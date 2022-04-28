Xbox and Bethesda will hold a games showcase on June 12th

Although there's no E3 this year, you can still expect a ton of gaming news to emerge in the coming weeks. Microsoft has announced an Xbox and Bethesda games showcase, which will take place on June 12th (yes, that's a Sunday) at 1PM ET.

The event will include information on games from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda and some of Microsoft's partners. It sounds as if it'll be pretty comprehensive, with the promise of details on "everything you need to know about the diverse lineup of games coming soon to the Xbox ecosystem." That includes projects on the way to Game Pass for both Xbox and PC.

As for what to expect, it's a safe bet that we'll get a fresh look at Starfield. I'm hoping to hear more about Redfall, a vampire shooter Bethesda showed off last summer and hasn't said a whole lot about since. There will surely be trailers and teasers for previously unannounced games too.

The event will be broadcast in 30 languages (including American Sign Language) on platforms including YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok.

In terms of other gaming events, Summer Game Fest will return this year. THQ Nordic has also set a showcase for August 12th.