X2M Connect Limited (ASX:X2M) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at X2M Connect Limited's (ASX:X2M) future prospects. X2M Connect Limited, a technology company, provides Internet of Things business technology for the utility sector in the Asia-Pacific. On 30 June 2023, the AU$10m market-cap company posted a loss of AU$6.5m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which X2M Connect will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Check out our latest analysis for X2M Connect

According to some industry analysts covering X2M Connect, breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of AU$2.1m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 98% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of X2M Connect's upcoming projects, though, take into account that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with X2M Connect is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Story continues

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of X2M Connect to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – X2M Connect's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of pertinent factors you should look at:

Valuation: What is X2M Connect worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether X2M Connect is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on X2M Connect’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.