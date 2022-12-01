U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,090.25
    +9.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,617.00
    +18.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,063.00
    +20.75 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,898.10
    +10.60 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.40
    -0.15 (-0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.90
    +33.00 (+1.88%)
     

  • Silver

    22.56
    +0.77 (+3.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0442
    +0.0034 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7030
    -0.0450 (-1.20%)
     

  • Vix

    20.58
    -1.31 (-5.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2097
    +0.0035 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6900
    -1.3900 (-1.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,146.70
    +301.38 (+1.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    406.36
    +5.66 (+1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.05
    +61.05 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,276.81
    +307.82 (+1.10%)
     

XAG Equips Vietnam Rice Farmers with Drones to Earn More

·4 min read

TAM NONG, Vietnam, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the launch of its P100 Agricultural Drone, XAG has galvanized agribusinesses, farmers, and young pilots to accelerate drone adoption in Vietnam's rice production. XAG P100 Agricultural Drone is capable of spraying and spreading large areas of farmland precisely in a short time, making it the game changer for cost reduction and profit growth.

While the global food supply tightens and food prices have risen 75% from the pre-pandemic period, Vietnam's rice exports soared by 20% year-on-year. Vietnam becomes the strong mainstay to meet the world's growing rice demand, with its fragrant rice warmly welcomed by high-end markets. Rice farmers are in need of digital technology to effectively raise production, and drones are now more commonly seen across the Mekong River Delta.

Drone pilots stood beside a rice paddy to operate drones for spraying
Drone pilots stood beside a rice paddy to operate drones for spraying

The forerunner who promotes drones

In Dong Thap Province, 35-year-old Le Quoc Trung manages a business that is engaged in the sales, service, and training of agricultural drones. He has been busy teaching farmers to operate XAG drones since this July.

In the past, most farm works was done manually, and farmers were unable to calculate the actual input or evenly distribute them in the fields. The inefficiency and imprecision led to the waste of input and extra expenditure, and labor cost was another financial burden.

Le is among the first to introduce XAG P100 Agricultural Drone which fits well in Vietnam's rice paddies. The drone can sow seeds, spread fertilizers, and spray crops, equipped with the RTK navigation system allowing it to stick on the exact path and avoid overlaps or misses.

According to Le, his drone sales and service orders have increased significantly after the introduction of XAG P100. "Its detachable design is unique in the drone market, which enables an easy switch between spraying and spreading. And the 40kg payload allows it to serve larger farmlands on each take-off," Le said. As more farmers are taking the lead to adopt drones, digital farming is set to thrive and benefits rice export.

Overcome the rising input costs

The scale-up of drones is also partly driven by the soaring fertilizer price and labor costs that have made farmers stressed out. Phan Van Dong is a 37-year-old farmer who has a 7-hectare rice paddy in Long An Province. Like many others in the busy farming seasons, Phan used to hire workers with most of his budget and pay high prices for materials and energy.

Although having fertile lands, it was hard to reap profits and achieve positive cash flow on farming because of the increasing operational costs. To change the game, he decided to invest in XAG's autonomous drone for rice cultivation.

With the help of agricultural drones, Phan has forged a new path to increase his output by over 10%. "Compared to manual operation, the XAG P100 drone saved me 50% of seeds and reduced 30% of fertilizers and pesticides, which brings me a better income than ever," he said.

Phan can just simply set drone application rate on the smartphone to deliver the amounts of seeds and other agricultural inputs needed for a given field. He sees himself as the new generation of farmers, who are leveraging technology to transform traditional rice farming.

Young pilots take flight in agriculture

Witnessing the advantages of farming with drones, the demand for drone services from smallholders and family farms is surging, which opens a new career for young people to become drone pilots.

Tran Minh Man, 25 years old, quit his credit salesman job and joined XAG local pilot team back home. The transition has brought him better income and greater accomplishment, "I can serve farmers and earn 50% more than in the city, from USD500 to over USD750 per month." Now, Tran and other pilots work with farmers and agricultural cooperatives in Dong Thap, helping them to seed, spread and spray with drones.

Tran has served a 100-hectare rice paddy belonging to an agricultural cooperative. By the end of 2021, Vietnam has more than 27,000 agricultural cooperatives, whose average revenue nationwide is VND4.3 billion in 2020 and continues to grow. Holding the responsibility to integrate smallholders' land, cooperatives are craving for advanced technology to reduce risks.

Last season, by working with Tran's team and adopting XAG P100 Agricultural Drone, the agricultural cooperative relieved labor burden, ensured uniformity, and saved 1/3 of the materials while increasing the rice output by over 10%.

By bringing automation into the old-fashioned industry, drone breaks the limit of agriculture and rural development. As more rural youth form teams to challenge traditions on farm, drones will be applied widespread and rice productivity will be pushed to the next level.

SOURCE XAG

Recommended Stories

  • Bank of America’s Bhavana Bartholf on accelerating innovation, leaving Microsoft for new role

    Charlotte-based Bank of America Corp. has tapped Bhavana Bartholf, a former Microsoft executive, as the bank's first chief analytics and innovation officer.

  • Amazon CEO Says He Doesn’t Regret Hiring Spree as Company Starts Layoffs

    Amazon com Inc. CEO Andy Jassy said he doesn’t regret the hiring spree the company went on in recent years even as the tech giant is now conducting one of the largest rounds of corporate layoffs in its history. “This year we had the lens of a very uncertain economic environment, as well as having hired aggressively over the last several years,” Mr. Jassy said at the New York Times ’ Dealbook Summit in New York City on Wednesday. The company’s goal has been to go through its businesses “thoughtfully but thoroughly” and avoid compromising on “key long-term” bets, the chief executive said.

  • Banks are short more than $1 trillion in capital, says this analyst, who fears the shortfall will only get worse

    If bank assets are marked to market, the U.S. sector is insolvent, according to an independent analyst.

  • Layoffs start at Intel

    CEO Pat Gelsinger has said Intel is "aggressively addressing costs and driving efficiencies" with cuts that reportedly could number in the thousands.

  • 15 Biggest Copper Companies in the World

    In this article, we discuss the 15 biggest copper companies in the world. To skip the industry analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Biggest Copper Companies in the World. Copper is the third most used metal in the world with Chile as its biggest producer and China as its biggest importer. Copper price […]

  • Data Dive: Before layoffs, Intel's Portland presence was expanding

    Intel's prominence as a local employer only increased this year but may lessen in the wake of ongoing layoffs and factory expansions elsewhere.

  • Cloudflare Raises Prices for the First Time Ever

    Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) has expanded its edge computing network from just five data centers in 2010 to over 275 today. The company's product portfolio has exploded as well, with even its free plan including a long list of features and functionalities. Despite the vast improvements to Cloudflare's platform, the company has kept pricing unchanged over the past 12 years.

  • 3 Wireless Stocks Likely to Ride on Fast-Track 5G Deployment

    The accelerated pace of 5G deployment should help the Zacks Wireless National industry thrive despite chip shortages and raw material price volatility. T, CMBM and STRY are well poised to make the most of the current scenario.

  • Canada Pension Plan (CPP) vs. U.S. Social Security: What's the Difference?

    The Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and the U.S. Social Security system provide retirement, survivor, and disability benefits. Find out how they compare.

  • The Natural-Gas Boom Could Bust Before Coming Back

    Natural-gas stocks soared this year as the commodity price hit multiyear highs. But EQT, Antero, and Coterra stock could stall next year if gas prices slump.

  • ‘Career cushioning’ is the newest workplace term everyone’s about to hate, thanks to an impending recession

    There’s a new workplace colloquialism in town—and you’ve likely already taken part.

  • BHP's CEO expects Chinese economic growth to continue

    Its economic activity has this year been dampened by targeted lockdowns in response to COVID-19 outbreaks. Henry, head of the world's largest listed mining company, told the conference he expects to see an "increasing domestic drive towards economic growth in China". Henry said he expects China's steel sector to grow in 2023 as the economy starts responding to government stimulus efforts and its steel output, which dropped 3.4% in the first seven months of 2022, slowly recovers.

  • One Day, Your Roth IRA Gains Will Equal the Annual Contribution

    The investments held in a Roth individual retirement account (Roth IRA) determine the return, not the interest rate. When you save for retirement in your Roth account, it’s important that you work toward a specific investment goal rather than just maximizing your yearly contributions to minimize your tax bill. If you have not yet determined an investment goal, here is a formula for estimating how much you’ll need in your nest egg to fund the retirement lifestyle that you want.

  • Peloton executives hit with insider trading lawsuit after child’s treadmill death

    A group of Peloton executives have been hit with an insider trading lawsuit over claims they sold $500m (£416m) of shares while hiding treadmill safety problems that killed a child.

  • Oracle CIO Jae Evans on Reshaping the Company’s IT Department

    The executive at the business-software giant has overseen an internal cloud transformation and molded a more centralized IT group.

  • 10 Coca-Cola Products You Can’t Buy Anymore

    In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those...

  • China's factory activity shrinks in Nov amid widespread COVID curbs - Caixin PMI

    China's factory activity shrank in November as widespread COVID-19 curbs disrupted manufacturers' output, a private sector survey showed on Thursday, weighing on employment and economic growth in the fourth quarter. The Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose slightly to 49.4 in November from 49.2 the previous month and beat expectations of a Reuters poll of 48.9. Analysts see mounting downside risks to China's economic growth in the fourth quarter despite a flurry of policies to shore up activity, including reserve requirement ratio cuts and support to rescue the sluggish property sector.

  • Apple Pay Tops PayPal This Holiday Season. It’s Adding Users at a ‘Rapid’ Pace.

    Mobile payment adoption at Apple is up 52% globally year-over-year in November, while it has fallen 8% at its rival.

  • Better Buy: Dell vs. HP

    PC sales are in the midst of a major pullback, but these high-dividend PC stocks both look quite cheap.

  • Elon Musk reportedly meets with Apple CEO Tim Cook, E.U. considers banning Twitter

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley discusses Elon Musk recently meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook and reports that the EU is considering a ban on Twitter.