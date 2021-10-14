U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,370.00
    +15.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,369.00
    +112.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,826.25
    +62.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,246.70
    +8.20 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.83
    +0.39 (+0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.30
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.07
    -0.10 (-0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1602
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    -0.0310 (-1.96%)
     

  • Vix

    18.64
    -1.21 (-6.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3667
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3850
    +0.1380 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,354.18
    +952.78 (+1.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,362.12
    +27.72 (+2.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,141.82
    +11.59 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,453.96
    +313.68 (+1.11%)
     

Xakia Technologies partners with JERA; Launches Japanese legal matter management platform

·3 min read

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xakia Technologies Pty Ltd today announced its entry into the Japanese legal technology market with the launch of Xakia, its dedicated In-House Legal Hub, in the Legal Department at JERA Co., Inc (JERA), one of Japan's largest energy companies.

Xakia. Your In-House Legal Hub. For connected and impactful teams.
Xakia. Your In-House Legal Hub. For connected and impactful teams.

The Xakia platform is built around four key features: legal matter management, legal intake and triage, legal spend and external counsel management, and legal data analytics and reporting.

For legal teams struggling with visibility and trying to wrap their heads around who's doing what, when and by whom, Xakia removes the guesswork. An intuitive user interface gives all team members and their business clients, immediate, actionable insight.

Sawako Ohgi, General Manager, Strategic Legal Unit, Legal Group, JERA, said: "In a rapidly changing environment, adopting a simplistic, easy to implement and innovative matter management system such as Xakia was a top priority for us. Xakia removes time-consuming, manual processes for over 15 people in our legal team."

Ohgi-san adds: "Xakia is about optimizing our resources and improving the efficiency in our operations through strategic insights. We can now see what work is coming in, from what department, the type of work, the volume of work, the complexity of the work, the risk assessment, and that is really helpful for us because it helps us to allocate our resources."

Jodie Baker, CEO, Xakia Technologies said: "We're delighted that JERA chose Xakia to facilitate its vision for an efficient and impactful Legal Department. In addition to streamlining JERA's workflows to manage its legal workloads, deadlines and priorities, Xakia's data analytics power its interactive dashboards and reporting. JERA has removed wasted hours each month of manually pulling matter, intake, spend management, and resource reporting together."

For companies operating across Asia Pacific and globally, the platform natively supports Japanese, and it can be configured to offer more than one language so internal clients and legal team members can operate in their language of choice, including English, Spanish, French, Danish, Dutch, and Portuguese(Brazil).

Ends

For media enquiries, contact:
Lisa O'Reilly, Xakia Technologies
P: +61 8 6118 5784 Ext. 821
E: media@xakiatech.com

About Xakia Technologies

Xakia Technologies is a global legal technology company with clients across five continents. It is a predominantly woman-led company, with headquarters in Melbourne, Australia and Kansas City, USA. Xakia is a seriously simple, in-house legal matter management platform – a 'Legal Hub' for connected and impactful teams of any size or industry, located anywhere.

Visit: www.xakiatech.jp or http://www.xakiatech.com

About JERA

Established in 2015 as an equal joint venture between two major Japanese electric companies (TEPCO Fuel & Power Incorporated and Chubu Electric Power Company), JERA is an energy company with global reach and strengths across the entire energy supply chain from participation in fuel upstream projects and procurement through fuel transportation and power generation.

Visit: www.jera.co.jp or https://www.jera.co.jp/english

Xakia Technologies
Xakia Technologies

SOURCE Xakia Technologies Pty Ltd

Recommended Stories

  • More Americans are quitting their jobs. Here is how to do it

    After years of working in corporate marketing jobs, Allie Fendrick and Kate Meehan of Minneapolis had already considered shaking up their careers. “I think there’s nothing like a global virus to really make everyone take a hard and meaningful look at what we’re doing,” Fendrick said. The pair decided to leave their advertising agency, joining two former colleagues to co-found brand and communications firm Hush Collaborative.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    Investing during inflation can be unnerving. Here's what the Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has said on how to handle it.

  • Energy crunch causes US coal use to surge under Biden

    The US is ramping up its use of coal to generate electricity as high global gas prices deal a blow to Joe Biden’s ambitions to eliminate carbon emissions from America’s power grid.

  • Social Security’s Rules on Spousal Benefits Can Be Tricky. Here Are Some Answers.

    Spouses can't claim benefits before the higher-earning spouse has claimed, financial expert says

  • API data reportedly show a more than 5 million-barrel weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies

    The American Petroleum Institute reported late Wednesday that U.S. crude supplies rose by 5.2 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 8, according to sources. The API, which released its report a day later than usual because of Monday's Columbus Day holiday, also reportedly showed inventory declines of 4.6 million barrels for gasoline and 2.7 million barrels for distillates. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, meanwhile, edged down by 2.3 million barrels for the week, sources said.

  • Intel, Samsung Eye Fully Running Ho Chi Minh Plants in Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- Units of Intel Corp. and Samsung Electronics Co. are targeting to resume full operations of their Ho Chi Minh City plants by the end of November, a move that could provide relief to global supply chains.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresSaigon Hi-

  • Too young for Medicare? Here are 5 health insurance options to try instead

    Take action instead of just crossing off the days until you turn 65.

  • Indonesia Plans to Stop All Crude Palm Oil Exports Eventually

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia, the world’s biggest producer of crude palm oil, plans to stop exporting the raw commodity eventually, shipping refined products instead.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos Aires“At some point, we must stop exports of crude palm oil, it should

  • Bitcoin Mining After the China Ban: US Dominance Is Set to Continue

    China has “missed the ball” as geopolitical certainties and access to cheap power and infrastructure enable the U.S. to take more bitcoin mining market share.

  • Walmart Boosting Off-Peak Container Processing in LA by Up to 50%

    Big-box retailers including Walmart, along with FedEx (NYSE: FDX) and UPS (NYSE: UPS), have detailed plans to expand container operations at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach as part of the Biden administration's efforts to unclog a massive bottleneck at the country's largest container terminal complex. The details come ahead of a virtual meeting President Joe Biden is holding with port leadership and dock labor on Wednesday to discuss transportation challenges throughout the supply chain.

  • Energy crisis? What experts are saying as world faces historic energy-price crunch

    Prices of fossil fuels around the globe have been surging. Some commodity pros are referring to this current condition as an “energy crisis,” one that could have far-reaching implications for average Americans but also for energy policy as the U.S. --- and the rest of the world --- attempts to wean itself off crude oil and transition to renewable sources of power.

  • eBay Recognizes Canadian Ecommerce Excellence with 2021 Entrepreneur of the Year Awards

    Despite persistent headwinds against small businesses brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, eBay Canada is celebrating the strong entrepreneurial spirit of its marketplace by announcing the winners of its 17th annual Entrepreneur of the Year Awards -- honouring Canadian small retailers who are achieving great success on eBay's global marketplace.

  • Green Cryptocurrency Mining Could Be the Way of the Future

    Photo by Executium on Unsplash Crypto mining is arguably the modern-day gold rush. However, instead of physically digging to find buried treasure, thousands of computers use their generated power, solving complex mathematical equations in order to mine new cryptocurrency coins. With cryptocurrency like Bitcoin (BTC-USD) currently having a market value of over $1071.21 billion, mining is not only very profitable — it is vital. However, concerns surrounding the amount of energy it takes to produce

  • U.K. Energy Crisis Ramps Up as Two More Suppliers Collapse

    (Bloomberg) -- Two energy suppliers with about 250,000 customers have collapsed in the latest escalation in the U.K.’s energy crisis. Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresBP Plc-backed Pure Planet and Colorado Energy announced they have gone out of business on Wedn

  • How Alibaba Makes Money: core e-commerce, cloud computing, digital media and entertainment

    Alibaba generates most of its revenue from its core e-commerce business, while its cloud computing business continues to post strong growth.

  • Oracle Plans to Open 14 New Cloud Data Centers in Major Global Push

    The 14 new facilities, planned to open in the next year, will increase Oracle's capacity by almost 50%.

  • You may be working a lot longer than planned — blame COVID-19

    The data, from a study by Northwestern Mutual, the Milwaukee-based insurance giant, says that among those who think they’ll have to delay retirement, 39% think they’ll now have to work an additional three to five years. For them, the dream of retirement could remain just that: a dream.

  • Europe's carmakers face raw material bottleneck for EV batteries

    Major carmakers like Volkswagen, Daimler and Stellantis have been racing to secure battery cell supplies in Europe, but may face a bigger challenge as they seek to go electric - finding enough battery raw materials. Failure to obtain adequate supplies of lithium, nickel, manganese or cobalt could slow the shift to electric vehicles (EVs), make those vehicles more expensive and threaten carmakers' profit margins. "There is a serious question as to whether supply can keep up with demand across the battery supply chain," says Daniel Harrison, an auto analyst at Ultima Media.

  • Oil Dips With OPEC Voicing Caution on Strength of Global Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil closed lower as traders assessed OPEC’s skepticism around the strength of crude demand even after prices hit the highest since 2014.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresFutures in New York fell 0.3% on Wednesday after trading little changed for m

  • Remote workers less attached to jobs, companies, co-workers than they were in the office: survey

    Prudential Financial Vice Chair Rob Falzon joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the shifts taking place in America's workforce, the struggles working from home, and the key takeaways from the Prudential survey.