Tier 2–36%, and Tier 3– 16%
• By Designation: C-level–14%, Director-level–10%, and Others–76%
• By Region: North America–40%, Europe–32%, Asia Pacific–20%, Latin America–5%, and the Middle East & Africa–3%

As of 2020, the X-ray detectors market was dominated by Varex Imaging Corporation (US), Canon, Inc. (Japan), Thales Group (France), Fujifilm Holding Corporation (Japan), and Teledyne Digital Imaging Inc. (Canada). Some of the other companies in this market are Konica Minolta, Inc. (Japan), Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium), and Carestream Health (US).

Research Coverage
This report studies the X-ray detectors market based on technology, application, product type (type, portability, platform, panel type), and region.It also covers the factors affecting market growth, analyzes the various opportunities and challenges in the market, and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.

Furthermore, the report analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five main regions (and the respective countries in these regions).

Reasons to Buy the Report
The report will enable established firms as well as entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them to garner a larger market share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or a combination of the below-mentioned strategies for strengthening their market presence.

This report provides insights on the following pointers:
• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the X-ray detectors market
• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the X-ray detectors market
• Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions
• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the X-ray detectors market
• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05045708/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


