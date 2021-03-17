Xalles Subsidiary Launches New Technology Services

Argus Technology Partners is Now Offering Argus-RX Through Their Ecommerce Platform and New Technology Management Services

WASHINGTON, DC, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Xalles Holdings Inc. (OTC: XALL), a fintech holding company providing technology and financial services solutions, announces subsidiary updates including the addition of new service offerings and revenue sources.

Argus Technology Partners, a wholly owned subsidiary of Xalles Technology, has launched Argus-Rx. It is a one-stop health and prescriptions ecommerce site. It includes an easy-to-use search engine for prescription discounts and health products to enable customers to receive up to 80% off the cash price of prescriptions. The www.Argus-Rx.com site will generate revenue for Argus and Argus Technology’s corporate clients and strategic partners.

This Argus ecommerce platform is strategic for Xalles since it will be enhanced with new payment technology that will enable the company to quickly capture large numbers of new users into a mobile payment wallet for growing revenue in multiple projects. As the market is changing regarding healthcare and employer role responsibilities, this pharmacy savings platform is a strategic entrance into a new healthcare and payments ecosystem.

Argus Technology Partners is also pleased to announce its new Data Asset Management and Forensic Technology Auditing services. Argus leverages state-of-the-art platforms to assist clients to fully assess every asset and application on an entire corporate technology environment. Argus aims to help organizations regain control of their networks.

Xalles is also providing an update about the previously announced MinervaWorks acquisition. After the closing events of March 31, 2020, the remainder of the acquisition, including buyout payments to MinervaWorks’ original shareholders, was not completed and the filings will be updated accordingly.

Xalles continues to work with the management teams to complete the closing events for the previously announced acquisitions of Adaptive, 1Rivet Global, Crown Solutions and Protominds.

About Xalles Holdings Inc. (OTC: XALL)

Xalles Holdings Inc. is a holding company that focuses on direct investments in disruptive fintech companies. The company actively seeks acquisition targets in which it can invest and accelerate growth, targeting companies with solid management teams and business models, large total attainable markets (TAM), and lucrative exit opportunities. The company places emphasis on leveraging blockchain technologies to provide industry-leading financial reconciliation and auditing solutions, which, over time, will allow for the capture of recurring revenue streams. For more information visit: http://Xalles.com

