X-ray Systems Market Size Worth $9.4 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

·6 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global x-ray systems market size is expected to reach USD 9.4 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.3% from 2022 to 2030. Technological advancements in the healthcare sector and supportive investments by the government are driving the market. In addition, increase in the demand for early-stage diagnosis of chronic diseases and screening programs are expected to boost market growth.

Grand_View_Research_Logo
Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

  • The radiography segment dominated the market and is further expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period, as it is the initial diagnostic imaging step recommended by doctors on their way to a definitive diagnosis.

  • The digital radiography segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, as it produces high contrast resolution images at a lower ionizing radiation.

  • Based on mobility, the stationary segment held the largest revenue share in 2021.

  • The mobile x-ray systems segment is expected to grow at a lucrative rate during the forecast period, owing to its portability, image quality, speed, and safety.

  • The diagnostic imaging centre segment is expected to grow at a fastest rate during the forecast period.

  • North America dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020.

  • Asia Pacific is anticipated to be growing at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the increased demand for better imaging devices.

Read 120-page market research report, "X-ray Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Modality (Radiography, Fluoroscopy, Mammography), By Technology (Digital Radiography, Computed Radiography), By Mobility, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

X-ray Systems Market Growth & Trends

Emerging innovations in the x-ray systems is expanding the market size, such as integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in medical imaging systems, robotic, and mobile x-ray systems have made the technology more accessible for use in limited-resource communities around the world. For instance, in March 2021, Philips healthcare announced partnership with Lunit, a leading medical AI startup, with this collaboration Lunit's INSIGHT CXR chest detection suite will be incorporated into Philips diagnostic x-ray suite, to achieve better patient outcomes, improve the experience of patients and staff, and lower the cost of care.

The rising prevalence and awareness of chronic diseases like cancer, neurological conditions, orthopedics and cardiovascular diseases, which demands the adoption of x-ray systems for diagnosis are expected to expand the market during forecast period. Furthermore, the growing adoption of Digital Radiography (DR) is expected to boost the market growth as DR systems produces, high contrast resolution images at a lower ionizing radiation.

The market's prominent competitors are taking different initiatives such as acquisition, funding, and product development in order to expand their product portfolio and enhance their manufacturing capacity. For instance, in November 2020, GE healthcare announced the first AI algorithms set in a mobile x-ray device for automated measurements, case prioritization and quality control.

X-ray Systems Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global x-ray systems market report on the basis of modality, technology, mobility, end use, region:

X-ray Systems Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • Radiography

  • Fluoroscopy

  • Mammography

X-ray Systems Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • Digital radiography

  • Computed radiography

X-ray Systems Mobility Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • Stationary

  • Mobile

X-ray Systems End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • Hospitals

  • Diagnostic imaging centres

X-ray Systems Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East and Africa

List of Key Players of X-ray Systems Market

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.

  • Siemens Healthineers AG

  • GE Healthcare

  • Canon Medical Systems

  • Shimadzu Corporation

  • FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc.

  • Carestream

  • Mindray Medical International Limited

  • Hologic, Inc

  • New Medical Imaging

  • AGFA

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

  • Dental X-ray Market - The global dental x-ray market size is expected to reach USD 3.35 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 18.6% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing prevalence of oral diseases as well rising geriatric population are some of the factors that have led to the growth of the market.

  • Mammography Market - The global mammography market size is expected to reach a value of USD 3.8 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. expanding at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2021 to 2028. The market growth can be attributed to the rising initiatives by various governments and NGOs to raise awareness about early diagnosis of microcalcifications in breast tissue. Some significant organizations such as the National Breast Cancer Foundation, CDC, and Breast Cancer Organization are promoting the early diagnosis of mammary gland calcification, which is one of the crucial factors expected to drive the demand over the forecast period.

  • Fluoroscopy Systems Market - The global fluoroscopy systems market size is expected to reach USD 4.74 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The unprecedented growth is believed to be a consequence of rising patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries. These devices facilitate early diagnosis and reduce treatment duration in majority of surgical procedures.

Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of the Medical Devices Industry

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:
Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: +1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Grand View Compass | Grand View Pipeline
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/x-ray-systems-market-size-worth-9-4-billion-by-2030-grand-view-research-inc-301482309.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

