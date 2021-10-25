Xactly Welcomes Megan Ackerson as New Chief Human Resources Officer

The former Brillio executive will continue to recruit top-tier talent and sustain vibrant workplace culture

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xactly , the leader in intelligent revenue solutions, today announced that Megan Ackerson has been named as the company’s new Chief Human Resources Officer.



As the demand for Xactly’s Intelligent Revenue solutions grows, she will focus efforts on driving talent acquisition globally. In addition, Ackerson will advance Xactly’s culture, belonging, inclusion and diversity (CBID) strategy to sustain high engagement and continue its award-winning workplace legacy.

Before joining Xactly, Ackerson was the Chief People Officer at Brillio where she focused on the company’s core values to invigorate their working environment and ability to hire at scale. During her tenure, Brillio's headcount grew over 70 percent, employee engagement scores improved and attrition was significantly reduced.

“Megan comes to Xactly with a proven track record of growth and knows how to attract and retain high-caliber professionals. Her experience complements our strategy and global expansion initiatives,” said Chris Cabrera, founder and CEO at Xactly. “We’re excited to have her on our team.”

Ackerson joins Xactly as the company experiences rapid global expansion, including a 76 percent increase in European headcount and 71 percent year on year growth in the first half of 2021. Xactly’s inclusive culture has turned heads across the industry -- in the past year, the company has won three workplace awards: Great Places to Work , Bay Area News Group Top Workplaces , and TrustRadius Tech Cares.

“Xactly's technology, CARE values, and people-first culture inspires me,” said Ackerson. “I’m excited to collaborate with the leadership team and capitalize on the company’s momentum. Xactly's future is bright.”

Before her role as CPO at Brillio, Ackerson spent 13 years at Hitachi Data Systems and Hitachi Vantara, where she directed a team of HR business partners for over 6,000 global employees.

