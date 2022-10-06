U.S. markets close in 3 hours 49 minutes

Xactly Appoints Industry Veteran Michel van den Berg to Drive Continued Expansion in EMEA

Xactly Corporation.
·2 min read
Xactly Corporation.
Xactly Corporation.

LONDON, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xactly, the leader in intelligent revenue solutions, today announced the hiring of Michel van den Berg to VP of Sales, EMEA. His understanding of the pain and challenges that sales organisations face, combined with his passion to deliver value to customers with mission critical technology, is an ideal complement to Xactly’s leadership team.

“We are thrilled to welcome Michel onboard at an exciting time for the business. Our EMEA growth trajectory and expansion plans continue to be a key focus for us, and his calibre of leadership and expertise will pave the way for the next generation of great customers,” said Chris Cabrera, Founder and CEO at Xactly.

Michel brings more than 30 years of experience in technology, focusing on fast-growth businesses and markets. Prior to joining Xactly, Michel was VP & GM EMEIA at Jamf, a mobile device management provider. He was the company’s first EU sales person, and eventually grew to manage more than 200 sales, revenue, customer support and success reps.

“Xactly is solving the biggest problems sales teams are facing today. I’m passionate about how our technology is helping our customers and sales leaders increase forecasting accuracy, improve win rates, and motivate sellers.”-- Michel van den Berg VP Sales, EMEA “Today, it’s really about generating outputs and adapting to the new ways that people work. My approach to leadership is to find the right people and develop them, while ensuring that the team meets our goals, and continues providing exceptional customer service.

About Xactly

Xactly has helped thousands of companies and millions of sellers around the world beat their revenue targets. Using Xactly’s solutions, leaders look past the current quarter to create revenue streams for long-term growth. The Xactly Intelligent Revenue Platform marries artificial intelligence and 17 years of proprietary data in easy-to-use applications. Sentiment, process, and trend analysis come together to form accurate machine forecasts. Quick identification and implementation of revenue plans, quotas, and territory improvements are easy. Xactly’s Intelligent Revenue Platform is the only solution that aligns seller behaviour with boardroom strategy to create a resilient, predictable, and profitable business. To learn more about Xactly and the latest issues and trends in intelligent revenue, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and visit https://www.xactlycorp.com.

Meghan Orencole
PAN Communications
Xactly@pancomm.com

Stacey Nardozzi
Octopus Group
xactly@octopusgrp.com


