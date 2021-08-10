Xbit Coin Combines Gaming with Blockchain XBT

Benefits of Xbit Coin

Vitznau, Switzerland, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Much like any other field and venue, online gaming is being shaped by the technologies of the day. So the future picture of this industry will be quite different.

This difference will no doubt be made with the help of the Blockchain technology.

Xbit project has proposed the incorporation of Blockchain into the online gaming industry. As such, it offers a cryptocurrency developed for online gaming, and also an online casino with thousands of games for users to enjoy.





Xbit Coin and Casino

Xbit project has been developed to revolutionize online gaming industry and it includes a cryptocurrency in addition to an online casino based on the Blockchain technology.

Xbit coin is a cryptocurrency that has been developed based on the SHA-256algorithm, which is the same algorithm that has been used to develop Bitcoin and many other cryptocurrencies.

This coin has its own completely independent and exclusive Blockchain network. So, unlike other coins that are built based on other Blockchain networks, Xbit is a fully independent coin with its own Blockchain.

The total cap of Xbit is 1 billion coins, which have all been pre-mined. One billion coins are created in this network.

The one billion coins are distributed as such: 400 million coins are provided to early investors who established the casino and the development team. 400 million coins are offered to ordinary buyers. The rest of the 200 million coins are provided to the business operators.





Technical Development by Counos

As was mentioned above, Xbit has been developed by the Swiss company Counos Platform. However, it is managed and operated completely separately by Bit Gaming LLC.

Counos Platform carried out the technical aspects of the project to develop a great coin with all the necessary technologies.

Counos Platform offers many services, some of which are used in this online casino; such as the Counos Payment Gateway, Counos Staking System, and also Counos Crypto Wallets, like Counos Mobile Wallet, support Xbit Coin.

Benefits of Xbit

Users can use Xbit to play games and make deposits at the online casino Xbit. But also, this cryptocurrency can be used as a financial tool to transfer money and assets.

Additionally, XBT coins are also known as representative of revenue shares of casino Xbit.

Xbit has been created for a financial service that already exist; an online casino.

So prior to the coin, a financial service, a casino, has been already established with its special services and features. This online gaming apparatus, or this online casino accepts this cryptocurrency.

Those who purchase this coin will receive benefits and interest from the casino. This is exactly like buying stocks in the casino. Because as the casino attracts more players and creates more revenue, the value of the coins increase as well.





Conclusion

As was mentioned earlier, Blockchain technology will alter the outlook of the gaming industry forever. But how will this outlook differ from what it is now?

With the addition of Blockchain, many advantages will be added to this industry. For instance, due to the tamper-proof and decentralized nature of the Blockchain technology, gamers will experience much more privacy and security.

They will be the ones in the control seat. So head on out to Xbit Casino and enjoy thousands of online games.

For the original news story, please visit https://prdistribution.com/news/xbit-coin-combines-gaming-with-blockchain-xbt-2.html

CONTACT: Bit Gaming LLC, www.xbitcc.com




