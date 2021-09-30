U.S. markets close in 5 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,364.59
    +5.13 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,346.72
    -44.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,569.20
    +56.76 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,230.47
    +5.16 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.91
    -0.92 (-1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,748.50
    +25.60 (+1.49%)
     

  • Silver

    21.89
    +0.40 (+1.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1592
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5360
    -0.0050 (-0.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3484
    +0.0057 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.7350
    -0.2240 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,061.70
    +855.90 (+2.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,067.91
    -14.54 (-1.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,088.65
    -19.51 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,452.66
    -91.63 (-0.31%)
     
Jobless claims: 362,000 Americans filed new claims last week

Weekly claims rise from a week ago and missed expectations of 330,000

Xbox Cloud Gaming goes live in Australia, Japan, Brazil and Mexico

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

In the same week it began public tests of Xbox Cloud Gaming on consoles, Microsoft is expanding the project formerly known as xCloud in other ways. Cloud Gaming is going live in Brazil and Mexico today, and in Australia and Japan on October 1st.

The company started testing xCloud in those four nations last November. It seems the preview proved popular, as players in Brazil packed out the Cloud Gaming servers even before Microsoft formally announced the test.

The expansion means that more than a billion people in 26 countries now have access to Xbox Cloud Gaming. All they need is a Game Pass Ultimate subscription, a compatible device (like a computer, smartphone or tablet) and a strong-enough internet connection. Folks don't necessarily need a controller, as there are a bunch of games that have touch controls.

Microsoft made the announcement at Tokyo Game Show, where it had some other news up its sleeve. Action JRPG Scarlet Nexus just landed on Game Pass, for one thing. You can play it on consoles, PC and Cloud Gaming with touch controls.

The company is also localizing Starfield and Redfall, two major upcoming first-party games, for Japan. The Starfield localization is the biggest translation project Bethesda has ever tackled, as it involves more than 300 actors and north of 150,000 lines of dialogue.

