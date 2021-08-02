XanEdu Publishing Announces New Organizational Structure, Aligned with Company's Continued Growth and Focus on Innovative Solutions for Accessible Learning Experiences

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XanEdu, an educational products and services company working with the higher education and K-12 markets, announces multiple changes to its organizational structure, including additions to the company's Executive Leadership Team, effective August 1, 2021.

"XanEdu continues to experience tremendous growth, thanks in part to our strong relationships with Open Education Resource (OER) partners, innovative technology solutions, and our dedicated team, who share a passion for student success and an unwavering belief that effective education can transform lives," said John DeBoer, XanEdu's Chief Executive Officer.

"It is imperative for our organizational structure to support our expansion strategies," DeBoer continued. "This new structure, bolstered by the efforts of the entire XanEdu team, will enable us to continue serving our customers effectively and efficiently across both our K-12 and Higher Education business units, while adhering to XanEdu's core values of creativity, affordability and accessibility. I'm pleased to announce these exciting changes as we look forward to future growth."

Brett Costello, Chief Business Development Officer, will lead XanEdu's newly formed Business Development Team, responsible for shaping the overall K-12 business vision and acquisition strategy for the organization.

Rich Foley, SVP Sales & Marketing, will lead the Sales & Marketing teams for K-12 and Higher Education, responsible for researching and developing marketing opportunities, and planning and implementing new sales plans. Don Yowchuang, a member of the Sales Leadership team, has been promoted to Director of Sales-Higher Education.

Joyce Mueller has been promoted to VP Marketing and will lead the Marketing team overseeing both K-12 and Higher Education, and all corporate marketing initiatives.

John Carroll, SVP Product Development, will lead XanEdu's newly formed Product Development group, responsible for creating the product vision and developing strategic product initiatives for both K-12 and Higher Education markets. Melissa Acuna recently was hired as VP of Higher Education Product, part of the Product Development team.

Kevin Woodman, SVP Manufacturing & Production, will lead a team focused on growing XanEdu's world-class manufacturing and production operation.

XanEdu's Executive Leadership Team is: Tom Stevens-CFO; Brett Costello-Chief Business Development Officer; Rich Foley-SVP Sales & Marketing; Joyce Mueller-VP Marketing*; John Carroll-SVP Product Development*; Melissa Acuna-VP Higher Education Product*; Sharon Norris-VP Human Resources; Kevin Woodman-SVP Manufacturing & Production; and Marc Steinberg-Chief Technology Officer. (*Denotes new members)

ABOUT XANEDU

XanEdu has been increasing student engagement and enhancing learning outcomes since 1999 by delivering innovative solutions across the K-12 and Higher Education communities. We are committed to advancing the education tools for tomorrow through innovative products and services that meet students' evolving learning styles. We incorporate cutting edge technology while maintaining our commitment to affordability and accessibility. XanEdu is a privately held company headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI. More information can be found at xanedu.com

