The Xbox app for PC now has 'HowLongToBeat' built in

Igor Bonifacic
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read
Microsoft

Microsoft has released a new version of the Xbox app for PC. The September update adds HowLongToBeat integration. If you’re not familiar with the website, it’s a resource where you can find out how much time you may need to complete a specific game. What makes HowLongToBeat so helpful is that it has separate estimates for players with different playstyles.

Using Red Dead Redemption 2 as an example, HowLongToBeat estimates most people will need about 50 hours to complete the main story, and another 30 or so hours to play through the game’s side content. If you want to see everything RDR2 has to offer, that will take about 174 hours.

Microsoft suggests the integration will make it easier to decide what game you want to play next since you’ll have a better idea of the time commitment it wants from you. The company also notes you can click “View Details” to submit your own play times and help other players decide how to spend their time.

Even if you don’t end up using the HowLongToBeat integration much, the September update will help you save time. According to Microsoft, the Xbox app is now 15 percent faster at launching. Additionally, there should be significantly fewer instances of crashes and games failing to download or install successfully. Lastly, the search functionality should produce results about 20 percent faster.

