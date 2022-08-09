U.S. markets open in 5 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,144.50
    +2.75 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,816.00
    +24.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,187.00
    +3.75 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,944.20
    +3.10 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.88
    -0.88 (-0.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.00
    -4.20 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    20.59
    -0.02 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0210
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.51
    +0.36 (+1.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2083
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9580
    -0.0150 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,851.53
    +67.50 (+0.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    557.15
    +14.27 (+2.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,480.40
    -1.97 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,999.96
    -249.28 (-0.88%)
     

x+why Implements Yardi Kube IT Management

·2 min read

Flexspace operator goes live with powerful WiFi technology in Birmingham workspace

LONDON, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- x+why, a UK-based flexible workspace provider, has launched Yardi® Kube IT Management at its Foundry coworking space in Birmingham.

x+why, a UK-based flexible workspace provider, has launched Yardi® Kube IT Management at its Foundry coworking space in Birmingham. (PRNewsfoto/yardi)
x+why, a UK-based flexible workspace provider, has launched Yardi® Kube IT Management at its Foundry coworking space in Birmingham. (PRNewsfoto/yardi)

This is the third x+why location to go live with Yardi's WiFi technology.

Yardi Kube IT Management provides x+why with a high-performance WiFi solution. This gives x+why users a frictionless experience with a secure, reliable and robust WiFi connection.

The platform includes data management and real-time visibility of usage reports to help streamline operations and maximise user experience. Users can benefit from single-sign-on, allowing members to connect from anywhere and the online portal simplifies adding, moving and updating service levels.

As x+why operate multiple sites across the UK, Yardi Kube allows roaming between sites so users can gain immediate access to the internet without having to reconnect, register or login to sites multiple times.

"Yardi has provided and continues to provide powerful wired and wireless WiFi networks for x+why," said Phil Nevin, CCO, for x+why. "Yardi takes a hands-on approach to the delivery of its projects and has helped throughout the design, delivery and post-delivery aspects of the building to ensure the solution is right the first time."

"Yardi's platform helps provide a frictionless experience to users and allows x+why to focus on delivering the building to its clientele," said Justin Harley, regional director for Yardi. "We're thrilled to continue working with x+why and maintain the robust high speed and high-density service that x+why has become accustomed to."

Yardi Kube IT Management is part of the end-to-end Yardi Kube Flexible Workspace Suite that delivers a complete flexspace platform for online marketing, online payments, meeting room and space management, a member mobile app and full financial accounting.

See how Yardi® Kube can improve your user experience for any coworking business.

About x+why
x+why provides flexible workspaces to a community of purpose-led entrepreneurs and businesses. It works with landlords to design, manage and operate inspirational and flexible workspaces, which champion purpose as well as profit. For more information, visit xandwhy.co.uk.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With 8,000 employees, Yardi is working with clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.co.uk.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1873467/Yardi.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737275/Yardi_Logo.jpg

Yardi Logo (PRNewsfoto/Yardi)
Yardi Logo (PRNewsfoto/Yardi)

Recommended Stories

  • Malcolm Gladwell says it’s ‘not in your best interest to work from home.’ Nearly 20 years ago he said he ‘hates desks’ and writes from his couch

    Gladwell, the author of “The Tipping Point,” said it was “not in your best interest” to “just sit in your pajamas in your bedroom.”

  • How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • EVs that may qualify for the Inflation Reduction Act tax credit

    Yahoo Finance autos correspondent Pras Subramanian details which electric vehicles currently on the market may or may not qualify for the Inflation Reduction Act's EV tax credit.

  • McDonald's Menu Move Targets Wendy's, Burger King

    McDonald's created the Big Mac in response to the success that Burger King had with the Whopper. Burger King has its flame broiler and Wendy's has "fresh, never frozen" beef, but every chain has basically the same burgers. Sure, there are variations -- Wendy's has baked potatoes and chili, Burger King has its Chicken Fries -- but it's mostly all the same.

  • Snap plans to lay off employees- The Verge

    The scope of the job cuts is currently unclear as managers are still planning it for their teams, the report said, adding that the Snapchat-owner has more than 6,000 employees. Snap declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. The development comes as technology companies, crypto exchanges and financial firms cut jobs and slow hiring as global economic growth slows due to higher interest rates, red-hot inflation and an energy crisis in Europe.

  • Boeing Dreamliner deliveries set to resume in coming days

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out Boeing's stock following announcements regarding the status of its Dreamliner deliveries.

  • Malcolm Gladwell’s work-from-home comments spark backlash and accusations of hypocrisy

    “It’s not in your best interests to work at home,” said Gladwell, during a recent podcast appearance.

  • Tesla's July sales of Chinese-made vehicles slide due to factory line upgrades

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Tesla sold 28,217 Chinese-made vehicles in July, nearly two-thirds less than a month earlier as a scheduled upgrade to its factory lines in Shanghai disrupted production. The U.S. carmaker exported 19,756 Model 3s and Model Ys from China last month, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA)said. In June, it sold 78,906 vehicles and exported 968.

  • You're One Step Closer to Being Able to Delay Your RMDs in Retirement

    A bill is headed for consideration by the full Senate that would move the age at which you have to start drawing down your retirement plan savings to 75. The House of Representatives passed a similar measure, so sponsors are … Continue reading → The post You're One Step Closer to Being Able to Delay Your RMDs in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China Orders Surprise Audit of $3 Trillion Trust Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top auditor is conducting a review of the $3 trillion trust industry, paving the way for a potential overhaul of a key shadow banking sector where losses on property loans are mounting.Most Read from BloombergFBI Raid Focused on Material Trump Brought From White HouseChina Seizes on Pelosi Visit to Set ‘New Normal’ for TaiwanSan Francisco ‘Froth is Gone’ as Wealth Fades, Housing SlumpsS&P 500 Finishes Lower After Wiping Out 1% Rally: Markets WrapIn an unscheduled move, the

  • Retirees Can Earn This Much Without Paying Taxes

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • IBM accuses start-up of stealing secret computer tech

    IBM has accused a Swiss tech start-up of using a British front company to steal and copy its trade secrets.

  • Oil dips on chance of Iran supply boost

    Oil prices pulled back slightly on Tuesday on the latest progress in last-ditch talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear accord, which would clear the way to boost its crude exports in a tight market. Brent crude futures fell 14 cents, or 0.1%, to $96.51 a barrel at 0404 GMT, paring a 1.8% gain from the previous session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures declined 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $90.60 a barrel, after climbing 2% in the previous session.

  • Norway threatens to ration electricity in fresh blow for UK and European energy supplies

    Norway has drawn up plans to ration electricity exports in a move that has heightened fears of energy shortages in the UK and Europe this winter.

  • Why Cracker Barrel's New Menu Item Upset Its Customers

    Cracker Barrel isn't a household name for many, but for others it is their mainstay when it comes to good ol' country home cookin'. Cracker Barrel customer's base has voiced their opinion, and they not only don't want to try the new plant-based sausage, but they don't want anyone to. Cracker Barrel is known for its old-fashioned home cooking and the menu shows it -- the breakfast classic combinations are called "Old Timer's Breakfast," "Grandpa's Country Fried Breakfast," and the "Cracker Barrel's Country Boy Breakfast."

  • 3 Dirt Cheap High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    Whether the stock market is near an all-time high or in a bear market, no one wants to pay more for a share of a company than it is worth. A dirt cheap dividend stock could be a company that is being valued at less than its historical metrics indicate. Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), and United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) are three industry-leading businesses that are all cheap stocks based on historical valuations.

  • Tyson earnings miss estimates as meat sales slow

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Tyson earnings and how inflation is impacting meat demand.

  • CEO reveals why Franchise Group wanted to buy Kohl's

    At the start of July, Kohl’s leaders said the negotiations were over, and Kohl’s would remain an independent business.

  • 4 Stocks Warren Buffett Can't Stop Buying

    Few money managers have the investing track record that billionaire Warren Buffett brings to the table. Since taking over as CEO of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an average annual return of 20.1%, through Dec. 31, 2021. In other words, when Warren Buffett buys or sells shares of a company, everyone from novice investors to professionals with decades of experience tends to pay close attention.

  • ‘They’re not required to tell you that, but you should know.’ 4 questionable, but legal, things some financial advisers do with your money

    Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive. There are many people out there who will offer to give you financial advice.