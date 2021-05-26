U.S. markets close in 7 minutes

Xbox and Bethesda's big E3 show is on June 13th at 1PM ET

Jessica Conditt
·Senior Editor
·3 min read

Xbox and Bethesda will hold a joint, virtual E3 conference on June 13th at 1PM ET. The Xbox & Bethesda Game Showcase will be 90 minutes long and focus on software out of Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda and beyond. It'll stream on official Xbox channels on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

E3 was canceled last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and this time around it will be completely digital and totally free, taking place from June 12th - 15th. So far, confirmed attendees include Xbox (and Bethesda, clearly), Nintendo, Capcom, Ubisoft, Take-Two Interactive, Warner Bros. Games, Square Enix, Bandai Namco and Sega, among others. Notably, Sony and EA are missing from the lineup, and they aren't planning E3-adjacent events. Sony has skipped E3 for the past few years, and EA's own live showcase will be held more than a month after E3, on July 22nd.

It's only been about three months since the ink dried on Xbox's acquisition of ZeniMax Media. In exchange for $7.5 billion, Xbox received eight studios, including Bethesda (Fallout, Elder Scrolls), id Software (Doom), Tango Gameworks (The Evil Within) and Arkane Studios (Dishonored, Prey). 

Xbox E3 2021 save the date
Xbox E3 2021 save the date

Not only is this the first Xbox E3 showcase with ZeniMax in tow, but it's the first since the launch of the ninth console generation. The Xbox Series X has been available for about six months, and its most-anticipated exclusives, including Halo: Infinite, have yet to materialize. However, the Xbox ecosystem is sustained by Game Pass Ultimate, Xbox's incredibly popular console and PC subscription service that offers access to more than 100 titles on both platforms for $15 a month.

Meanwhile, Xbox owns a number of high-profile developers, including The Coalition, Compulsion Games, Double Fine Productions, Mojang Studios, Ninja Theory, Obsidian Entertainment, Playground Games and Rare — and that's on top of the ZeniMax bunch. All of these groups are building experiences specifically for Xbox platforms.

Like, all Xbox platforms. The company is on a mission to unify its PC, console and mobile businesses under a singular brand, with cross-play capabilities and cloud gaming leading the shift.

“Hopefully the Xbox experience on console and the Xbox experience on PC will start to become one and the same,” Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty told Engadget in April.

As for the rest of E3, Twitch has outlined its plans for this summer's "/twitchgaming gathering" starting June 10th. This will include press conferences from game studios and original, interactive content from Twitch, with presentations from Devolver Digital, Summer Game Fest, Guerrilla Collective, Facepunch Studios, Sega, IO Interactive and others. The full schedule isn't available just yet, but here's what Twitch has confirmed so far:

  • Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live - June 10th, 2PM ET

  • Netflix Geeked debuting shows and films based on your favorite games - June 11th, 12PM ET

  • The /twitchgaming gathering House Party - June 12th, 2PM ET

  • Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase - June 13th, 1PM ET

Of course, E3 is bigger than just Twitch and Xbox. Stay tuned to Engadget throughout June for an avalanche of video game news, analysis and live streams as the biggest names in the business take the digital stage.

  • Tesla capitulates to China's localized car data storage demands

    Moving forward, Tesla will store all data from cars it sells in China at a local data center within the country.

  These Are the Best Gaming Laptops for Conquering Your Opponents

Get a leg up on the competition.

    Get a leg up on the competition.

  • CureVac’s Covid-19 Vaccine Has Important Role to Play in Fighting Variants, CEO Says

    The European regulator started a rolling review of the shot in February based on preliminary results from laboratory studies and early clinical studies in adults.

  • Catch up on all the latest iPhone 13 rumors right here

    Apple had to delay its iPhone 12 launch event by a whole month, and the four iPhone 12 models were released in two stages. First came the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro in late October, and then Apple’s mini and Pro Max models hit store shelves in mid-November last year. That’s a significant change …

  • James Bond movies to stay in theaters despite Amazon deal, producers say

    The James Bond movies will stay in movie theaters despite the Amazon.com acquisition of the MGM studio which is home to the action adventure franchise, the film's producers said in a statement to Variety on Wednesday. “We are committed to continuing to make James Bond films for the worldwide theatrical audience,” producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, who run London-headquartered Eon Productions, said in the statement obtained by Variety. The James Bond franchise is widely considered the jewel in the crown for fabled movie studio MGM, which struck an $8.45 billion sale with Amazon on Wednesday, giving Amazon's TV and movie streaming platform rights to a huge library of films and television shows.

  • Epic's next-gen Unreal Engine 5 is now available in early access

    Epic Games has made Unreal Engine 5 available in Early Access, giving developers a chance to build next-gen games for consoles and PCs.

  • 'Pokémon Legends: Arceus' is coming to Switch on January 28th

    'Pokémon Brilliant Diamond' and 'Shining Pearl' will drop on November 19th.

  • Bitcoin no longer ‘fringe asset’ — stock-market volatility rises after crypto’s ‘extreme’ moves, study says

    Big moves by bitcoin bleed over to the stock market, making the asset difficult for equity investors to ignore, according to a study by Singapore-based bank DBS.

  • Artists from 14 Countries Unite for BATMAN: THE WORLD

    DC Comics' newest Batman graphic novel takes features writers and artists from all over the globe presenting their take on Gotham's protector. The post Artists from 14 Countries Unite for BATMAN: THE WORLD appeared first on Nerdist.

  • The Morning After: Microsoft is close to revealing the 'next generation' of Windows

    Microsoft is starting to talk about what's next for Windows, and USB-C is getting a big power boost.

  • The Polestar 2 offers Volvo quality in a performance EV

    Roberto Baldwin takes Polestar's $60,000 performance EV out for a spin. It impressed us with spirited driving, an eye-catching design and an Android Automotive infotainment system that won us over.

  • 'Star Wars: Squadrons' is one of June's PlayStation Plus games

    Newcomers 'Operation: Tango' and 'Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown' complete the lineup.

  • Tesla is no longer using radar sensors in Model 3 and Model Y vehicles built in North America

    Tesla Model Y and Model 3 vehicles bound for North American customers are being built without radar, fulfilling a desire by CEO Elon Musk to only use cameras combined with machine learning to support its advanced driver assistance system and other active safety features. Like many of Tesla's moves, the decision to stop using the sensor runs counter to the industry standard. For now, the radar-less cars will only be sold in North America.

  • Sony is 'strengthening' PlayStation Now as it tries to reach 1 billion people

    Sony's push to reach 1 billion people includes using PlayStation Now to boost PlayStation Plus.

  • Exclusive: China bars banks from selling commodities-linked products to retail buyers - sources

    China's banking regulator has asked lenders to stop selling investment products linked to commodities futures to mom-and-pop buyers, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, to curb investment losses amid volatile commodity prices. It has also asked lenders to completely unwind their existing books for these products, which they manufacture and sell to individual investors, said the sources, who are involved in and have been briefed on the decision. The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission's (CBIRC's) order to exit these products has not been reported before.

  • Bitcoin ETF Backers See Canada Fund’s Slump as Reason to Believe

    (Bloomberg) -- This month’s cryptocurrency meltdown has at least one bright spot for advocates of a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund in the U.S.As the price of the largest digital asset cratered, the $660 million Purpose Bitcoin ETF (ticker BTCC) in Canada -- North America’s first such fund -- moved in lockstep.That may not sound like a good thing, but it kept the ETF’s price stable relative to the value of assets it holds.The ability to keep trading without huge premiums or discounts appearing in a fund’s price is a key argument in the case for an exchange-traded crypto vehicle. In contrast to BTCC, for example, the $23.9 billion Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) at one point traded about 21% below its net-asset value during the turmoil.Regulators have yet to approve a U.S. ETF, in part because of concerns on how a fund would be able to handle the token’s infamous volatility. But if Canada’s ETF is anything to go by, the concern might be misplaced.The reason why BTCC was able to keep its price discount to a minimum during the selloff boils down to the fact that it is an ETF. To keep its price in line with its holdings, specialized traders either create or redeem shares of the ETF to adjust the outstanding supply as demand shifts. That process doesn’t exist for trusts like GBTC, which doesn’t allow for share redemptions -- which can create dramatic dislocations.“While the recent nasty selloff in Bitcoin will likely spook the SEC, it should do the exact opposite and give them maximum confidence to approve, as it showed once again how well the ETF can handle pressure thanks to their fungibility,” said Eric Balchunas, Bloomberg Intelligence ETF analyst. Investors “deserve to get something that tracks the price well -- and ETFs have shown they are the best structure to do that.”Bitcoin has plunged over 33% so far this month, dragged down by renewed regulatory concerns from China and criticism from Tesla Inc.’s Elon Musk about its energy usage. The world’s largest cryptocurrency is hovering near $37,900 per coin, down roughly 40% from a mid-April peak.At least 11 companies are looking to launch a Bitcoin ETF in the U.S., and nine of them have filed since the end of 2020, according to a tally kept by Bloomberg Intelligence. VanEck renewed that push with a filing in late December, but the SEC has delayed a decision on its application until at least June. VanEck also filed for an ETF tracking the second-largest cryptocurrency Ether.Hopes for a Bitcoin ETF approval in 2021 have faded somewhat in the past few weeks. New SEC chairman Gary Gensler told Congress that the crypto market “could benefit from greater investor protection,” and later a letter from the Securities and Exchange Commission staff warned that Bitcoin is “highly speculative” and volatile.But Bitcoin’s turbulence shouldn’t prevent the SEC from giving the green light, according to CFRA Research’s Todd Rosenbluth.“The regulatory approval process for a U.S. Bitcoin ETF appears more focused on whether they have comfort in the risks related to Bitcoin in a fund and whether the fund could become too large to handle the lack of liquidity in the market,” said Rosenbluth, the firm’s head of ETF and mutual fund research. “I don’t think the volatility for Bitcoin impacts the decision-making process, but the fact that demand remains high could add data to support their concerns about the impact of the fund’s potential size and inability to close to new investors.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin edges back from $40,000 as volatility lingers

    Bitcoin climbed back above $40,000 on Wednesday for the first time this week, before edging off its highs, as recent volatility in the cryptocurrency market showed few signs of dampening down. Bitcoin jumped as much as 6.5% to $40,904, before easing back to around $38,797 at 11:45 a.m. Eastern time. Smaller coins, which tend to rise and fall with the largest cryptocurrency, also gained, with ether climbing more than 7.5% to above $2,915 earlier in the day.

  • BMO Tops Estimates as Provisions Drop, Loan Income Recovers

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of Montreal’s fiscal second-quarter earnings beat estimates as the waning Covid-19 crisis allowed the lender to set aside less for souring loans and gave a lift to the company’s personal and commercial banking businesses.Profit more than doubled in Bank of Montreal’s Canadian personal and commercial banking unit and rose 60% in its U.S. division in the three months through April, the Toronto-based lender said Wednesday. Total provisions for credit losses fell 95% from a year earlier.Given vaccination progress in the U.S. and Canada, the pandemic is likely to conclude without the once-expected deluge of souring loans. That’s giving individuals and businesses confidence to ramp up borrowing, boosting Bank of Montreal’s personal and commercial loan balances in the U.S. from the first quarter and lifting its company and consumer installment loans in Canada. The firm also kept expenses in check, a key focus for investors.“These results are really good,” James Shanahan, an analyst at Edward Jones in St. Louis, said in an interview, while noting that expectations for the bank were high. “On the things that they can control, they’re doing a really good job.”Bank of Montreal shares rose 1.1% to C$124.98 at 1:56 p.m. in Toronto. They’ve risen 29% this year, compared with a 22% gain for the S&P/TSX Commercial Banks Index.With the risk of widespread defaults fading, Bank of Montreal set aside just C$60 million ($50 million) in provisions for credit losses last quarter. That compares with C$1.12 billion in provisions a year earlier and is less than analysts’ C$219 million average estimate for set-asides. The lender even recorded a C$13 million recovery of provisions for performing loans in its Canadian banking business and a C$29 million recovery in the U.S. unit.Net income rose 89% to C$1.3 billion, or C$1.91 a share. Excluding some items, profit was C$3.13 a share. Analysts estimated C$2.75, on average.While most banks are benefiting from strong performance in their capital-markets divisions, Bank of Montreal is getting an extra boost because the unit stumbled with trading losses in the year-earlier period. The firm posted capital-markets net income of C$563 million last quarter, compared with a C$74 million net loss in the year-earlier period.Canada’s hot housing market continued to fuel Bank of Montreal’s domestic mortgage business, with residential mortgage balances rising from both the first quarter and a year earlier. Bank of Montreal’s Canadian credit-card portfolio shrank as the country’s continued lockdowns restrained spending.Canada’s fourth-largest lender by assets has kept a focus on costs throughout the pandemic. The company’s adjusted net efficiency ratio improved to 56.6% from 63.8% a year earlier.Chief Financial Officer Tayfun Tuzun said the bank has had success keeping its technology costs in check while still investing in its digital operations. It has also restrained expense growth in the capital-markets business, despite gains in performance-based compensation, he said. The bank also is reviewing its real estate footprint and may trim some office space as a portion of its workforce continues to work remotely even after pandemic restrictions are relaxed, Tuzun said in an interview.“We are taking a close look at the post-Covid environment and how we are going to work in that environment,” he said. “That will also help us keep expense growth in control.”(Updates with CFO’s comments in last two paragraphs.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • I’m 49, my wife is 34, we have 4 kids and $2.3 million saved. I earn $300K a year but ‘lose a lot of sleep worrying about tomorrow’ — when can I retire?

    The good news: Retirement at 58 may very well be within your reach, financial advisers said. One of the highest-priority tasks you will face if you retire at 58 (or any time before Medicare is available at 65 years old) is health insurance. There are a few options to be covered, including saving now for whatever cost it will be in the open market later on; taking on a part-time job with health benefits so that you can take advantage of the healthcare, earn a little extra income but still have more freedom than a full-time job requires; or have your wife take on a job that provides the family health insurance (if she isn’t already).

  • US STOCKS-Futures firm as tech stocks rise on lower bond yields

    U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday, buoyed by gains in mega-cap technology-related stocks as inflation worries ebbed and U.S. bond yields eased for the fourth straight day. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq ended about 1% higher on Monday after Federal Reserve officials maintained that the U.S. central bank's ultra-easy monetary policy will remain in place, pushing the longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields lower. Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc added between 0.4% and 1% in premarket trading as the yield on 10-year bond slipped to a fresh two-week low on Tuesday.