U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,246.59
    +9.67 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    26,815.44
    +52.31 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,672.27
    +39.28 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,451.82
    +0.36 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    40.27
    -0.04 (-0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,872.10
    -4.80 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.29
    +0.09 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1675
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.6660
    -0.0100 (-1.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2747
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.4200
    +0.0180 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    10,751.15
    +501.68 (+4.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    217.28
    +8.34 (+3.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    5,822.78
    -76.48 (-1.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    23,087.82
    -258.67 (-1.11%)
     

Microsoft's Xbox boss: Video games undergoing the 'same transformation' as TV and music did

Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor

Microsoft (MSFT) and rival Sony (SNE) are set for a November launch of their next-generation game consoles, respectively, the Xbox Series S and Series X and the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition. But they’re already preparing for what comes after these consoles: cloud gaming.

Microsoft currently offers gamers its cloud gaming platform, xCloud, via a $14.99 per month Xbox Game Pass subscription, while Sony is in the process of developing its own service. In fact, it announced that it would use Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform to run its cloud system.

Microsoft’s VP of gaming Phil Spencer told Yahoo Finance’s On the Move that, with cloud gaming, the game industry is undergoing the same kind of transition that Netflix created for the TV and movie industries.

“My TV is with me wherever I go. My music is with me wherever I go. I'm in control of the experience, and I think gaming is going through that same transformation,” he said on Thursday.

Yahoo Finance newsletter.
Yahoo Finance newsletter.

And now even Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft’s rival in the cloud space, is getting in on the trend, launching its Luna cloud gaming platform on Thursday.

Cloud gaming could eliminate the need for new, pricey game consoles, as it enables gamers to stream games over the internet to devices like their smartphones, smart TVs, and laptops. But Spencer says, while cloud gaming will eventually be huge for gamers, Microsoft has no plans to stop making Xbox consoles.

“In terms of future hardware, I think we're going to see more down the road,” Spencer said.

Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes access to the company's xCloud cloud gaming platform. (Image: Microsoft)
Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes access to the company's xCloud cloud gaming platform. (Image: Microsoft)

“Just like in video and music, it's not that streaming has cut off device innovation. I think we'll continue to see that and that's absolutely what we're planning for.”

Look no further than modern smart TVs and high-end speakers that can stream music from a smartphone for proof of that.

Microsoft’s Xbox Series S, priced at $299, and Xbox Series X, priced at $499, are set to launch Nov. 10, with Sony’s consoles launching two days later on Nov. 12. While Spencer says that the consoles will offer impressive performance, he talks about xCloud as a way for gamers to take greater control of where and when they play.

“We're about putting the player in the center. It's not about the device in the middle anymore, and you see that with every other form of media,” he said. 

While xCloud looks to be the early leader in the cloud gaming market, it’s certainly not the only player. Google (GOOG, GOOGL) currently offers its own Stadia cloud platform, while Nvidia (NVDA) has its GeForce Now service. 

That service, which will cost $5.99 per month and is currently available through early access via an invitation, looks like it could prove especially troublesome for Microsoft, as it will include streams from Amazon’s popular Twitch service.

Microsoft’s Bethesda acquisition

Microsoft kicked off the week with the blockbuster announcement that it will spend a whopping $7.5 billion to acquire game publisher ZeniMax Media, the parent company of legendary game developers Bethesda and Id Software.

With game franchises including “The Elder Scrolls,” “Fallout,” and “Doom,” ZeniMax is a massive acquisition for Microsoft, and brings the number of its internal game studios to 23.

Microsoft's $7.5 billion acquisition of Bethesda parent company ZeniMax is a opportunity for it to crush Sony in the coming console war. (Image: Microsoft)
Microsoft's $7.5 billion acquisition of Bethesda parent company ZeniMax is a opportunity for it to crush Sony in the coming console war. (Image: Microsoft)

Spencer confirmed that ZeniMax games will appear on Microsoft’s xCloud the same day they are released in retail, making the service even more worthwhile for dedicated gamers.

But it also leaves the question as to whether Microsoft will bring ZeniMax games to competing consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch. Making games exclusive to a single console can be incredibly lucrative, as it forces gamers to buy certain systems to access their favorite games.

Microsoft, however, has also shown that it’s willing to share such properties with rivals as evidenced by its decision to put “Minecraft” on the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, as well as Android and iOS.

“In terms of where games will show up, our commitment is that our games will show up in Game Pass, PC, and on console and be available on xCloud,” Spencer said. “In terms of other platforms, I think we'll take it on a case-by-case basis.”

With such services and new consoles on the horizon, the industry is in for some of its most significant changes in years.

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com over via encrypted mail at danielphowley@protonmail.com, and follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

More from Dan:

Follow Yahoo Finance on TwitterFacebookInstagramFlipboardSmartNewsLinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit.

Latest Stories

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks With Over 7% Dividend Yield

    Markets are volatile, there can be no doubt. So far this month, the S&P 500 has fallen 9% from its peak. The tech-heavy NASDAQ, which had led the gainers all summer, is now leading the on the fall, having lost 11% since September 2. The three-week tumble has investors worried that we may be on the brink of another bear market.The headwinds are strong. The usual September swoon, the upcoming election, doubts about another round of economic stimulus – all are putting downward pressure on the stock markets.Which doesn’t mean that there are no opportunities. As the old saw goes, “Bulls and bears can both make money, while the pigs get slaughtered.” A falling market may worry investors, but a smart strategy can prevent the portfolio from losing too much long-term value while maintaining a steady income. Dividend stocks, which feed into the income stream, can be a key part of such a strategy.Using the data available in the TipRanks database, we’ve pulled up three stocks with high yields – from 7% to 11%, or up to 6 times the average dividend found on the S&P 500 index. Even better, these stocks are seen as Strong Buys by Wall Street’s analysts. Let’s find out why.Williams Companies (WMB)We start with Williams Companies, an Oklahoma-based energy company. Williams controls pipelines connecting Rocky Mountain natural gas fields with the Pacific Northwest region, and Appalachian and Texan fields with users in the Northeast and transport terminals on the Gulf Coast. The company’s primary operations are the processing and transport of natural gas, with additional ops in crude oil and energy generation. Williams handles nearly one-third of all US commercial and residential natural gas use.The essential nature of Williams’ business – really, modern society simply cannot get along without reliable energy sources – has insulated the company from some of the economic turndown in 1H20. Quarterly revenues slid from $2.1 billion at the end of last year to $1.9 billion in Q1 and $1.7 billion in Q2. EPS in the first half was 26 cents for Q1 and 25 cents for Q2 – but this was consistent with EPS results for the previous three quarters. The generally sound financial base supported the company’s reliable dividend. Williams has been raising that payment for the past four years, and even the corona crisis could not derail it. At 40 cents per common share, the dividend annualizes to $1.60 and yields an impressive 7.7%. The next payment is scheduled for September 28.Truist analyst Tristan Richardson sees Williams as one of the midstream sector’s best positioned companies.“We continue to look to WMB as a defensive component of midstream and favor its 2H prospects as broader midstream grasps at recovery… Beyond 2020 we see the value proposition as a stable footprint with free cash flow generation even in the current environment. We also see room for incremental leverage reduction throughout our forecast period on scaled back capital plans and even with the stable dividend. We look for modestly lower capex in 2021, however unlike more G&P oriented midstream firms, we see a project backlog in downstream that should support very modest growth,” Richardson noted.Accordingly, Richardson rates WMB shares as a Buy, and his $26 price target implies a 30% upside potential from current levels. (To watch Richardson’s track record, click here)Overall, the Strong Buy analyst consensus rating on WMB is based on 11 Buy reviews against just a single Hold. The stock’s current share price is $19.91 and the average price target is $24.58, making the one-year upside potential 23%. (See WMB stock analysis on TipRanks)Magellan Midstream (MMP)The second stock on our list is another midstream energy company, Magellan. This is another Oklahoma-based firm, with a network of assets across much of the US from the Rocky Mountains to the Mississippi Valley, and into the Southeast. Magellan’s network transports crude oil and refined products, and includes Gulf Coast export shipping terminals.Magellan's total revenues rose sequentially to $782.8 in Q1, and EPS came in at $1.28, well above the forecast. These numbers turned down drastically in Q2, as revenue fell to $460.4 million and EPS collapsed to 65 cents. The outlook for Q3 predicts a modest recovery, with EPS forecast at 85 cents. The company strengthened its position in the second quarter with an issue of 10-year senior notes, totaling $500 million, at 3.25%. This reduced the company’s debt service payments, and shored up liquidity, making possible the maintenance of the dividend.The dividend was kept steady at $1.0275 per common share quarterly. Annualized, this comes to $4.11, a good absolute return, and gives a yield of 11.1%, giving MMP a far higher return than Treasury bonds or the average S&P-listed stock.Well Fargo analyst Praneeth Satish believes that MMP has strong prospects for recovery. “[We] view near-term weakness in refined products demand as temporary and recovering. In the interim, MMP remains well positioned given its strong balance sheet and liquidity position, and ratable cash flow stream…” Satish goes on to note that the dividend appears secure for the near-term: “The company plans to maintain the current quarterly distribution for the rest of the year.”In line with this generally upbeat outlook, Satish gives MMP an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating, and a $54 price target that implies 57% growth in the coming year. (To watch Satish’s track record, click here)Net net, MMP shares have a unanimous Strong Buy analyst consensus rating, a show of confidence by Wall Street’s analyst corps. The stock is selling for $33.44, and the average price target of $51.13 implies 53% growth in the year ahead. (See MMP stock analysis on TipRanks)Ready Capital Corporation (RC)The second stock on our list is a real estate investment trust. No surprise finding one of these in a list of strong dividend payers – REITs have long been known for their high dividend payments. Ready Capital, which focuses on the commercial mortgage niche of the REIT sector, has a portfolio of loans in real estate securities and multi-family dwellings. RC has provided more than $3 billion in capital to its loan customers.In the first quarter of this year, when the coronavirus hit, the economy turned south, and business came to a standstill, Ready Capital took a heavy blow. Revenues fell by 58%, and Q1 EPS came in at just one penny. Things turned around in Q2, however, after the company took measures – including increasing liquidity, reducing liabilities, and increasing involvement in government-sponsored lending – to shore up business. Revenues rose to $87 million and EPS rebounded to 70 cents.In the wake of the strong Q2 results, RC also started restoring its dividend. In Q1 the company had slashed the payment from 40 cents to 25 cents; in the most recent declaration, for an October 30 payment, the new dividend is set at 30 cents per share. This annualizes to $1.20 and gives a strong yield of 9.9%.Crispin Love, writing from Piper Sandler, notes the company’s success in getting back on track.“Given low interest rates, Ready Capital had a record $1.2B in residential mortgage originations versus our $1.1B estimate. Gain on sale margins were also at record levels. We are calculating gain on sale margins of 3.7%, up from 2.4% in 1Q20,” Love wrote.In a separate note, written after the dividend declaration, Love added, “We believe that the Board's actions show an increased confidence for the company to get back to its pre-pandemic $0.40 dividend. In recent earnings calls, management has commented that its goal is to get back to stabilized earnings above $0.40, which would support a dividend more in-line with pre-pandemic levels.”To this end, Love rates RC an Overweight (i.e. Buy) along with a $12 price target, suggesting an upside of 14%. (To watch Love’s track record, click here)All in all, Ready Capital has a unanimous Strong Buy analyst consensus rating, based on 4 recent positive reviews. The stock has an average price target of $11.50, which gives a 9% upside from the current share price of $10.51. (See RC stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • How much US debt does China own?

    As tensions escalate between the US and China—over trade, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and even TikTok—officials have expressed concern that Beijing could use its stockpile of US Treasury bonds to destabilize the US economy and pressure Washington into backing down. Regular people are worried too: In a 2018 Pew Research Center survey, America’s debt to China was the top concern among respondents in the US, with 89% saying the problem was “very serious.” There’s a lot of fear, confusion, and misapprehension about why the US is in debt to China and what what would happen if China were to call it in.

  • Kevin O’ Leary says investing $100 a week will make you a millionaire by retirement

    The FIRE movement is a ‘motivational platform’ to get people thinking about their future financial stability, he says

  • Here are two stocks that stand to benefit from California’s electric-vehicle push

    California is aiming to ban sales of gas-powered vehicles by 2035, and Morgan Stanley has two stock picks for those willing to play a long game. One is easy to guess, the other may surprise you.

  • Jim Cramer: We're Feeling the Wrath of the Sellers - And It's About Time

    The greedy are, at last, getting blown out, and the prudent being vindicated. I see three buckets of stocks that intrigue me now.

  • Johnson & Johnson Begins Final Stage Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine; Target Price $170

    Johnson & Johnson, one of the world’s largest and most comprehensive manufacturers of healthcare products, said on Wednesday that it has begun its large-scale, pivotal, multi-country Phase-3 trial for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, sending shares as high as 2%.

  • DraftKings Is Poised for ‘Hyper-Growth.’ Why Its Stock Could Be Like Tesla, Amazon, and Netflix.

    Macquarie analyst Chad Beynon launched coverage of the online sports-betting stock with an Outperform rating.

  • That stock-market storm investors are so worried about? It’s already here, warns fund manager who’s returned 50% so far this year

    The man behind the risk-on, risk-off ATAC Rotation Fund, which has delivered a 50% return so far this year, has had some prescient calls of late, and he had another one last week when he said lumber prices were signaling an imminent drop in stock prices.

  • Costco clears $4 billion in earnings for first time amid record growth, but the stock is falling

    Costco Wholesale Corp. brought in $4 billion in profit for the first time in a fiscal year, thanks to a big boost from shoppers stocking up during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • BP Drops to 25-Year Low a Week After Unveiling Climate Strategy

    (Bloomberg) -- Just a week after revealing its plan to turn itself into a clean-energy giant, BP Plc watched its share price drop to a 25-year low.Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney and his new management team gave more than 10 hours of presentations over three days last week, in a bid to show the world that the oil and gas giant could adapt to a low-carbon future without sacrificing returns.BP’s stock closed in London on Thursday at 232.4 pence, the lowest level since October 1995. While falling crude prices and fears of the second wave of the coronavirus didn’t help, the slide suggests shareholders weren’t convinced by Looney’s pitch.“Investors remain skeptical,” said Mirza Baig, Global Head of Governance at Aviva Investors. “Particularly as this move is being forced on the company by climate change.”Looney took over as CEO in February, but the so-called “BP Week” this month was his big moment, designed to put flesh on the bones of a bold plan to become a “net-zero” energy company by 2050. It was also an opportunity to persuade shareholders to stick with BP after the company slashed its dividend by half in August.“What investors are looking for with companies, when they announce big strategic changes of direction of any sort, is compelling answers to three questions: The what, the why and the how?” said Nick Stansbury, a fund manager at Legal & General Group Plc.Maintaining ReturnsAt the heart of BP’s reinvention is a reduction in oil and gas production and simultaneous growth in its renewables business. Looney promised investors he could do this while delivering returns of 8% to 10%. That’s not as high as the double-digit returns oil developments can sometimes bring in, but greater than many clean-energy projects.Looney said BP’s experience, integration, low borrowing costs and trading prowess, but the market is likely to remain skeptical until such returns can be demonstrated in practice, analysts at Redburn wrote in a research note.“BP’s challenge lies in the building up of its skill set in renewable energy solutions and a competitive advantage in its chosen areas that allows investors to believe they can deliver attractive financial returns from the capital allocated,” said Aviva’s Baig, who strongly supported the company’s net-zero ambition. Getting BP into a position where it can deliver profits from large-scale renewable energy projects will require lots of upfront spending. The company made a $1.1 billion splash in offshore wind earlier this month, buying a stake in developments owned by fellow oil giant Equinor ASA.The near-term milestones laid out last week suggests that more deals will follow.“For BP to meet its low-carbon target of 50 gigawatts of renewable generation capacity by 2030, considerable growth is required over the coming years,” said Stuart Lamont, an investment manager at Brewin Dolphin Holdings Plc. “This will require discipline from the company, ensuring a delicate balance between working toward decarbonization targets while achieving attractive returns for shareholders.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • EV Charging Station Leader Backed By Top Tesla Investor To Go Public

    ChargePoint, the world's largest provider of electric-vehicle charging stations, said on Thursday it is going public with a reverse-merger agreement worth $2.4 billion.

  • Nikola Stock Meltdown Continues As Key Bull On Wall Street Reverses

    Nikola stock dived after a key analyst soured on the electric truck company, citing execution and Tesla risk.

  • Jessica Alba: Companies don’t need a ‘cut-throat white middle-aged guy’ to succeed

    Corporate America needs to shake itself out of its longstanding preconceptions about what a successful business leader looks like, actress Jessica Alba, founder of beauty products and home goods business The Honest Company, told Yahoo Finance.

  • Am I Saving Too Much for Retirement?

    "It's hard to think of the possibility of saving too much, but diligent savers and investors are sometimes able to reach their savings goals prior to their actual retirement date," says Kali Hassinger, a certified financial planner at the Center for Financial Planning, Inc. in Southfield, Michigan. After reaching their goals, super savers may go above and beyond the amount needed to carry out their lifestyle as retirees. "There are rules of thumb about how much of your income you should save, but there is no one-size-fits-all savings total or threshold," Hassinger says.

  • The Coming 5G Boom Is Not Fully Priced in These 2 Stocks

    5G, first introduced two years ago, is expanding past its initial phases and has reached the edge of a great boom. There are 105 5G networks worldwide, and device manufacturers have released over 160 5G smartphones, tablets, and other products onto the commercial market – and there are over 230 million 5G subscribers worldwide. The new tech is here, and it’s ready to expand.That expansion will bring a series of benefits to wireless users. The higher speeds on the networks have gotten the most attention, but 5G will also over 10 times higher data transfer rates, one-tenth the network latency, and far higher connection density capabilities. That last may turn out to be the key to 5G’s long-term success, as related technologies like IoT, autonomous cars, and smart homes multiply the connected devices in our lives.The expansion and benefits of 5G have attracted attention from some of Wall Street’s high-rated analysts; specifically, it has directed the analysts’ attention to the companies that will build and maintain 5G as it expands. These are stocks that are sure to benefit from the network tech, and 5-star analysts say that now – before 5G becomes ubiquitous – is the time to buy in.And with that in mind, we used TipRanks database to pinpoint two top 5G picks from top analysts. These are stocks with Buy ratings and recent share appreciation. Let’s find out what else makes them leaders in the 5G stock boom.Ceva, Inc. (CEVA)The first company on our list, Ceva, is part of the semiconductor industry. The company is a developer of digital signal processing (DSP) technology that is essential to the proper functioning of wireless devices in the consumer, industrial, mobile, and IoT niches. Ceva’s DSP architecture is also becoming an increasingly important feature of 5G capability, and the company has, in recent years, teamed up with handset maker Nokia to collaborate on 5G technology.Ceva saw strong gains in both 1Q20 and 2Q20 as EPS beat the forecasts and showed improvements year-over-year. Revenues in Q2 were $23.6 million, up 28% from Q2 2019. Ceva’s balance sheet is positive, with $157 million cash and cash equivalents and no outstanding debt.Ceva’s share performance has been strong, too. The stock has outperformed the broader markets, and, despite some recent losses, is up 38% year-to-date. Gus Richard, a 5-star analyst with Northland Securities, sees several factors working together to lift CEVA in coming months. He notes the company’s business model, licensing intellectual property and collecting on royalties, and sees its 5G exposure as a net plus. “With the banning of Huawei CEVA’s customer, ZTE, is getting more of the 5G infrastructure business in China and we expect this revenue to increase from $1M in Q2 to $2M to $2.5M in Q3. In addition, we expect NOK to start to ramp next year. Finally, we expect a surge in WiFi, Bluetooth including smart home appliances, such as smart TV, smart speaker, connected lightbulbs, thermostat, and wearables to drive royalty revenue in the coming years.”As a result, Richard upgraded CEVA shares to Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $48 price target implies room for 29% upside growth in the coming year. (To watch Richard’s track record, click here)Overall, with 3 Buy and 2 Hold reviews given recently, CEVA gets a Moderate Buy rating from the analyst consensus. The stock has an average price target of $48.25, in line with Richard’s and also indicating a ~29% upside potential (See Ceva stock analysis on TipRanks)Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)This mid-cap semiconductor chip maker is major part of Apple’s iPhone supply line. In fact, Skyworks saw 51% of its 2019 revenue from sales to Apple. That Apple exposure, however, makes the connection to 5G clear; Apple is expected to release the new 5G capable iPhone 12 series in the next few weeks, and by some estimates, the device maker can expected up to one-third of its 900 million-strong installed user base to switch to the new devices in the next 18 months. That’s a whole lot chip sales for Skyworks.The company is heavily invested in IoT chips, and its MIMI technology is essential to 5G small cell units, and important part of the network’s infrastructure.Skyworks shares have fully recovered from the mid-winter swoon, and are up 14% year-to-date. Earnings remained positive throughout the height of the corona crisis, and are expected to start turning upwards in the next quarterly report.Rosenblatt’s Kevin Cassidy, another analyst rated 5-stars by TipRanks, was impressed enough by Skyworks’ performance to initiate coverage of the stock with a Buy rating and a $160 price target. His target indicates a potential upside of 17% for the stock. (To watch Cassidy’s track record, click here)Supporting his stance, Cassidy says, “Skyworks is well positioned to benefit from the increasing radio frequency front-end content in 5G enabled devices. We are modeling above semiconductor industry revenue growth of 10% over the next two years. The company can leverage its multiple generations of cellular RF technology leadership and smartphone OEM relationship to expand its customer base. The increasing RF front-end design complexity will continue the company’s long-term margin expansion, in our view. Improving profitability, pristine balance sheet and shareholder friendly policy makes SWKS an attractive Buy in front of the 5th generation of communications."All in all, the Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating on Skyworks is based on 15 Buy reviews and 7 Holds, set in the past two months. The shares are selling for $136.35 and their average price target of $148.58 suggests a one-year upside of 10%. (See Skyworks’ stock analysis at TipRanks)To find good ideas for 5G stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • What a Biden presidency would mean for tech stocks

    A Biden presidency is a distinct possibility in 2021, which would resulting some challenges for tech companies — and one potential advantage.

  • What to Do After Maxing out Your 401(k) Plan

    Fear not: There are smart ways to ensure that your retirement nest egg keeps growing. Just be aware of the risks and be sure to read the fine print.

  • Costco’s Latest Strong Quarter Still Wasn’t Good Enough

    The stock was falling in after-hours trading Thursday, despite fiscal fourth-quarter results that beat expectations.

  • Must-Know Rules for Converting a 401(k) to a Roth IRA

    You should be able to roll over your 401(k) plan account into a Roth IRA, but be sure you first understand the tax consequences of doing so.

  • 7 Signs Your Romantic Partner Is Financially Unstable

    When you first start dating someone, financial stability may rank low on the list of attributes your sweetheart must have. Catch financial instability early by keeping an eye out for these red flags from your partner. Watch for avoidance tactics around finances and bills, says Michelle Goeppner, director of lending product strategy and analytics at Alliant Credit Union.