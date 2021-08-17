U.S. markets open in 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,455.75
    -18.25 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,390.00
    -144.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,080.75
    -53.25 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,177.80
    -23.60 (-1.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.96
    -0.33 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.30
    +4.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1784
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.83
    +1.38 (+8.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3806
    -0.0037 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3160
    +0.0360 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,146.94
    -952.24 (-2.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,169.27
    -28.31 (-2.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,150.23
    -3.75 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,424.47
    -98.72 (-0.36%)
     

Xactly Launches New Xactly Framework for its Intelligent Revenue Platform

Xactly Corporation
·2 min read

Xactly Framework delivers extensibility, automation and orchestration capabilities critical for a resilient business.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xactly, the leader in intelligent revenue solutions, today announced the launch of Xactly Framework. Designed to reduce the risk and complexity found in manual revenue processes, this offering simplifies the way that customers move these processes into the Xactly Intelligent Revenue Platform.

Despite implementing a variety of core systems, every business has a unique set of processes that are still managed manually with spreadsheets and email. With few controls and a reliance on individual knowledge, using these tools for revenue-related processes place companies at risk. Xactly Framework offers companies a way to quickly extend Xactly's robust revenue intelligence and operations functionality to automate and strengthen these processes, reducing risk and deriving greater value from their existing investments.

“At this scale and stage of our business, it would be nearly impossible to do strategic sales planning without the agility that Xactly provides. Managing compensation effectively at this scale without an automated solution would limit our ability to make strategic decisions, because our time would be spent calculating comp on spreadsheets, which is unnecessary. We’d still be stuck in the mentality of ‘what can we do?’ versus ‘what do we want to do, that will drive results.’” — Matt Sheppard, Global Sales Compensation Operations and Systems at LinkedIn

In addition to powerful workflow and extensibility functions, Xactly Framework threads together all revenue-relevant data-streams across the enterprise. This orchestration replaces silos with transparency and collaboration. By converting individual knowledge and isolated decision-making into institutional knowledge and best-practice, organizations can become far more resilient.

“Xactly Framework eliminates manual processes that cause inefficiency and introduce errors,” said Christopher Li, VP of Transformation and Innovation at Xactly. “By leveraging data, and combining this technical framework with Xactly Transform, we are orchestrating changes for our customers that are immediately adding value by positively impacting revenue.”

Hundreds of companies are achieving remarkable results by integrating CRM, ERP, and HCM with Xactly's Intelligent Revenue platform, learn more about it.

About Xactly
Xactly has helped thousands of companies and millions of sellers around the world beat their revenue targets. Using Xactly’s solutions, leaders look past the current quarter to create revenue streams for long-term growth.

The Xactly Intelligent Revenue Platform marries artificial intelligence and 16 years of proprietary data in easy-to-use applications. Sentiment, process and trend analysis come together to form accurate machine forecasts. Quick identification and implementation of revenue plan, quota and territory improvements is easy, and rapid calculation of even the most complex compensation plans keeps sales reps motivated and on track.

This makes the Xactly Intelligent Revenue Platform the only solution that aligns seller behavior with boardroom strategy to create a resilient, predictable and profitable business.

To learn more about Xactly and the latest issues and trends in intelligent revenue, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our blog.

PR CONTACT
LaunchSquad
Xactly@launchsquad.com
Kaitlin Rymer
(412) 952-5897


Recommended Stories

  • Cardano surges to become fourth largest crypto asset

    Cardano became the world’s fourth-largest cryptocurrency over the weekend after revealing details about its much-anticipated Alonzo Purple upgrade.

  • Microsoft's Latest Anti-Piracy Weapon Is Ethereum

    The technology behemoth behind the Windows operating system plans to use the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain in its fight against digital piracy. What Happened: In a recent white paper released by Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), the firm describes an incentive system to bolster anti-piracy campaigns based on Ethereum called Argus. The document describes a tool leveraging the blockchain to provide a trustless system that allows piracy reporters to remain anonymous while still operating in

  • Ethereum staking comes to Ledger hardware products

    Ledger Live – the Lido staking service – has been extended to Ethereum holders, allowing staking on the platform in anticipation of Ethereum 2.0.

  • Cardano’s ADA Token Is Now World’s Third-Largest Cryptocurrency

    (Bloomberg) -- A little-known digital token linked to the Cardano blockchain has just become the third-largest virtual currency in the world as network developers look to ride the boom in decentralized finance.With the so-called ADA cryptocurrency jumping around 50% over the past week alone, optimism is rising that new technological enhancements will allow smart contracts on Cardano by its announced goal of Sept. 12. That will enable its network to offer lucrative services like DeFi, where Ether

  • Bitcoin ATMs and the Road to Adoption

    At least for now, crypto in Puerto Rico is less about doing business than about education.

  • Poly Network Hack Not Over as Attacker Prolongs Return of Funds

    The attacker now says they are considering accepting the $500,000 bounty offered by Poly Network as a reward for returning the funds, and using it to pay anyone else who can hack the DeFi site.

  • Privacy Without DeFi Is Boring, DeFi Without Privacy Is Predatory

    Developers have traded riches for user privacy. It's time to return crypto to its roots.

  • How to Stop Getting Junk Mail Once and for All

    Scandi-style minimalism may be what you’re after, but a mailbox cluttered with catalogs, coupons and credit card offers is so not hygge . We shudder to think...

  • What Changed in Crypto Markets While You Were Sleeping — Aug 16

    BeInCrypto presents our daily morning roundup of crypto news and market changes that you might have missed while you were asleep.

  • Beijing takes stake, board seat in ByteDance's key China entity - The Information

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -The Chinese government has taken a stake and a board seat in TikTok owner ByteDance's key Chinese entity, Beijing ByteDance Technology, The Information reported on Monday, citing corporate records and people with knowledge of the matter. Beijing ByteDance Technology sold a 1% stake in an April 30 deal to WangTouZhongWen (Beijing) Technology, which is owned by three state entities, the media outlet said, citing Tianyancha, an online database of China's corporate records.

  • Bitcoin Fans Are Suddenly a Political Force

    The usually fractious cryptocurrency industry unified to oppose a tax provision in the $1 trillion infrastructure bill, showing its growing influence in Washington and finance.

  • Walmart Looks to Hire Cryptocurrency Expert

    The retailer has posted a headquarters job that would entail developing a digital-currency strategy.

  • Shopistry bags $2M to provide ‘headless commerce without the headaches’

    Canada-based Shopistry wants to turn the concept of headless commerce, well, on its head. On Monday, the e-commerce startup announced $2 million in seed funding to continue developing its toolkit of products, integrations, services and managed infrastructure for brands to scale online. Jaafer Haidar and Tariq Zabian started Shopistry in 2019.

  • Cyvatar’s Stephanie Simpson Named a Finalist for the Top 10 Women in Cybersecurity at the 2021 Black Unicorn Awards

    Company Vice President of Platform Management Selected from Women around the World for Exceptional Leadership and Innovation in Cybersecurity

  • Tinder letting users verify their identity as platforms struggle with ways to limit abuse

    Tinder will let users verify their identity in an attempt to stem online abuse. For now it will remain optional and voluntary, unless Tinder is forced to check people’s identity by law. Tracey Breeden, vice president of safety and social advocacy at Tinder’s parent firm, Match Group, said feedback from experts and users would be a vital part of its approach in helping ease such fears.

  • Economy Week Ahead: Retail Sales, Industrial Output, Fed Minutes

    Markets this week will focus on U.S. retail sales and minutes from the Federal Reserve’s July policy meeting.

  • Figment Raises $50M to Build Up Proof-of-Stake Infrastructure

    The funding round included participation from Anchorage Digital, Galaxy Digital, and 10T Ventures.

  • Baffle lands $20M Series B to simplify data-centric encryption

    California-based Baffle, a startup that aims to prevent data breaches by keeping data encrypted from production through processing, has raised $20 million in Series B funding. Baffle was founded in 2015 to help thwart the increasing threats to enterprise assets in public and private clouds. Unlike many solutions that only encrypt data in-transit and at-rest, Baffle’s solution keeps data encrypted while it's being processed by databases and applications through a "security mesh" that de-identifies sensitive data that it claims offers no performance impact to customers.

  • Best antivirus software for Windows (2021 edition)

    What should a good antivirus program do for your PC? We'll explain -- and give our recommendations.

  • T-Mobile acknowledges breach of customer data, launches probe

    T-Mobile on Monday acknowledged a breach of customer information after a hacker group claimed to have obtained records of 100 million of the operator's US customers and offered some of the data on the dark web.