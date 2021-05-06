U.S. markets open in 3 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,162.00
    +2.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,138.00
    +20.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,509.50
    +18.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,241.70
    +5.10 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.36
    -0.27 (-0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.80
    +8.50 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    26.84
    +0.32 (+1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2053
    +0.0043 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.88
    -0.60 (-3.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3917
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1140
    -0.0750 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,233.28
    +1,790.32 (+3.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,467.33
    +62.02 (+4.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,037.65
    -1.65 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,331.37
    +518.77 (+1.80%)
     

Xantrion Recognized as Bay Area Best Places to Work for 2nd Year in a Row

·2 min read

OAKLAND, Calif., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xantrion has been recognized as a winner of the 2021 Bay Area Best Places to Work, an awards program presented by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal.

Xantrion Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Xantrion Inc.)
Xantrion Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Xantrion Inc.)

Select employers from the Bay Area will be named winners of the award on May 7th, 2021. These winning organizations will be honored for having created exceptional workplaces that their employees value highly.

Award applicants were evaluated and ranked across 5 categories according to the number of Bay Area employees. The ranking found companies in the region whose employees rate them as the highest on such values as fun, collaborative culture, solid compensation and benefits offerings and other amenities as well as management practices. The rankings will be unveiled on May 7th, 2021 in the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal.

"Being recognized in this year's Best Places to Work results is true validation of our efforts to deliver employee experiences we can be proud of. We've created a culture that cares deeply about valuing our employees and the value they create for our clients", said Anne Bisagno, President, Xantrion.

About Xantrion
Experts in cybersecurity and technical support, Xantrion provides outsourced IT services for midsized companies in the San Francisco Bay Area. Its team of IT experts brings impeccable technical and business skills to every assignment. Featuring an award-winning strategic approach, SOC2 Type II certified security practices, 24/7 help desk, fixed fees, and a 99.9% uptime record, Xantrion is a proven partner for managed IT and security services.

About 2021 Bay Area Best Places to Work
Best Places to Work is an innovative publication and awards program produced by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal. The rankings were determined by surveys that went directly to employees who answered a series of questions. The survey was administered online by the employers and through a service provided by Quantum Workplace, our research partner. The rankings are numeric based on Quantum's scoring process. By ranking companies and sharing best practices we facilitate idea sharing and help other companies learn from the best.

Media Contact
Anne Bisagno
(510)-272-4701
abisagno@xantrion.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xantrion-recognized-as-bay-area-best-places-to-work-for-2nd-year-in-a-row-301285213.html

SOURCE Xantrion Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Bezos Sells $2.5 Billion of Amazon and Signals More Coming

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeff Bezos sold about $2.5 billion of Amazon.com Inc. stock, his first big disposal this year after offloading more than $10 billion worth of shares in 2020.Bezos sold around 739,000 shares this week under a pre-arranged trading plan, according to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. He plans to sell as many as 2 million shares, according to a separate filing.The world’s richest person continues to hold more than 10% of Amazon.com, the primary source of his $191.3 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.In the 15 years after Amazon.com went public in 1997, Bezos sold about a fifth of the online retailer for roughly $2 billion. The value of his stake has ballooned in recent years to such an extent that he can now sell relatively small amounts for billions of dollars.Amazon stock is little changed this year after rallying 76% in 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic kept people away from physical stores and encouraged online shopping.The Amazon founder has used stock sales to fund rocket company Blue Origin, while he’s committed $10 billion to the “Bezos Earth Fund” to help counter the effects of climate change.The rocket maker said Wednesday it has set July 20 for its first mission carrying people to space and plans to auction off one seat on its New Shepard rocket.Bezos would be far richer if it weren’t for his divorce from MacKenzie Scott. She received a 4% stake in Amazon as part of the split and quickly became one of the world’s most important philanthropists.(Updates with Blue Origin plans in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin will eventually hit '$1 million a coin,' CoinDesk editor predicts

    As investor interest in cryptocurrency spikes, bitcoin could rise to $1 million over the next five years, one expert told Yahoo Finance Live.

  • Mortgage refinances slow as homeowners close their eyes to low rates

    Though mortgage rates are at their lowest levels in months, refinance activity is quieter.

  • Chip Shortage Forces Carmakers to Leave Out Some High-End Features

    (Bloomberg) -- When automakers were first hit with chip shortages at the end of last year, they tried idling factories until the troubles blew over. But with the crisis stretching into its fifth month and getting worse, they’re getting creative to keep at least some production moving forward.Nissan is leaving navigation systems out of thousands of vehicles that typically would have them because of the shortages. Ram no longer offers its 1500 pickups with a standard “intelligent” rearview mirror that monitors for blind spots. Renault has stopped offering an oversized digital screen behind the steering wheel on its Arkana SUV -- also to save on chips.The crisis is an historic test for the century-old auto industry just as it is trying to accelerate a shift toward smarter, electric vehicles. For decades, carmakers moved steadily to include more and better advanced features; now, they’re stripping some of them out -- at least temporarily -- to salvage their sales.That rollback underscores the depth of the issues facing the industry. Just last week, BMW AG, Honda Motor Co. and Ford Motor Co. all flagged worsening problems from chip shortages. A failure to secure critical supplies is a massive short-term setback -- millions of vehicle sales will be lost this year -- and bodes ill for the future as competition from tech-savvy internet and consumer-electronics companies intensifies.“This probably gets worse before it gets better,” said Stacy Rasgon, who covers the semiconductor industry for Sanford C. Bernstein. “It just takes a long time to bring this capacity online.”NXP Semiconductor NV Chief Executive Officer Kurt Sievers said the shift to electric vehicles is happening faster than anticipated, which has added to the increased demand for automotive chips. NXP plans to ship at least 20% more auto chips by revenue in the first half of 2021 compared with the first half of 2019, even though car production has dropped about 10% over the period, he said.Mark Liu, chairman of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., cautioned the crisis is far from over. His company, which is the world’s most advanced chipmaker and will be critical to any resolution, will begin to meet auto clients’ minimum requirements by June, but expects the car-chip shortages could last until early 2022, he said in an interview with CBS.Automakers can’t just wait. One reaction to the shortage is to allocate the scarce components to more profitable and better-selling vehicles at the expense of other models -- something manufacturers like France’s Renault SA and Japan’s Nissan Motor Co. are doing.Carmakers are also building vehicles with less technology. Peugeot is going back to old-fashioned analog speedometers for its 308 hatchbacks, rather than use digital versions that need hard-to-find chips. General Motors Co. said it built some Chevrolet Silverado pickup trucks without a certain fuel-economy module, costing drivers about 1 mile per gallon. Nissan is cutting the number of vehicles with pre-installed navigation systems by about a third, according to a person familiar with the matter.Why Can’t We Just Make More Chips?The Japanese manufacturer, which in early January became one of the first automakers to warn of an impending shortage, is also prioritizing chip supply to the two best-selling models in each major market, the person said. In one instance, Nissan flew chip supplies from India to the U.S. on a chartered cargo flight to help production move forward there. A representative for Nissan declined to comment.Buyers of Renault’s sporty Arkana now have to settle for a smaller display without a navigation map, and forgo an option for a phone charger by induction.Stellantis NV -- formed from the merger of Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group -- has modified the Ram 1500 pickup so that the digital rearview mirror that usually comes standard is now available only as an upgrade option, according to a person familiar with the matter. The manufacturer is also using parts that don’t require chips from its more basic Ram Classic truck to keep the pricier version moving down the assembly line.“Given the fluid nature of this complex issue, Stellantis employees across the enterprise are finding creative solutions every day to minimize the impact to our vehicles so we can build the most in-demand products as possible,” spokeswoman Jodi Tinson said in an email.The car industry’s predicament dates back to poor planning during the pandemic and limited chipmaking capacity, but it’s been compounded by shrinking available cargo space as the global economy recovers from Covid-19. When automakers can secure orders, their chips often can’t ship.That bottleneck is compounded by the fact that major car-chip makers NXP, Infineon Technologies AG and Renesas Electronics Corp. account for just 40% of supply, with the remaining 60% split between tens of thousands of smaller designers. Those smaller players often lack the influence to get their chips manufactured at foundries when capacity is tight.In at least one case, carmakers are asking a major chipmaker to send microcontrollers that don’t meet standard specifications, a person familiar with the matter said. Those sub-standard chips wouldn’t jeopardize safety essentials, like brakes, the person said, but they could mean in-car entertainment or emissions monitoring systems are more likely to malfunction in extreme weather.Automakers and suppliers can accept whatever chips are available and rewrite the software to give them a new task, said Sig Huber, a consultant at Conway MacKenzie and a former head of purchasing at Fiat Chrysler. Tesla Inc. said last week it alleviated issues by reaching out to new semiconductor suppliers and then quickly writing new firmware for those chips.Stellantis is working on more standardization across its vehicle lineup rather than having to use specific chips for some models, Chief Financial Officer Richard Palmer said on an call with reporters this week.“More standardization and flexibility, which is key when we have supply constraints,” he said. “We’re managing scarcity.”Manufacturers are also stocking incomplete cars, or “building shy” in industry parlance, to keep production lines humming. In Hamtramck, greater Detroit, an area stretching several blocks is filled with Ford F-150 pickup trucks sans some chips. General Motors said it is also storing unfinished vehicles while awaiting semiconductors.Meanwhile, behind the scenes, car suppliers are going to unusual lengths to try to secure chips. A Stellantis partner called JVIS-USA LLC tried to sue NXP in a Michigan court in April in a Hail Mary attempt to get more chips, but a judge rejected its request. Automotive supplier Visteon Corp. flagged that carmakers may seek compensation because of the shortages. In Japan, Toyota Motor Corp. President Akio Toyoda visited a Renesas plant that had suffered a fire to hasten its return to production.Yet no relief is in sight, with even Apple Inc., whose high-specification iPhones and aggressive demands typically place it at the front of the chip-customer line, saying last week it’s starting to feel the pinch. That may leave carmakers wanting even when chip manufacturers eventually manage to increase capacity.“This has the potential to be a longer-term issue,” said Anna-Marie Baisden, an automotive analyst at Fitch Solutions. “This will only be exacerbated as vehicles become technologically advanced and use more chips.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • BOE Watchers Look for Signs of Tightening Ahead: Decision Guide

    (Bloomberg) -- Discover what’s driving the global economy and what it means for policy makers, businesses, investors and you with The New Economy Daily. Sign up hereThe Bank of England on Thursday may add fuel to investors’ expectations that its next move will be to tighten monetary policy rather than provide fresh stimulus to the economy as the pandemic eases.The U.K. central bank is set to significantly upgrade its growth outlook as the debate shifts away from whether it should cut interest rates below zero to how fast can the economy recoup its pandemic-induced losses. A forecast for inflation around its 2% target within the next two years could be read as an endorsement to growing expectations that interest rates are headed higher, according to Bloomberg Economics.Economists expect the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee to keep rates and bond-buying targets to remain unchanged at noon in London. Many also expect any inflationary surge this year to be short-lived and point to BOE’s statements that it needs to see a sustained rise in prices before pulling back stimulus. That hasn’t stopped investors from pushing up market-based rates, driven by the U.K.’s successful vaccination drive.“Despite the faster recovery, we expect the MPC to forecast inflation remaining around target over its forecast horizon,” Dan Hanson at Bloomberg Economics wrote in a preview of the decision. “That will provide validation for pricing by financial markets.”Inflation has remained below the bank’s 2% target for 1 1/2 years, leaving Governor Andrew Bailey room to wait before acting.The nine-member MPC is expected to vote unanimously to keep their benchmark interest rate at a record low 0.1% and the asset-purchase target at 895 billion pounds ($1.2 trillion) at midday in London, according to a survey of economists by Bloomberg.The BOE has been buying about 4.4 billion pounds of government bonds a week -- a pace that would see the program reach its overall target at the start of November.Some investors expect officials to announce on Thursday that they will slow the rate of buying so that the program stretches to the end of the year instead of ending abruptly. Most other expect no change and will look to Bailey’s press conference and minutes of the meeting for signs of when policy makers might act.“The most I expect, really, is maybe an acknowledgment in the language that the recovery has been very strong, probably ahead of expectations,” said Shamik Dhar, London-based chief economist for BNY Mellon Investment Management.Earlier this week, U.S. Treasury Secretary and former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen ruffled markets saying, “it may be that interest rates will have to rise somewhat to make sure our economy doesn’t overheat.” She later clarified that she wasn’t forecasting rate increases.For the BOE, a decline in the pace of purchases wouldn’t impact the total amount of stimulus reaching markets, unlike the tightening seen last month by the Bank of Canada. Even so, there’s signs the BOE is preparing for broader action. In February, Bailey asked staff to review how the BOE might unwind its stimulus measures.Financial markets have responded to signs that the U.K. economy is bouncing back from its worst slump in three centuries. The yield on the U.K. government’s 10-year bond was over 0.81% on Wednesday, near the highest since before the start of the pandemic. Traders have priced in 12 basis points of rate increases in August 2022 compared to about 6 points a little over a week ago.Much has changed in the U.K. since the BOE’s last forecast round in February. The economy took less of a hit than expected in during the lockdowns to control the coronavirus. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expect growth of 5.5% this year, above the 5% pace forecast by the BOE in February. Bloomberg Economics expects a 7% expansion.What Our Economists Say...“With the vaccination program showing little sign of slowing, that’s likely to mean growth is more front-loaded this year compared with the central bank’s February projection. But with the recovery still in its infancy, the central bank is likely to stress there’s a higher than usual bar for tightening policy and that it’s ready to loosen again if needed.”-- Dan Hanson, Bloomberg Economics. Click here for the full PREVIEWThe new projections will also likely reflect a lower peak in post-crisis unemployment. Previously, the BOE expected the jobless rate to touch 7.8% in the third quarter, but in March, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak extended furlough payments for workers thorough September.The strength of the recovery dependents on households’ willingness to dip into the 150 billion pounds of savings they accumulated when shops and restaurants were closed for lockdown. But some analysts, notably the central bank’s Chief Economist Andy Haldane, worry that higher inflation is around the corner.“The bias will be to keep monetary policy relatively loose and we’ll want to see the whites of inflation’s eyes before we start to raise dramatically,” said Dhar, the economist from BNY Mellon. “That that induces a bias toward maybe overshooting compared with undershooting.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Battered by Selloff, Worst Run of Outflows

    (Bloomberg) -- The selloff that’s tearing through high-valuation tech shares has battered Cathie Wood’s flagship ETF.The ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund (ARKK) dropped for a seventh straight day Wednesday in its longest slide in nearly two and a half years. After surging roughly 150% in 2020 thanks to a string of prescient bets on Tesla Inc. and stay-at-home tech darlings, the negative stats are starting to add up.ARKK, which edged lower in early trading on Thursday, is down more than 10% for the year and investors are piling into protection against more losses. Put volume hit 190,000 Tuesday, the most in six weeks and the fourth-most on record. The latest data show outflows for a sixth consecutive day, the longest streak since the fund launched in 2014.The slide comes with many of the fund’s top holdings caught up in a rotation out of highly-valued tech companies. Investors have turned on the likes of Zoom Video Communications Inc., Roku Inc. and Teladoc Health Inc. -- all top 10 holdings in ARKK. Once coveted for the promise of strong future profit growth, the specter of inflation now makes stretched valuations harder to justify after robust earnings from tech giants failed to revive investor interest.“Investors got a visceral reminder last week that the tech titans have not only surging earnings, but also reasonable valuations,” said Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners. “The relative attractiveness of the big five tech stocks might be making hyper growth stocks, such as those in ARKK, look even more expensive, as we see sentiment fade.”ARKK outflows over the six-day streak total about $785 million, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. In April, the $21 billion fund saw its first monthly net outflow since October 2019. Ark Investment Management didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.“This thing was a hot hot, go go momentum play,” said Mike Zigmont, head of research and trading at Harvest Volatility Management. “It’s not like everyone is in the poor house all of a sudden,” he added. But “you have a lot of shareholders who don’t think it’s as wonderful as the prior generations, and that’s going to represent a sentiment shift.”The speculative corners of the market kept bleeding on Wednesday, with newly minted shares and unprofitable technology firms slumping. A seven-day selling streak has driven the Renaissance IPO ETF below its March trough, reaching the lowest level since November.Meanwhile, a basket of unprofitable tech firms suffered a similar stretch of losses. After a 2.5% slump Wednesday, the fund has extended a decline from its February peak to 31%.The carnage contrasts with the buoyancy in the broader market, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced to a record Wednesday while the S&P 500 hovered near an all-time high.“My real fear, though, is that the high growth areas represented by the Ark funds and many similar funds are in danger of breaking down and potentially creating waterfall-type declines,” said Andrew Adams at Saut Strategy. “It’s not going to be a great look if these more speculative areas collectively start to break down beneath them.”(Updates with latest flow data, Thursday trading.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Turkey Governor to Bet Inflation Has Peaked: Decision Day Guide

    (Bloomberg) -- Discover what’s driving the global economy and what it means for policy makers, businesses, investors and you with The New Economy Daily. Sign up hereTurkey’s central bank is expected to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged for a second meeting on Thursday after forecasting that inflation had reached its peak.All 24 economists surveyed by Bloomberg predicted borrowing costs will be held at 19%. Turkish inflation accelerated for a seventh month in April, spurred on by a weak lira and rising global energy prices. But new bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu predicted the pace of price gains would start dropping to 12.2% by the end of 2021.Key InsightsInflation’s upward trend left Turkey’s real rates -- the difference between its inflation and policy rates -- at less than 2% and Kavcioglu with little room to pursue the lower borrowing costs sought by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who holds the unorthodox view that higher interest rates spur rather than curb prices.Cutting now would risk further turbulence for the lira which anyway has weakened more than 13% against the dollar since the governor took over at the bank on March 20. Kavcioglu has pledged to offer a positive real rate when adjusted for realized and expected inflation and maintain tight policy until the bank’s 5% inflation target is achieved.What Economists SayBarclays economist Ercan Erguzel contested the central bank’s inflation forecasting, saying the upswing in April “is probably not a peak.” He doesn’t expect an interest rate cut before the last quarter as inflation remains around 17% until October. The central bank’s relatively more optimistic inflation forecast path, however, suggests it “could consider lowering rates in August or September.”Istanbul-based independent market strategist Evren Kirikoglu expects inflation to end the year at 13.5%, and the first rate cut in September.“Rising inflation and the promise to keep rates above price gains will prevent the central bank from easing as the political leadership desires..” --Ziad Daoud, Bloomberg Economics (Read More: Inflation to Keep Turkey Central Bank on Hold Again)BackgroundKavcioglu is Turkey’s fourth central bank chief since 2018, with his predecessor sacked by Erdogan after overseeing a 200-basis-point hike in the benchmark. He left interest rates unchanged in his first monetary policy meeting but removed a pledge to deliver additional tightening.The rate-setting committee is scheduled to meet next in six weeks. May inflation data will be published June 3.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • S&P 500 Slips on Tech Wreck as Yellen Stokes Inflation Jitters

    By Yasin Ebrahim

  • Lufthansa Wins Investor Approval for $6.6 Billion Capital Raise

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Lufthansa AG shareholders approved a potential capital raise of 5.5 billion euros ($6.6 billion), a move management said is needed to repair the stricken carrier’s balance sheet.At the German airline’s annual meeting on Tuesday, a majority of investors gave permission for the issuance of 2.15 billion new shares at a time of the carrier’s choosing. The nominal price of the stock would be 2.56 euros each, about one-fourth Lufthansa’s current share price, though the airline is likely to issue them at a higher amount.The company said last week it wouldn’t use the full amount available, and instead aim for the “smallest possible” raise.“The resolution is intended to enable us to increase our capital flexibly so that we can strengthen our balance sheet ratios again and return to our former financial stability,” Chief Executive Officer Carsten Spohr said in a speech to shareholders, urging them to back the proposal.The move would give Europe’s largest airline enough cash to replace Germany’s so-called silent participation, a major part of Lufthansa’s 9 billion-euro government bailout. The interest rates on the instrument -- a debt-equity hybrid that doesn’t dilute shareholder voting rights -- are set to rise over coming years.A simple majority was required for the motion to pass. The airline said it hasn’t decided when to undertake the capital raise, but could do so this year if market conditions allow.Summer StruggleLast week, Lufthansa became the latest carrier to lower its expectations for summer travel, saying a significant market recovery won’t come until the second half as inoculation programs progress. It estimates full-year capacity at around 40% of pre-crisis levels.The company said Monday that it restructured aircraft delivery schedules with Airbus SE and Boeing Co., while agreeing to purchase 10 additional wide-body jets.Responding to investor questions, Spohr said the airline would wait for the global aviation market to recover before selling non-core operations such as its Airplus credit-card service and the remainder of its LSG catering arm.The shares pared earlier gains to trade 0.3% higher at 11.05 euros as of 4:10 p.m. in Frankfurt.Government SupportThe fund-raising proposal is expected to pass with support from the German government, Lufthansa’s largest shareholder. Advisory firms have also urged shareholders to vote in favor.Paying back the 5.5 billion-euro silent participation would leave Lufthansa owing a total of 2 billion euros to the governments of Switzerland, Belgium and Austria, where it also operates flag-carrier airlines. The company has already repaid 1 billion euros of the amount loaned by Germany’s state development bank, KfW.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Big Price Surge Expected if EIA Gasoline Draw Exceeds Expectations

    Crude oil prices could spike higher if the EIA drawdown is higher than expected, especially if it exceeds the API’s 7.7 million barrel draw.

  • How Biden would raise his own taxes

    Biden would raise his own taxes modestly, unlike his predecessor, who probably cut his own taxes.

  • Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Trader Reaction to $1777.10 Pivot Sets the Tone

    The direction of the June Comex gold futures contract is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the pivot at $1777.10.

  • 4 surprising stocks Goldman Sachs thinks could triumph over inflation

    Goldman Sachs is bullish on several under-the-radar retailers. Here's why.

  • Pfizer Sees $26 Billion From Covid Shot, Big Potential Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc. laid out a plan to turn its Covid-19 vaccine into a long-term business, clinching supply agreements that will yield $26 billion in sales this year while expanding the shot to children and developing new formulations that can combat variants and be stored more easily.The drugmaker’s revenue forecast was an increase from $15 billion, reflecting the strong demand worldwide for a return to normalcy. Pfizer said it now expects to deliver 1.6 billion doses this year under contracts signed as of mid-April, with half the profits going to its partner in developing the shot, BioNTech SE.The company will add $500 million to its research and development spending this year to invest in Covid-19 treatments and other vaccines using the cutting-edge messenger RNA technology. That investment comes as Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla bets Covid-19 will become endemic, requiring people to get regular shots for years to come.“Based on what we’ve seen, we believe that a durable demand for our Covid-19 vaccine -– similar to that of the flu vaccines –- is a likely outcome,” Bourla said in remarks prepared for a Tuesday analyst call.Shares of Pfizer were up 0.2% to $39.89 at 1:47 p.m. in New York trading. Through the close of trading on Monday, the drugmaker had gained 8.2% this year.In the first quarter, the Covid-19 vaccine known as BNT162b2 drew $3.5 billion in sales, based on deliveries to more than 50 countries, the New York-based company said in its earnings statement Tuesday.”We are in discussions with a number of countries around the world for multi-year contracts for the potential supply of COVID-19 vaccine doses during 2022 and beyond,” Bourla said.Meanwhile, the vaccine partners are studying their shot in children ages 6 months to 11 years old. Pfizer expects to seek an emergency-use authorization for two cohorts (age 2 to 5, and 5 to 11) in September, and for those six months to 2 years in the fourth quarter. Clearance is expected imminently for those 12 to 15.Next-Generation ShotBourla said Pfizer is testing a third dose of the existing formulation of its Covid shot to determine whether a booster provides protection against SARS-CoV-2 virus variants currently in circulation.The company has begun evaluating an updated formulation that encodes the spike protein of the variant first identified in South Africa. “This study is designed to establish a regulatory pathway to update the current vaccine to address any future variant of potential concern in approximately 100 days,” Bourla said.Pfizer expects immunogenicity data for both studies in early July. That month, or in early August, the company will also report safety data from an ongoing study of the vaccine in pregnant women.The drug giant is also seeking to improve delivery. On Friday, Pfizer approached U.S. regulators with data that would support the vaccine being stored at standard refrigerator temperatures for as long as four weeks. It’s also working on a new formulation that could be stored in a refrigerator for 10 weeks, and as long as six months at -50° to -70° centigrade. Bourla said he expects data from this formulation in August.Antiviral CandidatesSeparately, Pfizer is testing two antiviral candidates -- one drug given intravenously, one pill -- to treat patients who have contracted Covid. The former will launch into late-stage studies in May, while the latter will kick start in July.Altogether, Pfizer is boosting its full-year guidance for adjusted research and development expenses in a range of $9.8 billion to $10.3 billion “to incorporate anticipated spending on incremental Covid-19 related programs and other mRNA-based projects that are not part of the BioNTech collaboration,” Chief Financial Officer Frank D’Amelio said in prepared remarks.Pfizer and BioNTech are splitting R&D costs related to their vaccine.Bourla, speaking in an interview with Bloomberg, said the current profit and cost-sharing dynamic that exists between the company and BioNTech is “set in stone” moving into the future, even as it reconfigures its strategy for an endemic phase of Covid.2022 ProductionPfizer and BioNTech will have the capacity to produce at least 3 billion doses in 2022. The companies have already made progress in securing vaccine contracts for next year and beyond.Pfizer has signed a supply agreement with Israel to provide enough Covid shots to protect every eligible citizen in 2022, and with Canada to supply as many as 125 million doses in 2022 and 2023, with options of 60 million additional doses in 2024.Chief Scientific Officer Mikael Dolsten said those who have been fully immunized will likely only need a single booster shot each year as immunity wanes. Pfizer will still deliver full two-dose regimens to places where the vaccine rollout has been slower going into the years ahead.But some on Wall Street remain skeptical that the Pfizer-BioNTech partnership can maintain high demand for its vaccine well into the future.“Sales are clearly exceeding expectations, and this trend likely continues into 2022,” said JPMorgan analyst Chris Schott in a note to investors. “However, these sales are unlikely to be sustainable anywhere near current levels longer term.”Beyond CovidPfizer’s foray into messenger RNA, the new technology that’s been validated in the pandemic, goes well beyond its Covid vaccine, according to Bourla.The company will move two mRNA flu shots into clinical trials come the third quarter, and will also explore using the technology to address other infectious diseases, cancers and genetic disease.Asked whether Pfizer had considered acquiring BioNTech, Bourla said he speaks with the German company’s CEO and Chief Medical Officer “almost every day,” and that they would embark on new partnerships, but declined to comment on deal prospects.Excluding the Covid vaccine, Pfizer’s core drug business showed significant growth, leading it to raise revenue guidance specific to that portfolio by $200 million for the year. The results were stronger than some rivals who saw sales suffer in the first quarter after a new surge in U.S. virus cases.Overall, revenue in the quarter was $14.58 billion, stronger than the $13.62 billion that analysts had expected on average, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. First-quarter adjusted earnings per share were 93 cents, up 47% from 63 cents a year ago.Blood thinner Eliquis sales grew 25% year-over-year to $1.65 billion, topping Wall Street estimates. Breast cancer drug Ibrance and its Prevnar vaccine franchise, however, underperformed analysts’ expectations.“It was a difficult quarter in general for the industry,” Bourla said in the interview. “Our ability to have such a phenomenal performance in the other business makes me even more proud.”(Adds CEO comment on Pfizer’s partnership with BioNTech in the 16th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Copper Tops $10,000 as Supply Constraints, China Demand in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper rose above $10,000 a ton amid mine-supply growth concerns and as the return of Chinese investors from a three-day break put the spotlight on the strength of demand in the world’s top consumer.The metal climbed to the highest in a decade this week, fueling bets it will rally further to take out the record of $10,190 set in February 2011, as the reopening of major industrial economies sparks a surge across commodities markets from iron ore to lumber.Echoing a growing list of lofty price targets, Trafigura Group said in March it expects copper to top $15,000 in the coming decade on the push toward decarbonization, and Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. raised its price target to $10,750 citing subdued supply growth.Supply-side issues are adding to market tightness as increasing optimism over a global economic recovery, government stimulus and rising investment in new energy sectors drive demand growth, ANZ analysts led by Daniel Hynes wrote in a report on Thursday.Zambia said a lack of capital has halted production at Konkola Deep, a copper mine it seized from Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta Resources Ltd. Still, Peru might potentially offer some relief to tight global supplies after it reported a 19% jump in March copper output.The rally is, however, boosting concerns about short-term Chinese demand. Some manufacturers and end-users have been slowing production or pushing back delivery times after costs surged, while weaker-than-expected domestic consumption has opened the arbitrage window for exports.Read more: Copper’s Surge Toward a Record High Is Hitting Chinese Industry“Copper prices will remain strong as a continued rebound in global PMIs bolstered investors’ bullish sentiment,” Citic Futures Co. said in a note. While Chinese demand doesn’t support overheated prices, the broker recommended investors holding onto their positions for the time being.Copper rose as much as 0.8% to $10,028.50 a ton on the London Metal Exchange before trading at $10,006.50 as of 7:48 a.m. in London. In other markets, nickel fell 0.2% and aluminum rose 1.2%.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘Worse Than Brexit’: Scottish Independence Weighs on U.K. Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- A week that could set in motion the eventual collapse of the 314-year union between England and Scotland is concentrating City trading desks on market disasters ahead.As Scots enter a May 6 vote pitched on whether there should be a second independence referendum, fund managers and sell-side strategists see potential for massive chaos across the U.K.’s economic landscape in the years to come. Yet in an echo of the early days of the Brexit poll, few are hedging for this disruptive prospect.While the stakes could hardly be higher, it’s not clear the U.K. government will agree to another referendum, even if pro-independence parties win a majority on Thursday. But with the vote stirring uneasy memories of Britain’s split from the European Union, fund managers are dusting off old playbooks for how to trade a binary risk event where timing is everything.“You’d have massive uncertainty, financial chaos and recession,” and a 10% devaluation of the pound, said Mark Nash, a money manager at Jupiter Investment Management.Nash isn’t hedging such a scenario yet -- and neither is the market. The median of forecasts in a Bloomberg survey has the pound holding at $1.39 through June.Still, a handful of investment analysts have ventured forth bearish calls.Strategists at Credit Agricole SA recommend shorting the pound versus the dollar, with political risk over Scottish independence among the reasons.Barclays Plc abandoned a call to go long on the pound versus the euro on the potential for pre-election volatility.UBS Group AG credit strategists cut their outlook on a select group of U.K. bank bonds to neutral from overweight, warning that the “long U.K. trade” in credit could unravel on referendum risk.One thing is for certain: if things escalate, money managers will need to move fast. Odds show a repeat of the 2014 referendum, where Scotland voted to remain, would be too close to call.“Markets ignore things and ignore things and ignore and then suddenly panic. I have a feeling that is quite likely to happen with the Scottish independence issue,” said Jane Foley, head of currency strategy at Rabobank. “What I’m telling our clients is to be aware that even though this may not impact the pound right now, it’d be foolhardy to ignore it because it might suddenly come into the market’s agenda.”Consequences of secession would be huge. Negotiations would be necessary over what currency an independent Scotland would use, whether it would take a share of the British national debt, and what trade arrangements it would have with the remainder of the U.K. The Scottish National Party also harbors ambitions to bring Scotland into the EU, a situation that would create huge border and trade tensions, if the problem of ring-fencing Northern Ireland in Brexit is any example.“I wonder whether markets have actually considered the full ramifications of this election,” said Julian Howard, director of multi-asset solutions at GAM Investments, whose portfolios are strategically positioned for a decline in sterling. “It would be a lot worse than Brexit as Scotland is much more closely stitched to the U.K. than Britain was into Europe. We’re talking since the 1700s rather than the 1970s.”Mr. BrexitThe domicile of financial institutions could also be contested. If they were to remain based on Edinburgh, Scottish banks would miss out on the support of the Bank of England’s quantitative easing program and become less creditworthy, according to Charlie Parker, managing director at boutique investment manager Albemarle Street Partners.It’s the kind of tail-risk event that makes careers, for those with enough foresight to get it right.At Nomura Holdings Inc., strategist Jordan Rochester was part of a team that developed a money-spinning model to help the bank call the 2014 referendum result early. His political analysis on the split from the EU then led him to be nicknamed Mr. Brexit. Now he says the pound could fall up to 6% if Scotland voted to leave, depending on how priced it was prior to the result.But even he isn’t worried about the election on Thursday itself, and says the pound could even be in line for gains if the SNP fails to win more than half of the seats, as some polls suggest. Still, the independence cause could prevail once Green votes are counted, and an actual referendum date could trigger heavy hedging.Read: Why Scotland’s Road to Independence Vote Is Rocky: QuickTake“The market will look at polling in a new referendum and treat it much more like a tighter vote than 2014 -- when it was only last-minute scares, not months in advance,” Rochester said.Westminster would likely mount resistance to any plans to seek an independence vote, refusing to grant the Scottish parliament the permission to make it legally watertight. That leaves the potential for a lengthy constitutional quagmire over whether the Scottish parliament can call a legitimate referendum on its own.Even though the prospect of an invigorated Scottish break-away movement is scary for traders, derivatives markets remain relatively calm. The term structure of sterling’s implied volatility has become inverted, signaling angst over events on Thursday -- though the cost of insuring swings is still below its 12-month average. Over the longer-term, five-year risk reversals in cable trade near their average since Bloomberg began compiling data in 2005.“The difficulty with assessing the impact of these events on markets is that even if we know they are on the horizon, we don’t know when markets will react and if in the end the status quo will prevail,” said Sheena Shah, currency strategist at Morgan Stanley. Her firm sees a 30% chance of a referendum by the end of 2024. “There are so many unknowns and follow-up hurdles.”(Updates options pricing in penultimate paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Global stocks mixed amid tenuous hopes for pandemic recovery

    Global shares were mixed Thursday on cautious optimism that upcoming company earnings reports will reflect a gradual recovery from the damage of the pandemic. Britain's FTSE 100 edged 0.2% lower to 7,026.93. In Asian trading, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 1.8% to finish at 29,331.37, in the first session after the Golden Week series of national holidays.

  • As Interest Rates Surge, Brazil Corporate Bond Market Reawakens

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s local market for corporate debt is back in expansion mode after last year’s wipeout.It looks to be a return to the glory days of a few years ago, when credit funds had been among the fastest-growing investments as Brazilian savers moved away from government bonds in search of higher payouts on floating-rate notes from companies. All that was derailed last year as the coronavirus set in and holders rushed for the exits. So far in 2021, sales are up 70% from the same span of 2020, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, with investors piling in amid forecasts for higher interest rates in the months ahead.The revival is still in its early stages, with just three months of fund inflows since the turnaround began, but it’s paved the way for a boom in funding for infrastructure projects. After last year’s withdrawals prompted some money managers to shutter their corporate bond funds, the sector is once again vacuuming up cash amid signs the economy is emerging from the worst of its pandemic malaise.“There is no selling pressure anymore since the biggest sellers, the more fragile credit funds, simply disappeared,” said Alexandre Muller, a partner and portfolio manager in Rio de Janerio at JPG Gestao de Recursos, which has 29 billion reais ($5.4 billion) in assets under management. “There was a cleansing effect.”Brazil’s rebound is coming after a painful 2020. While credit markets around the world suffered steep losses as the pandemic set in, they roared back in the third and fourth quarters in most of the developed world. Not so in Brazil, where local bond issuance dropped 41% for the year and investors pulled money from credit funds for 11 straight months.Prices tumbled with only a few banks as buyers, burning savers who had only recently grown comfortable with the idea of holding investments riskier than government bonds. The amount of money in credit funds had surged to a peak of 100 billion reais in June 2019, from 15 billion reais in 2014, according to JGP, which measures the holdings of independent firms.One of the reasons for the growing popularity was that about half the funds allowed investors to withdraw their money with almost no notice. That turned the funds into a hard-to-resist source of immediate cash for holders grappling with fallout from the coronavirus crisis.Credit funds posted record outflows of 9.6 billion reais in March 2020 followed by 4.1 billion in April, according to JGP. Withdrawals only stopped this February, by which time holdings had shriveled to 60 billion reais.“The Brazilian bond market is going back to normality,” said Rogerio Monori, the Sao Paulo-based corporate and investment banking director at Banco BV.Of course the market is still smaller than it was at its peak, and remains tiny relative to the amount of local government debt outstanding, which stood at 5 trillion reais in March. There’s also a risk that the relentless pandemic tearing through the country has the potential to undercut the revival in the corporate market.For now, though, Brazil’s interest rates have found a sweet spot for encouraging debt issuance. Average yield spreads over the benchmark rate have fallen to 2 percentage points after reaching as high as 5 points last year, according to an index calculated by JGP. That’s an attractive rate for borrowers.Apparel retailer Lojas Renner SA in March sold bonds due in 2025 paying a 160 basis points spread, down from a 300 basis point premium it paid in May last year for slightly shorter notes. Utility company Aegea Saneamento e Participacoes SA sold notes due in 2027 in April at a 215 basis point spread, compared with a 300 basis point premium on shorter-term notes it sold in September.While the spread has shrunk, the underlying benchmark rate looks likely to increase in coming months, boosting the appeal of corporate debt relative to equities or other riskier investments. The central bank raised the overnight rate by 75 basis points to 2.75% in March, and indicated another increase of the same size in May. Traders are already pricing in additional 250 basis points in increases later this year, which would take the key rate to 6%.“The spreads are still good to investors in relation to the credit risk from the companies,” said Laurence Mello, a credit fund manager at AZ Quest Investimentos, which has 17 billion reais under management.Companies are also finding it easier to sell longer-term debt, with maturities of up to 10 years for inflation-linked bonds and six years for those tied to the overnight rate, according to Felipe Wilberg, the fixed income and structured product managing director at Banco Itau BBA, the biggest underwriter of local corporate bonds this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Most Brazil companies issued debt last year to buy smaller rivals, Wilberg said. This year, operators of airports, railways and roads are becoming a bigger part of the mix, taking advantage of new concessions auctioned by the government and favorable tax treatment for bonds that are tied to infrastructure.As the market continues to normalize, more companies are expected to issue local bonds. Waterworks that serve the state of Rio de Janeiro were privatized last week and will need 22.7 billion reais of investments, some of which could come from local capital markets.More issuance would be good news for investors who are siting on high levels of cash and looking for opportunities to put their money to work.“We are very excited about this asset class,” said Artur Nehmi, a Sao Paulo-based fixed income manager at Fundos de Investimento, which has 3 billion reais under management. “Prices are still good.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Peloton Recall Tests Analyst Devotion as Stock Slump Deepens

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc.’s earnings report on Thursday was supposed to be the company’s chance to show off faster product deliveries. Instead, the equipment-maker finds itself in a tight spot over treadmill recalls that has investors second-guessing their devotion to a foundering stock.After weeks of pushing back against U.S. regulator warnings about Peloton’s treadmills following the death of a child and other safety incidents, the recall jarred traders and even prompted a rebuke from a senator. The stock sank 15%, the most in six months, as investors considered the costs in addition to potential knock-on effects that could threaten sales growth.“This may have other unquantifiable impacts to long-term demand,” said Ed Yruma, a KeyBanc analyst. Yruma, who has a buy-equivalent rating, said he would be re-evaluating his financial projections after Peloton’s earnings call on Thursday afternoon.Investors’ love affair with Peloton was already strained before the recalls.Shares of the the New York-based company had fallen 36% this year as it struggled with extended delivery times and the easing of Covid-related lockdowns raised concerns about sales growth in coming quarters.The stock is now the worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 Stock Index after soaring more than fivefold in 2020. Still, of the 29 analysts tracked by Bloomberg that cover Peloton, all but five were recommending investors buy the stock ahead of Wednesday’s news. Wall Street’s optimism combined with sinking shares have pushed the gap between analyst targets and the stock price to 90%, the widest margin since Peloton’s 2019 market debut.Peloton’s predicament is reminiscent of those endured by other consumer-facing companies that were hit with blows to their reputations at a time they were enjoying a honeymoon with Wall Street analysts. Usually, the path to recovery is neither swift nor sure.After Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. grappled with diners being sickened by food-borne illnesses, the stock needed almost four years to retrace the highs touched in 2015. Lululemon lost some of its halo last decade after complaints about the fabric quality in yoga pants -- a situation worsened when the company founder suggested in 2013 that the gripes arose because the clothes just didn’t work “for some women’s bodies.” That stock took about six years to climb back into record territory.Prior to the recall, Peloton bulls had been banking on a strong earnings report as a potential rally starter, with expectations for progress in fixing shipping delays after the company pledged to spend more than $100 million to improve delivery times. The focus has now shifted to details about the recall, including costs, how Peloton plans to implement fixes and the fate of its new treadmill model that was set to debut in the U.S. later this month.In earnings calls with analysts over the past several months, Peloton executives touted how the cheaper Tread model beat sales expectations in the U.K., saying that it could eventually be a “rocket ship” for the company. The treadmill opportunity was potentially larger than bikes, they said, and expected its impact to be larger in fiscal 2022.Long-Term CommitmentIn spite of a near term hit to the company’s bottom line and potentially to its reputation amid the likelihiood for more lawsuits, most analysts are still positive on Peloton’s ability to maintain a rapid pace of revenue expansion. As of late afternoon Wednesday, Peloton got only one downgrade, a cut to neutral from buy, at Bank of America.“We acknowledge that this recall will likely result in significant near-term one time financial costs and operational disruption, with potential reputational damage,” said Truist analyst Youssef Squali, who has a buy rating.While Squali anticipates the new treadmill release will probably be delayed, he estimates that treadmill sales account for less than 10% of Peloton’s revenue and said the company’s long-term growth prospects remain intact.Peloton’s “long-term standing (after it puts this issue behind it) and opportunity within this massive segment remain strong,” he wrote in a research note on Wednesday.What Bloomberg Intelligence said:The recall could lead to a financial impact of $550-$600 million, assuming a 100% recall rate. The near-term hit on growth may not be significant, as we calculate more than 90% of its hardware revenue comes from bikes.- Amine Bensaid, BI analyst(Adds details of other consumer product crises beginning in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tech Selloff Sweeps Across Stocks; Dollar Climbs: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Volatility gripped financial markets as a rout in some of the largest tech companies dragged down stocks. The dollar rose.Megacaps such Apple Inc., Tesla Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. sent the Nasdaq 100 slumping, while the S&P 500 pared losses amid gains in commodity, financial and industrial shares. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen rattled markets with a comment economists regarded as self evident -- that rates will likely rise as government spending ramps up and the economy responds with faster growth. Later in the day, Yellen said she wasn’t predicting or recommending rate hikes.The debate on whether government spending could boost inflation comes at a time when stock valuations are hovering near the highest levels in two decades. Hedge funds have been bailing from equities at a pace not seen since the financial crisis, while shares have struggled to gain traction despite blowout corporate earnings.“We’ve had this spectacular run-up, and I think we’ve seen momentum just run out of steam,” said Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index. “Despite earnings being encouraging, they haven’t managed to push those indices higher. Moving out of growth and into cyclicals is the place we’re going to have more movement.”Earlier Tuesday, a sharp drop in equity futures left traders scrambling for an explanation. Some of them speculated on military tensions between China and Taiwan, Singapore’s tougher coronavirus restrictions and Ferrari NV’s decision to postpone financial targets.Investors also monitored the latest economic readings, with the U.S. trade deficit widening to a new record in March. Meanwhile, a senior White House economic aide demurred on the question of whether President Joe Biden will nominate Fed Chair Jerome Powell for a second four-year term, saying the decision on selecting the next central bank chief will come after a thorough “process.”Here are some key events to watch this week:U.S. ADP employment change is due WednesdayChicago Fed President Charles Evans gives a virtual speech at an event hosted by Bard College on Wednesday. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester gives a virtual speech to the Boston Economic ClubBank of England rate decision ThursdayThe April U.S. employment report is released on FridayThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 0.7% as of 4 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 1.85%The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changedThe MSCI World index fell 0.8%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%The euro fell 0.4% to $1.2017The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3887The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 109.29 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 1.58%Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to -0.24%Britain’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 0.79%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.3% to $66 a barrelGold futures fell 0.7% to $1,779 an ounceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.