Xanthan Gum Market to Rise at a CAGR of 5.9% during Forecast Period, observes TMR Study

·6 min read

  • The global xanthan gum market is projected to rise owing to rising usage xanthan gum emulsifier, which binds moisture and serves as a natural thickening for emulsions and washing systems

  • The market for xanthan gum is being propelled by the ready-to-eat business's rapid expansion and consumers' growing knowledge about the benefits of eating nutritious meals

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, the global xanthan gum market size was worth US$ 1 Bn. Xanthan gum market demand analysis estimate the market to rise at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. The global market is anticipated to touch value of US$ 1.9 Bn by 2031. The global xanthan gum market is being driven by an increase in the use of xanthan gum as an egg alternative in the food and beverage industry. Due to its resistance to thermal degradation and its compatibility with salts, xanthan gum is frequently employed as a thickener and binding agent.

TMR_Logo_Logo
TMR_Logo_Logo

It serves as a healthy, secure, and effective substitute for gluten. Xanthan gum is both gluten-free and vegan. As a result, the consumption for xanthan gum is increasing rapidly in all parts of the world. The distinctive physicochemical properties of xanthan gum are responsible for its widespread applicability. Due to the high expense of producing gum from synthetic materials, some producers are striving to make it from leftovers from the agricultural and food industries.

In 2021, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest volume share of the global xanthan gum market. Despite a slower pace of expansion, Asia Pacific's massive population and rising standard of living are major drivers of the region's food and beverage business. In terms of value, Asia Pacific accounted for 39% of the global market in 2021.

Request Sample Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=8737

Key Findings of Market Report

  • Xanthan gum market trends project that xanthan gum is utilized as a food additive in the food and beverage industries, comprising processed and baked goods, frozen foods, dairy products, beverages, dressings, and so on. The use of xanthan gum in baking is due to its capacity to bind substances, resulting in baked foods with improved structural integrity. When xanthan gum is added to ice cream, it prevents the growth of huge ice crystals, giving the texture a smoother appearance.

  • The superior flow characteristics and simple pumpability of xanthan gum explain its use in skin and personal care items. Xanthan gum is commonly used in skincare products since it stabilizes emulsions and gives lotions and creams a creamy texture. Additionally, xanthan gum is used in personal care items including lotions, toothpastes, shampoos, and creams.

  • The global xanthan gum market is influenced by rapid urbanization, rising disposable income, and a sizable and expanding customer base made up of young families and professionals that choose healthy and vegan food items.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=8737

Global Xanthan Gum Market: Growth Drivers

  • One of the best oil drilling fluids available today is xanthan gum, which is also of excellent quality and is environmentally friendly. Salts, acids, alkalis, and extreme heat (up to 94°C) are not able to damage it. It can considerably boost the permeability of mud. The preference of xanthan gum over modified starch, CMC, and polyacrylamide in the oil and gas industry for oilfield development. This is anticipated to fuel demand for the xanthan gum in the years to come.

  • In 2021, North America and Europe had respective value shares of about 30% and 20%. The tremendous rise of the regional pharmaceutical business can be attributed to Europe's considerable Xanthan Gum Market Share during the forecast period.

Global Xanthan Gum Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

  • Hebei Xinhe Biochemical Co., Ltd.

  • Archer Daniels Midland Company

  • Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

  • Fufeng Group Company Limited

  • Deosen Biochemical (Ordos) Ltd

  • Solvay S.A.

Ask References: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=8737

Global Xanthan Gum Market: Segmentation

Application

  • Food & Beverage

  • Oil & Gas

  • Pharmaceutical

  • Personal Care

  • Others

Regions Covered

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

  • Latin America

