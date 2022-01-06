U.S. markets open in 9 hours 20 minutes

XanPay Announces Partnership with Elitedias Game Platform on New Payment Options across Southeast Asia

XanPay
·3 min read

- Elitedias leveled up, offering new payment options catered to local preferences

- The game top-up company expanded to 3 countries - Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia

- Homegrown users has grown 5x within 3 months of integration

HONG KONG, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elitedias, the Singapore-based game credits top-up platform launches new payment options with XanPay across Southeast Asia to differentiate themselves in the competitive gaming landscape.

Gaming has become very popular during the pandemic. Up to 40% of the world's top gaming markets are located in Asia and Elitedias was born to cater to this exact demand. The game credits top-up brand first started selling the credits on Carousell to their friends, cheaper than what the Apple's AppStore or Google's PlayStore were offering. In a few months, they quickly realized that this would benefit a much bigger gamers market than they had anticipated.

Elitedias team has a strong focus on their homebase market, Singapore. Apart from the usual credit card options, they look to include local payment method options to suit modern preferences. Despite XanPay being one of the newest payment options, the team observed an increasing number of users who chose it as their checkout method.

They also developed a strategy to retain users. When users encountered PayNow QR payment issues on another payment gateway, they are redirected to the XanPay option to ensure purchase can still be completed seamlessly. This has greatly prevented the loss of both their existing users and new users in unexpected situations.

Opening new doors in the Asian market

Southeast Asia's (SEA) region is the fastest-growing mobile games market in the world, boasting a year-on-year growth of +17.4% with $2.6 billion revenue. XanPay specializes in offering widely adopted alternative payment methods in this market.

Prior to XanPay, Elitedias was focusing mainly on the Singapore market. By using a simple no-code WooCommerce plugin integration from XanPay, the team quickly uncovered new markets in SEA. Cross border payments came streaming in from Malaysia, Indonesia and Australia within the month of integration. After a few months, the number of transactions from these new markets has increased more than 5x and the volume has grown over 10x month-on-month.

The rapid pick-up has demonstrated how widely adopted and familiar are the users to these alternative payment methods offered by XanPay in various countries. Users knew intuitively how to checkout and make easy payments.

"It is very exciting acquiring users from new countries using XanPay. This has given us a head start to grow in strong gaming markets such as Indonesia. The SEA region is booming and we look forward to taking our business to the next level." - Jordan Chen, Co-founder of Elitedias

Achievements

  • Casual gamers of Elitedias in Singapore who uses XanPay has grown 5x in 3 months

  • Retained users who encounter PayNow issues on other payment gateway

  • Experienced immediate payment adoption in 3 new markets with one integration - Malaysia (MYR), Australia (AUD), Indonesia (IDR)

  • Volume of transactions from the new markets is increasing rapidly month-over-month

For more information about XanPay's services in the gaming industry, please visit here.

About XanPay

XanPay is a unique payment gateway specialized in serving global customers locally. We partner with organizations and small businesses to scale quickly and achieve outcomes through modern cross-border payment solutions. For us, modern means widely adopted, seamless, convenient and secure. As a fast-growing payment company, we built connections across 490 local banks in over 10 countries, enabling any businesses to accept easy payments competitively. Shaping the next-generation payment landscape by bringing greater financial access.

For more information, visit

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/xanpay/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/XanPayOfficial

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOmtkZ6cwwamzmQ_iViuzeA

Website: https://xanpay.com/

Media Queries

Carrine Eng, Marketing & PR Manager

Email: marketing@xanpay.com

SOURCE: XanPay


