U.S. markets close in 2 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,693.24
    -7.66 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,979.67
    -162.55 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,940.34
    -33.52 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,379.25
    -25.78 (-1.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.03
    -2.73 (-3.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,869.60
    +15.50 (+0.84%)
     

  • Silver

    25.17
    +0.23 (+0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1322
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6010
    -0.0330 (-2.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3491
    +0.0061 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0580
    -0.7420 (-0.65%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,420.42
    +202.94 (+0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,479.30
    +0.64 (+0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,291.20
    -35.77 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,688.33
    -119.79 (-0.40%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Energy: A Return to Fossil Fuels'

Is the fossil fuel recovery real, or a stepping stone to a fossil-free future? Register now for our 11/17 webinar at 2PM ET

Xbox Game Pass cloud gaming arrives on consoles

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Following a limited test in September, Microsoft has begun rolling out cloud gaming support to additional Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles. While the feature is still in beta, it’s now available to select Xbox console owners in 25 markets. Over the coming weeks, the company plans to scale the service to all Xbox systems in those regions. As before, you’ll need a Game Pass Ultimate subscription to use the service, but it’s no longer necessary to take part in the Alpha Skip-Ahead and Alpha Insider programs.

Microsoft envisions a handful of scenarios where the ability to stream a game will be helpful. To start, it’s a way for people to try a Game Pass title without downloading it first. In much the same way, it also allows you to jump into a multiplayer game with your friends, even if you don’t have that title installed. Lastly, for Xbox One owners, it’s a chance to play Xbox Series X/S titles like The Medium and The Riftbreaker. For the best possible experience, you’ll still want to download your favorite games to your console. You’ll know if you can stream a Game Pass title if it has a cloud icon.

Recommended Stories