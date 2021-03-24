U.S. markets close in 2 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,921.25
    +10.73 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,660.02
    +236.87 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,115.35
    -112.35 (-0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,180.92
    -4.76 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.73
    +2.97 (+5.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,732.50
    +7.40 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    25.23
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1832
    -0.0024 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6330
    -0.0050 (-0.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3719
    -0.0037 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7850
    +0.1750 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,341.49
    +527.95 (+0.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,126.13
    +29.62 (+2.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,712.89
    +13.70 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,405.52
    -590.40 (-2.04%)
     

XANT Releases State of Sales Development Study

·2 min read

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XANT, who built the first guided Sales Engagement platform, releases an updated study of the State of Sales Development that frames how tech, team construct, and overall attainment have changed over the last two years since their last study was released.

(PRNewsfoto/XANT)
(PRNewsfoto/XANT)

XANT's State of Sales Development study includes polling data from over 450 top sales development leaders addressing topics including team configuration, compensation, cadence strategies, sales tools, and technical elements.

The report also provides an analysis and comparison of past studies performed by XANT and results from other industry-specific studies. Some report highlights include:

  • Sales teams are focusing on SD and AE collaborations and support.

  • The use of tech during the pandemic has changed. Reps are emphasizing social media prospecting, calling, and the use of data services.

  • Sales teams are rediscovering the need for a rapid lead follow-up and emphasizing lead quality—both of which are crucial for the success of remote teams.

"In my 30 plus years in sales, it's become more and more evident to me how critical an up-to-date sales development strategy is to securing and closing business," says Chris Harrington, XANT CEO. "That's why we've put together this study. XANT was built to empower sales reps and enable them to succeed. We know that the best way to ensure success moving forward is by relying on data. This kind of analysis, made specifically for sales development teams, is a key driver for that success."

Read XANT's State of Sales Development 2021 here.

About XANT
XANT offers the leading Enterprise Sales Engagement Platform that helps sales professionals accelerate revenue, optimize customer interactions, and connect to the right buyers. Playbooks manages lead follow-up and prospecting cadences, automates administrative tasks, and uses data to predict who, when, and how to engage buyers for the best revenue outcome. http://XANT.ai

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xant-releases-state-of-sales-development-study-301255143.html

SOURCE XANT

Recommended Stories

  • Phone maker Xiaomi's profit surges as Huawei retreats

    Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp on Wednesday reported a 36.7% rise in fourth-quarter net profit, as Android rival Huawei steadily retreats from the global market due to U.S.-led sanctions. Adjusted net profit for the quarter ending Dec. 31 rose to 3.2 billion yuan ($491 million), beating analysts' expectations of 2.9 billion yuan. In the October-December quarter, Xiaomi's shipments in China surged 52% from a year earlier, and the company cornered 15% of the market share.

  • Jim Cramer Says He Made More Money On Bitcoin Than Gold, Stocks

    CNBC'S Mad Money host Jim Cramer said that he made a “ton of money” in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) thanks to popular Bitcoin proponent Anthony Pompliano. What Happened: In a recent podcast with Pompliano, Cramer said that he bought into the advice he received from Pompliano earlier and put half a million dollars in Bitcoin over the course of a few days. “I mentioned the money because it's never happened to me before. I've bought a lot of stocks in my life...it happened just as you said,” said Cramer, adding that it also happened “much faster” than he expected. The CNBC host did not get into exactly how profitable his investment turned out, but if he did indeed invest $500,000 in Bitcoin after his first podcast appearance with Pompliano, it would now be worth around $2.4 million. Cramer explained that Pompliano’s advice about Bitcoin really resonated with him because what he said was what he was searching for with gold all along. “But gold let me down,” said Cramer, who has now changed his stance on the asset for the first time since 1983. “Now I say five percent of gold, five percent of Bitcoin.” Why It Matters: Bitcoin’s price has been steadily increasing since December 2020, as more retail investors and institutions have bought into the narrative that the digital asset can serve as an “alternative store of value.” The market-leading cryptocurrency touched an all-time high of $61,500 earlier this month but has since consolidated around $56,000. Despite a recent dip in price, on-chain data seems to indicate that institutions are still buying, and market sentiment remained positive overall. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBitcoin Price Dips Under ,000 As Its Largest Holders Take ProfitsWhy NFT Token THETA Rallied 17,892% In One Year, Became Top 10 Crypto By Market Cap© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • The 5 worst things people are doing with stimulus checks, Suze Orman says

    There are absolutely some wrong ways to spend this money, says the personal finance expert

  • Oil prices bounce as ship mishap blocks Suez Canal

    Oil futures rise Wednesday, with support attributed to a blockage of the Suez Canal after a ship ran aground.

  • Dalio sees 'good probability' bitcoin gets outlawed

    'Every country treasures its monopoly on controlling the supply and demand. They don’t want other monies to be operating or competing,' Dalio tells Yahoo Finance's Andy Serwer.

  • Biden will regret the $1.9 trillion stimulus because it squanders the money he’ll need for other priorities

    President Joe Biden’s $1.9 American Rescue Plan will certainly give the economy a jolt, but he may regret not spending the money differently. In 2020, COVID spending raised the federal deficit to $3.1 trillion in 2020 from $1 trillion in 2019. Households saved a good deal of their stimulus checks.

  • 5 pandemic-driven financial habits worth keeping

    While the pandemic caused incredible financial stress and uncertainty, it also led many consumers like Smith to form new financial habits worth keeping, including saving more and spending less. A NerdWallet survey found that most people who formed new financial habits plan to continue them into 2021. For many Americans, spending less amid the pandemic came naturally because of income loss or fewer spending options after restaurants and travel largely shut down.

  • Warren Buffett says make this the priority for your $1,400 stimulus check

    Though he's not getting a payment, he has this good advice on what to do with yours.

  • Pensions Giant Says Treasury Yields at 3% Will Change Everything

    (Bloomberg) -- If there’s one core view at the heart of the investment strategy at Australia’s biggest pension fund, it’s that yields still have a long way to rise.The exodus from Treasuries will continue until 10-year yields top out at 3% or so, which would be high enough to imperil economic growth and force the Federal Reserve to respond, according to Carl Astorri, head of asset allocation at AustralianSuper Pty., which manages A$210 billion ($161 billion). He has been further trimming government bonds and shifting equities toward so-called value stocks.“Bond yields rise until they break something, until they cause pain for borrowers,” he said. “At the moment, we’re assuming that we’re entering, at the very least, a standard expansion phase of the cycle and quite possibly a kind of overheat or a boom.”Yields on 10-year Treasuries surged more than 100 basis points in six months to hit 1.75% in the current rout, a level last seen more than a year ago, on fears a stronger recovery could fuel inflation and a pullback in central bank support. With governments around the globe still adding to trillions of dollars of stimulus to ride out the pandemic, one of the biggest questions for markets is when do yields climb to levels too tempting for investors to resist switching back toward bonds.Astorri, who worked at the Bank of England early in his career before joining the financial-services industry, reckons another 100 basis points or so may be needed before that tipping point is reached.He shifted AustralianSuper’s bond portfolio to an underweight position in late 2020, almost a year after he had boosted his holdings in a successful bet that the Reserve Bank of Australia would cut rates and buy bonds. The fund sold more bonds earlier this year, and they won’t look attractive again until 10-year Treasuries are above 2.5%, he said.Until then, the fund’s A$120 billion strong equities portfolio has been shifted toward value plays such as banks which are seen benefiting from reopening economies and booming housing markets. Astorri is riding the global rotation out of frothy tech names like Netflix Inc. that had surged as economies shuttered to control the pandemic.“It’s not the sweet spot of the cycle for equities, that’s earlier on and we’ve gone through that,” he said. “They can make further but volatile progress through earnings delivery.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GameStop stock suffering worst day in 7 weeks after downgrade, disappointing results

    GameStop Corp. was downgraded Wednesday to the equivalent of a sell rating by Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter, who praised management and the business outlook but expressed concern over excessive valuation.

  • Disney Deals Blow to Cinema Chains With Streaming Plan for Big Movies. AMC Stock Slumps.

    As movie theaters reopen in major markets, Disney says its big summer releases will be available to stream at the same time they debut on the big screen.

  • GameStop’s earnings whiff — but retail traders faithful even as ‘Roaring Kitty’ points to $2 million paper loss

    After an initial burst higher, investors in Wall Street's most popular meme stock got slapped with a dose of reality Tuesday.

  • There are new tax-credit rules for lower-income households — you may qualify now, even if you didn’t before

    President Biden's 'American Rescue Plan' made some temporary changes to the Earned Income Tax Credit. Taxpayers don't have to have children to qualify.

  • IRS says more stimulus checks on the way: But when will seniors, others on Social Security get COVID payments?

    When can Social Security recipients expect the third stimulus check? The IRS says more payments are on the way but no date has been announced for SSI.

  • How to make up lost ground if you got a late start saving for retirement

    Some investors take on greater risk in an attempt to get bigger returns. But there's a simpler, more prudent way.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    President Biden ran for office on a platform that included, among other issues, a sudden shift in direction from his predecessor’s fiscal policy. Biden’s plans included sharp increases in spending – as exemplified by the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill passed this month – and addressing the inequality gap. Part of the strategy could mean higher tax rates for those at the top – a reverse of Trump’s corporate and wealthy individual friendly 2017 tax law. As part of the plan, Biden and the Democrats are looking to increase the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%. The worry is, increases in taxes will put pressure on future corporate profits, perhaps by as much as 7%. That, in turn, will put downward pressure on stock values, as investors pull back in response and seek returns elsewhere. The easiest way to mitigate such concerns is to simply shift portfolio priorities from growth to dividends. While usually regarded as defensive stocks, dividend plays can make up an important part of any portfolio. Bearing this in mind, we’ve used the TipRanks database to pull up the latest scoop on two dividend stocks that offer investors more than just a dividend. Yes, the yield is there – at almost 7% or higher – but these stocks also offer Strong Buy ratings from the Street’s analysts and considerable upside potentials. In fact, some analysts see that upside exceeding 40%. Let’s dive in and look at the details. Enbridge, Inc. (ENB) We’ll start our look in the Canadian energy sector, where Enbridge is that country’s largest distributor of natural gas. Enbridge boasts a series of ‘bigs’ in the energy transport industry, including a 25% market share in the movement of North American crude oil, and the distribution of 20% of the natural gas used by US consumers. Enbridge also operates the third-largest natural gas utility in North America, counting by total customers. Enbridge saw big gains in earnings in its Q4 report, showing GAAP EPS increasing by 138% year-over-year to 88 cents per share. The C$2.25 billion in cash from operations was also a significant year-over-year gain. These strong quarterly results came even as the full-year results showed declines from the end of 2019. Enbridge finished Q4 with C$2.2 billion in distributable cash flow, up 10% from C$2 billion in 4Q19. For the full year 2020, this metric – which is used to fund the dividend payment – came in at C$9.4 billion, a modest gain from the 2019 value of C$9.2 billion. These funds were put to good use; the company raised its quarterly dividend in 1Q21 by 3%, to 83.5 Canadian cents per common share. For US investors, this comes to 65 cents per share. Enbridge has a long history of reliable dividend policy, and has made 26 consecutive annual increases. The current dividend yields 7.27%. No company exists in a vacuum, and Enbridge has gotten a boost from a recent transaction in the western Canadian oil sands. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners made a large purchase of midstream oil capacity from that region, in what was taken as a vote of industry confidence. Evercore ISI analyst Todd Firestone wrote of the transaction, “…it should boost other Canadian operators, in particular ENB (O/P). We also would add an important caveat in that it is clear ‘moat’ type assets will be increasingly valued and this is all the more clear given where political/environmental challenges are set to evolve; this should favor long haul pipes (NGLs at the top), fractionation, and export, and on the down the line with gathering assets at the other end of the spectrum.” In other words, Enbridge’s exact niche should see a boost. In line with this stance, Firestone rates ENB an Outperform (i.e. Buy), with a $55 price target suggesting room for 52% upside growth in the year ahead. (To watch Firestone’s track record, click here.) Firestone’s upbeat outlook on this stock is no outlier – Enbridge has received 12 Buy ratings, for a unanimous Strong Buy analyst consensus. The shares are selling for $36.82 and their $42.91 average price target implies a one-year upside of ~17%. (See ENB stock analysis on TipRanks) Brigham Minerals, Inc. (MNRL) For the second dividend stock, we’ll stick with the energy industry. The oil and gas companies have a long reputation for paying out strong dividends. Brigham Minerals owns mineral rights to several of the United States’ most productive hydrocarbon production regions, including the Bakken Shale of North Dakota and the Delaware and Midland basins of Texas. The company is also active in Colorado and Oklahoma. In its most recent quarterly report, Brigham showed a 10% quarter-over-quarter increase in mineral and royalty revenues, to reach $23.8 million. This supported an increase in the dividend, to 26 cents per common share. The current dividend increase is the second since the company had to lower the payments in response to the COVID epidemic and is indicative of returning confidence. At the new rate, the dividend yields 7.05%. Despite running a net loss, Brigham has seen strong share appreciation over the past year. In the last 12 months, the stock is up by 92%. The share gains, plus the high dividend yield, give investors two sources of return on this stock. Brigham is in the process of adjusting its dividend to hit a targeted payout ratio – a move that management is using to ensure the payment’s reliability, while also allowing a cash allowance for operations. Raymond James analyst John Freeman spells this out in his recent note on the stock, saying, “As we expected, the company reduced its payout ratio another 5% to 90%, resulting in an in-line distribution of $0.26/share. Recall that the long-term payout ratio target is unchanged at 75-80% range as MNRL seeks to retain cash flow to fund future acquisitions.” Freeman believes this is a positive move for the company, and adds, “Barring any extraneous circumstances, our base case assumes additional 5% step downs in each quarter until reaching the 75% target in 3Q21.” The analyst puts a Strong Buy rating on MNRL shares, and his $20 price target implies an upside of 45% for the next 12 months. (To watch Freeman’s track record, click here.) This is another stock with a unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating, this one based on 4 recent Buy-side reviews. Brigham Mineral shares are trading for $14.47 and have an average price target of $18.75; this gives a one-year upside potential of 32%. (See Brigham’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Lawsuit accuses Mormon church of fraud in use of donations

    James Huntsman, a member of one of Utah's most prominent families and brother of a former governor, sued The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, accusing it of fraud and seeking to recover millions of dollars in contributions. Huntsman alleges the Utah-based faith known widely as the Mormon church has “repeatedly and publicly lied” about the use of billions of dollars in contributions meant to pay for missionary work, temples and other educational and charitable work. Huntsman, brother of former U.S. diplomat and ex-Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman Jr. and son of late billionaire philanthropist Jon Huntsman Sr., said he was defrauded out of millions during the 24 years he gave 10% of his annual income to the church.

  • Door is shut to millions of American homeowners in need of mortgage relief as pandemic enters Year 2

    Some 14.5 million single-family home loans are privately owned, with no federal backing, and occupy a gray area when it comes to government programs delaying foreclosure proceedings and granting payment forbearance.

  • Americans are forming households at a much faster pace than builders are constructing homes

    The numbers: Sales of newly built homes dropped significantly, largely as a result of last month’s winter weather. New home sales occurred at a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 775,000 in February, the U.S. Census Bureau reported Wednesday. Analysts polled by MarketWatch had projected new-home sales to occur at a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 879,000.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Massive Upside Ahead

    Does high risk mean high reward? Not necessarily, so say the pros on Wall Street. Specifically citing penny stocks, or stocks that trade for less than $5 per share, analysts advise caution as these names might still be in the early innings, or it could be that they face an uphill battle that is just too steep. Luring investors with their bargain price tags, these stocks might be up against overpowering headwinds or have weak fundamentals. However, analysts argue there are early-stage companies that reflect promising opportunities, with the low share prices meaning you get significantly more bang for your buck. What’s more, even what seems like minor share price appreciation can result in massive percentage gains. The bottom line? Not all risk is created equal. To this end, the pros recommend doing some due diligence before making an investment decision. Using TipRanks’ database, we pulled two penny stocks that have earned a “Strong Buy” consensus rating from the analyst community. Not to mention each offers up massive upside potential. Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) We'll start with Oncolytics, a biotechnology company focused on the use of immunotherapy combinations as treatments for cancer. The company’s approach uses pelareorep, an immune-oncolytic virus, to deliver therapeutic agents that both directly target the tumor and activate the immune system’s natural defenses. Oncolytics is conducting its various research programs in partnership with several of the big names in biotech, including Pfizer, Merck, Roche, and Bristol-Myers Squibb. The company’s development pipeline is testing the compatibility of pelareorep in conjunction with the larger companies’ anti-cancer drugs. To date, pelareorep demonstrated positive results making early-stage breast cancer tumors more amenable to checkpoint inhibitor therapy. The data showed that pelareorep induced a robust anti-tumor immune response in some types of breast cancer. There are three ongoing clinical programs in place relating to breast cancer: The company's Phase 2 AWARE-1 study, combining pelareorep with Roche’s anti-PD-L1 mAb Tecentriq, is assessing the impact of the combination on early-stage breast cancer response rate and overall survival. Meanwhile, the BRACELET-1 Phase 2 study will evaluate efficacy of pelareorep in combination with Pfizer’s anti-PD-L1 mAb Bavencio in breast cancer. A third Phase 2 breast cancer trial, IRENE, will evaluate pelareorep's ability to improve outcomes in triple-negative breast cancer. The study is assessing pelareorep's safety and efficacy in combination with retifanlimab. ONCY strong pipeline and $3.01 share price have scored it substantial praise from the pros on Wall Street. H.C. Wainwright analyst Patrick Trucchio conducted a deep dive into Oncolytics, and concluded that the company offers a sound investment opportunity. “Oncolytics' lead compound, pelareorep (pela)… is on the cusp of demonstrating potential to upend the treatment paradigms of several cancers, in our view... We believe it is the studies being conducted in breast cancer (BrCa) that could generate substantial value for shareholders in 2021 and beyond,” Trucchio opined. The analyst added, "Since the approval of the first OV T-VEC in 2015, there have been at least eight licensing or acquisition deal announcements, including the $394M acquisition of Viralytics by Merck in February 2018 and the €210M acquisition of ViraTherapeutics by Boehringer Ingelheim in September 2018. Oncolytics has collaboration, supply agreements, and combination arrangements with many major biopharmaceutical companies and organizations involved in cancer research... Positive data readouts in any or all of the plethora of combination trials underway with pela and ICI could catalyze a much higher valuation than the recent M&A, in our view." To this end, Trucchio rates ONCY a Buy, and his $15 price target implies a robust one-year upside potential of ~397%. (To watch Trucchio’s track record, click here) Turning now to the rest of the Street, other analysts are on the same page. With 5 Buys and no Holds or Sells, the word on the Street is that ONCY is a Strong Buy. Given its $8.51 average price target, upside of ~182% could be in store for investors. (See ONCY stock analysis on TipRanks) Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS) Sticking with the biotech sector, let’s take a look at Xeris Pharmaceuticals. This company has one important advantage over many of its peers: it has a drug on the market, approved for use. Gvoke, its self-administered glucagon injection device, was approved by the FDA in September 2019 for use by adults and kids suffering severe low blood sugar (hypoglycemia) due to diabetes. The product has been generating revenues for Xeris for the past 5 quarters, and in 2H20 those revenues began to ramp up. In the company’s most recent quarterly report, for 4Q20, Xeris showed an 11% sequential increase in Gvoke prescriptions and quarterly sales of $7.1 million; full-year sales of the self-injection device totaled $20.2 million. The company also received, in December 2020, a positive opinion from the European Medicine Agency on Oglou, the room-stable liquid glucagon used in Gvoke, as well as European Commission authorization for marketing starting in February 2021. Xeris is targeting 4Q21 to launch Oglou in the European Union. The company is not resting on its Gvoke laurels. It has an active development pipeline, with several additional self-administered glucagon devices, as well as additional drug candidates in development for the treatment of diabetes and epilepsy. Analyst Difei Yang, writing from Mizuho, sees Gvoke as the key to Xeris’ path forward. “Gvoke continued to gain market share in the quarter (we estimate recent weekly share at ~16%) from legacy glucagon kits, but we note that the total glucagon market growth rate has stagnated as a result of Covid-19. We forecast a re-acceleration of the glucagon market in 2H21 as Covid-19 abates, and expect Gvoke fundamentals to improve when the market growth rate picks up,” Yang wrote. Along with those comments, the analyst put a Buy rating on XERS shares, and a $14 price target that indicates room for 225% growth over the coming year. (To watch Yang’s track record, click here) This is another stock that Wall Street likes, as shown by the unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating derived from 3 recent positive reviews. Xeris shares are selling for $4.30 right now, and their $10.67 average price target implies an upside of ~148% in 2021. (See XERS stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.