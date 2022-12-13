U.S. markets close in 5 hours 5 minutes

X ray Detectors Market was worth around USD 6.50 billion in 2021 & it will grow at a CAGR of 5.7% till 2029 : GreyViews

GreyViews
·9 min read
GreyViews
GreyViews

X ray Detectors Market Size By Type (Flat Panel Detector, Computed Radiography Detectors, Line Scan Detectors, Charged Coupled Device (CCD) Detectors and Mobile Detectors), By Panel Size (Small Area and Large Area), By Portability (Fixed Detectors and Portable Detectors), By Application (Medical Imaging, Dental Application, Security Application, Veterinary Application and Industrial Application), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, military & defense, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM'S), Clinics and ICU), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2029.

Pune India, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the X ray Detectors market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the X ray Detectors market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @  https://greyviews.com/reports/x-ray-detectors-market/183/request-sample

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the Type, Panel Size, Portability, Application End user and Regions. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global X ray Detectors market are Agfa-Gevaert Group, Varian Medical Systems, Konica Minolta, Inc, Analogic Corporation, Thales Group, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K, Mirion Technologies, Inc, Varex Imaging Corporation, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Teledyne Technologies, Inc, Oehm und Rehbein GmbH among others. To achieve a substantial market, share in the worldwide X ray Detectors market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Heart disease continues to be the main cause of mortality both worldwide and in the US. A deadly heart attack occurs roughly every 40 seconds, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The use of X-ray detectors at airports is prohibited in certain European nations, which is expected to hamper market revenue growth. One of the biggest problems in healthcare is the lack of radiologists in the world. One major contributing cause to the escalating problems in pulmonary healthcare is the lack of this skill set. This is impeding the market's expected revenue growth. Many emerging countries, particularly China and India, are seeing rapid increases in healthcare spending. It is projected that Brazil and Mexico would have more people have access to top-notch healthcare. This is seen as a favourable development for the X-ray detector market.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/183

Scope of X ray Detectors Market Report

Report Metric

Information

Study Period

2021-2029

Base Year          

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Market Share Unit

USD Billion

Segments Covered

Type, Panel Size, Portability, Application, End user and Regions

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa

Major Players

Agfa-Gevaert Group, Varian Medical Systems, Konica Minolta, Inc, Analogic Corporation, Thales Group, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K, Mirion Technologies, Inc, Varex Imaging Corporation, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Teledyne Technologies, Inc, Oehm und Rehbein GmbH among others.

Segmentation Analysis

The Flat Panel Detector segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021. 

The Type segment includes Flat Panel Detector, Computed Radiography Detectors, Line Scan Detectors, Charged Coupled Device (CCD) Detectors and Mobile Detectors. The Flat Panel Detector segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The benefits of FPDs, such as easier positioning during clinical studies, a lack of geometric distortion and chemical processing, uniform response across the field of view, and sensitivity to temperature changes with better patient access, are expected to cause the FPDS market to grow over the coming years. The decreasing cost of FPDS and the growing use of retrofit FPDS are two additional important factors influencing the FPDS market development.

Large Area is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021. 

The panel size segment includes Small Area and Large Area.  The Large Area segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Because they are extensively utilised, easily available, and reasonably priced, stainless steel X ray Detectors play a significant role in the expansion of the global market for X ray Detectors.

Portable is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021. 

The portability segment includes Fixed Detectors and Portable Detectors. The Portable segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The size of the detector must be taken into account while performing a radiography procedure. The optimal detector for these treatments should have a large image area and be both light in volume and in weight. In radiography applications, large-area FPDS are typically used (the largest application area for X-ray detectors). In these applications, large-area FPDS are utilised to take better photos by covering the whole radiation-exposed area.

Medical is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021. 

The application segment includes Medical Imaging, Dental Application, Security Application, Veterinary Application and Industrial Application.  The medical segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The ageing of the population, an increase in orthopaedic, mammography, and cardiovascular procedures, and technical advancements in X-ray equipment are all contributing to the growth of the market for medical applications.

Military & defense is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021. 

The end-use segment includes Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, military & defense, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM'S), Clinics and ICU. The military & defense segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The military & defence sector is projected to have significant revenue CAGR growth due to the growing need for highly advanced X-ray detectors for explosion detection. If explosives are concealed inside electronics and other goods, for instance, it could be difficult to locate them using ordinary x-ray procedures.

Regional Analysis           

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for X ray Detectors include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

  • The North America region witnessed a major share. Because important businesses like Varex Imaging and General Electric Company are located nearby. The region's market is seeing revenue growth due to a high demand for less invasive treatments, a developing healthcare sector, growing clinical uses for X-ray detectors, and rising need for early diagnosis.

Country Analysis

  • Germany

Germany's X ray Detectors market size was valued at USD 16.38 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 24.29 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2029. The area is doing additional tests since there are more people with varied injuries. More than 1,46,000 people died in accidents in 2016, which accounted for around 3.2% of all fatalities in Europe, according to Eurostat. As a result, there is an increasing demand for medical x-ray detectors to locate injuries, evaluate their severity, and provide the necessary care.

  • China

China X ray Detectors market size was valued at USD 29.78 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 43.50 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2029. The ageing population, which is more prone to bone fractures and injuries of any kind because of a weakened immune system and body, is one factor contributing to the growth of this market. For instance, according to World Bank data, 28% of the population in China in 2020 was over the age of 65.

  • India

India's X ray Detectors market size was valued at USD 5.96 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 9.32 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2029. This industry is growing as a result of the rise in cancer patients in India. According to Globocan, there were 13, 24,413 new cancer cases reported in India in 2020.
Covid-19 Impact
Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven due to an increase in technological innovation, the development of effective x-ray technology, and rising demand from a variety of end-use industries, including the defence and military.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/183/single_user_license

