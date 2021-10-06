U.S. markets close in 4 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,311.40
    -34.32 (-0.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,967.59
    -347.08 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,373.34
    -60.49 (-0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,191.29
    -37.06 (-1.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.58
    -1.35 (-1.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.80
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    22.40
    -0.21 (-0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1541
    -0.0060 (-0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5150
    -0.0140 (-0.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3557
    -0.0068 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3490
    -0.1230 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,793.07
    +4,887.88 (+9.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,326.28
    +63.19 (+5.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,000.25
    -76.85 (-1.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,528.87
    -293.25 (-1.05%)
     

Adidas and Microsoft team up for special 20th anniversary Xbox sneakers

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Microsoft and Adidas have teamed up to celebrate Xbox's 20th anniversary with the first official Xbox sneakers. The Xbox 20th Forum Tech sneakers take inspiration from the original 2001 console. The green and black footwear even has the original Xbox logo. Keeping in with the vibe of that era, the fun launch trailer has a skate tape aesthetic and features some friends playing some Halo: Combat Evolved.

Xbox's announcement suggests these are limited-edition sneakers it's giving away to fans. There are more Xbox sneakers on the way in the coming months, including ones you can actually buy and pairs inspired by current and previous consoles. Here's hoping Adidas goes a bit wild and makes sneakers based on Kinect too. Meanwhile, Microsoft is set to release another quirky Xbox product later this year: a mini fridge.

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire David Tepper’s Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of billionaire David Tepper. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Billionaire David Tepper’s Top 5 Stock Picks. David Tepper, the billionaire chief of Florida-based Appaloosa Management LP, manages more than $4.8 billion in 13F securities at his […]

  • Why I won’t do a Roth IRA conversion—even if this is the last chance

    Among the proposals: Ending our ability to convert our traditional IRAs to Roths after year-end. Lots of readers have weighed in on whether a Roth IRA is better than a traditional one. In a Roth IRA, you don’t get any tax break up front.

  • Palantir Stock Is Surging on a Big Army Contract Win

    Palantir stock is rising after hours because the company won a contract to supply data and analytics software to the Army.

  • The driving factors behind Bitcoin's recent price surge

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts breaks down why the price of Bitcoin has risen over the past week and stablecoin regulation.&nbsp;

  • Vertex Wants To Prove It's Not Another Biotech One-Hit Wonder

    (Bloomberg) -- Over the last decade, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. has transformed cystic fibrosis from a debilitating lung disease to a manageable condition for most people who suffer from the inherited ailment. That feat also cemented Vertex’s place in the Boston biotech pantheon.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Euro

  • Is Affirm the Next PayPal?

    Affirm is competing in the buy-now, pay-later industry, but its long-term ambitions appear to go well beyond

  • Oppenheimer: 3 Stocks to Buy Despite Growing Supply-Chain Issues (And 1 to Avoid)

    As Christmas 2021 begins to loom, Americans may find themselves more dependent upon gift delivery-via-Santa than ever before -- because America's supply chain is in a terrible snarl. Supply chain snafus that began on the West Coast with logjams of container ships struggling to reach port in Los Angeles and Long Beach, now span the continent. On Wednesday last week, The Wall Street Journal reported that the fourth-largest U.S. gateway for seaborne imports, the Port of Savannah in Georgia, now has

  • Cathie Wood just dumped $270 million in Tesla — 3 cheap EV stocks to buy instead

    The "Tesla of China" might be a better place to park your EV dollars.

  • Why MercadoLibre's Stock Declined 10.1% in September

    The e-commerce company recently listed a special purpose acquisition company that is on the lookout for promising acquisition targets.

  • Take a Pass on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals for Now

    During Tuesday's Mad Money "Lightning Round", one caller asked Jim Cramer about a company by the name of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals : "I like companies like this," he responded. Let's check out the chart of this biopharmaceutical company that is using gene science. In this daily bar chart of LXRX, below, we can see that prices made a rapid run-up in late 2020 and then declined from February to July/August.

  • Why Novavax Stock Plunged in September

    What happened Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell by an eye-catching 17.7% in September, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The vaccine specialist's shares have been locked into a multi-month downward trend of late for a variety of reasons.

  • How Cloudflare Will Disrupt Amazon

    The innovative cloud network and security specialist announced some new products. One of them could shake Amazon.

  • Takeda Discontinues Two Mid-Stage Narcolepsy Trials

    Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) has suspended dosing and has decided to stop Phase 2 studies evaluating TAK-994, an investigational oral orexin agonist. According to Takeda, TAK 994 was undergoing two Phase 2 trials for narcolepsy Type 1 with cataplexy and narcolepsy Type 2 without cataplexy. Type 1 narcolepsy is characterized by excessive daytime sleepiness plus cataplexy and/or low levels of a chemical in the brain called hypocretin. Type 2 narcolepsy also results in excessiv

  • Constellation Brands' earnings miss, Palantir wins major army contract, NFLX closes at all-time high

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the morning's top stock movers including Netflix, Constellation Brands, and Palantir.&nbsp;

  • That’s rich: Both Trump and Oprah bumped from the Forbes 400 list

    The cutoff to make the ultra-wealthy club this year was $2.9 billion. Tech titans Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg still top the list.

  • Why I'm Still Bullish on Virgin Galactic Stock

    Virgin Galactic has gone through turbulence over the past year, but the long-term mission is still intact.

  • Here's My Top Stock to Buy in October

    With the S&P 500 trading at an average price-to-earnings multiple (P/E) of 34, now is a good time to consider value stocks -- shares in companies trading at low multiples compared to their earnings and growth potential. In 2018, Ford announced a massive restructuring and cost-cutting program that saw it lay off thousands of workers and reshuffle its product mix to focus on higher-margin trucks and SUVs. Divesting unprofitable markets (Ford lost over $2 billion in India during the last 10 years) could help free up capital and resources for the company's electric vehicle transition.

  • 11 Best Growth Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best growth stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Growth Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Even though past performance is not always a good indicator of future growth patterns, […]

  • The Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Fourth Quarter (and Beyond)

    One of the most surefire ways to build wealth over time is to buy dividend stocks. Although income stocks are often mature, slower-growing businesses, their recurring profits and time-tested operating models tend to result in higher valuations over time. In a 40-year stretch between 1972 and 2012, the report showed that companies initiating a dividend and growing their payout averaged an annualized return of 9.5%.

  • Why is Intuitive Surgical Trending?

    Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) has been in the spotlight lately, with its 3:1 stock split taking effect on October 5. Also, ISRG received a downgrade from a renowned Wall Street firm on October 1, which sent the shares spiraling down. Shares were down 1.3% in pre-market trading at the time of writing. Intuitive Surgical manufactures minimally invasive robotic-assisted products to improve the clinical outcomes of patients, most notably with the da Vinci surgical system. ISRG has a market cap of