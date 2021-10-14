U.S. markets close in 3 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,431.37
    +67.57 (+1.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,881.62
    +503.81 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,804.64
    +233.00 (+1.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,271.95
    +29.98 (+1.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.80
    +0.36 (+0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.00
    +4.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    23.46
    +0.29 (+1.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1594
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5140
    -0.0350 (-2.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3687
    +0.0027 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5640
    +0.3170 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,309.54
    +1,132.69 (+2.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,381.40
    +6.18 (+0.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,207.71
    +65.89 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,550.93
    +410.65 (+1.46%)
     

X-Ray Detectors Market worth $3.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·5 min read

CHICAGO, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "X-Ray Detectors Market by Technology (Flat Panel, CCD, CR Detector), Application (Medical, Orthopedic, Industrial, Veterinary, Security), FPD (Type (Gadox, CSL, Direct), Portability (Fix, Portable), Platform (Digital, Retrofit)) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the X-Ray Detectors Market is projected to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2026 from USD 2.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo
MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Browse in-depth TOC on "X-Ray Detectors Market"
215 – Tables
38 – Figures
244 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=7004984

The Market growth is mainly driven by the growing public and private investments in digital imaging technologies, declining prices and benefits offered by digital detectors, and reimbursement cuts for analog X-rays.

Based on platform type, digital FPDs to account for the largest share of the X-ray detectors market in 2021

Based on platform type, the FPDs market is segmented into digital FPDs and retrofit FPDs. In 2021, the digital FPDS segment to account for a larger share of the FPDS market due to the advantages of new digital X-ray systems, such as high-quality image acquisition, faster scanning, increased patient throughput, and multiple storage options (digital images can be stored using both on-site and off-site PACS), resulting in their greater adoption.

In terms of portability, the portable X-ray detectors register significant growth over the forecast period.

Based on portability, the FPDs market is segmented into fixed and portable detectors. The portable detectors segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Mobile X-ray systems offer advantages such as better image quality, lower radiation dose requirement, shorter screening time, and low weight, resulting in their adoption among end-users increasing. Handheld X-ray systems find extensive applications in dental radiography. Technological advancements and the rising volume of orthopedic and cardiovascular procedures are driving the growth of the portable detectors market.

The static medical applications segment to hold major share of the X-ray detectors market in 2021

Based on application, the X-ray detectors market is segmented into medical, dental, security, industrial, and veterinary applications. The medical applications of X-ray detectors are further categorized into static and dynamic imaging. The need for efficient and outcome-oriented procedures is a key factor driving the market growth.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=7004984

North America will continue to dominate the X-ray detectors market during the forecast period

In 2021, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The large share of this region is attributed to factors such as technological innovations, increasing healthcare spending, availability of venture capital and government funding, and increasing incidence of chronic diseases. Europe is expected to account for the second-largest share of the market in 2020. Factors such as advancements in healthcare infrastructure, technological advancements, and favorable venture capital funding are expected to fuel the market growth in this region.

The X-ray detectors market is highly competitive with the presence of several small and big players. Some of the prominent players in the X-ray market include Varex Imaging Corporation (US), Thales Group (France), Canon (Japan), Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium), FUJIFILM Corporation (Japan), Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan), Analogic Corporation (US), Carestream Health (US), Detection Technology Plc. (Finland), Konica Minolta, Inc. (Japan), MOXTEK, Inc. (US), Teledyne Digital Imaging Inc. (Canada), JPI Healthcare. Co. Ltd. (South Korea), iRay Technology (China), and Vieworks Co., Ltd. (South Korea).

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=7004984

Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Diagnostic Imaging Market by Product (MRI (Open, Closed), Ultrasound (2D, 4D, Doppler), CT, X-Ray (Digital, Analog), SPECT, Hybrid PET, Mammography), Application (OB/Gyn, Cardiology, Oncology), Enduser (Hospitals, Imaging Centers) - Global Forecast to 2026
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/diagnostic-imaging-market-411.html

Digital X-ray Market by Portability (Fixed, Portable), Applications (General, Dental, Mammography, Cancer, Fluoroscopy), Technology (Direct, Computed), System (Retrofit, New), End Users, Price Range, Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/digital-x-ray-market-1164.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/x-ray-detectors-market.asp
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/x-ray-detectors.asp

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/x-ray-detectors-market-worth-3-9-billion-by-2026--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301400488.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Under $10

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best tech stocks to buy under $10. You can skip our detailed analysis of the technology sector, and go directly to the 5 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Under $10. Technology stocks have paved the way for economic growth in the past few years, […]

  • Why EV Charging Stocks Could Fall Further

    Electric vehicle charging stocks were among the hottest on the market in 2020, but that's changed in 2021. Shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK), ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), and EVgo (NASDAQ: EVGO) are down sharply over the last six months, and show no sign of turning around. There are reasons to be excited about electric vehicle charging as a growth business, but there are also challenges ahead.

  • 5 Growth Stocks Climbing Up My Prospective Buy List

    I don't buy a lot of stocks. But with so many amazing businesses trading on the public markets, there are a lot that I want to buy. Many factors need to come together for me to press the buy button: the right allocation of paying myself first, an emergency fund, and funds available for investing.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Absurdly Cheap Right Now

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has taken investors on a wild roller-coaster ride so far this year. After all of these dizzying gyrations, Novavax appears to be the biggest bargain among the top vaccine stocks. Here's why Novavax stock is absurdly cheap right now.

  • Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citi all beat on reserve release

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down the earnings reports for the major banks.&nbsp;

  • Is It Time to Buy the Alibaba Bounce?

    Alibaba stock has begun to rebound from its lows, but investors should pump the brakes before getting too excited.

  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

    If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an...

  • My Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    If you want to build life-changing wealth, the stock market can be a great place to realize that dream. Since 1957, the S&P 500 has produced an annualized return of roughly 10.4% (including dividends).

  • Michael Burry's 'mother of all crashes' warning is still in play — but here are 3 stocks he's bullish on

    'The Big Short' guy remains bearish. But he's long on this trio of stocks.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could Double in 3 Years

    Finding undervalued stocks in today's market is getting more difficult, but there are plenty of strong companies that the market is still underestimating. Here's why three Motley Fool contributors believe Academy Sports & Outdoors (NASDAQ: ASO), Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS), and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), can double in value in the next three years. John Ballard (Academy Sports & Outdoors): Academy Sports has tripled in value since its initial public offering in 2020.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Now

    Specifically, Roku and Palantir should benefit from unstoppable trends in the coming years, and, with both stocks currently trading at a discount, now looks like a good time to add a few shares to your portfolio. Palantir specializes in big data. Since then, Palantir has won contracts with numerous government organizations, including the U.S. Air Force, Army, and the U.S. Coast Guard, as well as the National Nuclear Security Administration and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

  • Bill Gates’ 10 Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the best dividend stocks according to Bill Gates. You can skip our detailed analysis of Bill Gates’ investment philosophy and go directly to read Bill Gates’ 5 Dividend Stocks. William Henry Gates, more commonly known as Bill Gates, is an American businessman, investor, software developer, author, philanthropist, and the founder […]

  • 10 Best 3D Printing Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best 3D printing stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed analysis on these stocks, you can go directly to the 5 Best 3D Printing Stocks to Buy. 3D printing, sometimes referred to as additive manufacturing, is the sequential layering of materials to […]

  • Is Kinder Morgan Stock a Buy?

    In the last five years, Kinder Morgan has generated steady EBITDA as well as stable cash from operations. Such contracts entitle Kinder Morgan to get payments from shipper customers, regardless of actual throughput on its assets. Kinder Morgan's interstate gas pipelines are largely reserved under such contracts.

  • Why Twilio Stock Surged Higher Today

    Shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) marched sharply higher Wednesday, surging as much as 6.2% before ending the trading day up 5.9%. Piper Sandler (NYSE: PIPR) analyst Brent Bracelin was a guest on CNBC's TechCheck and included Twilio in his list of cloud names to watch. "We think Twilio could become a $10 billion business," Bracelin said.

  • 3 Leading Telehealth Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    The pandemic gave a boost to a trend that was already growing -- telehealth. Before the pandemic, telehealth was often seen by companies as a convenient option to save money on insurance costs, but during the pandemic, it became a necessity. Going forward, consumers, having seen how easy telehealth services can be for prescription refills, mental wellness, and other areas, are going to expect telehealth options.

  • UPDATE 2-Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner dies

    Toymaker Hasbro Inc said on Tuesday longtime Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brian Goldner has died, two days after he went on medical leave. In a statement last year, Goldner said he had been under continued medical treatment following his cancer diagnosis in 2014. Board member and former CEO of marketing firm InnerWorkings Inc, Rich Stoddart, has replaced Goldner on an interim basis.

  • 11 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best Robinhood stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Equity trading applications have become more famous as the rapid digitization of the world […]

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future

    When the financial media mentions "tech stocks," many people equate the term with consumer hardware or business software. After all, those are the companies that get talked about the most, so they're what many of us are most familiar with. For that, you need to find the companies that are behind the scenes.

  • Whitecap Resources Inc. Announces 2022 Budget, 2021 Guidance Update and Increased Cash Returns to Shareholders

    Whitecap Resources Inc. ("Whitecap" or the "Company") (TSX: WCP) is pleased to announce its 2022 budget, an accelerated fourth quarter 2021 capital program and 38% increase to its dividend.