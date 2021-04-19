U.S. markets close in 4 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,160.97
    -24.50 (-0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,033.10
    -167.57 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,890.73
    -161.61 (-1.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,224.75
    -37.92 (-1.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.30
    +0.17 (+0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.90
    -6.30 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    25.86
    -0.24 (-0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2035
    +0.0055 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5850
    +0.0120 (+0.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3983
    +0.0144 (+1.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.0700
    -0.7130 (-0.66%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,387.91
    -1,193.55 (-2.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,219.93
    -79.02 (-6.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,003.40
    -16.13 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,685.37
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

Xbox Cloud Gaming beta arrives on iOS and Windows PCs

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

You might not have to wait to try Xbox game streaming on your computer or Apple devices. Microsoft has revealed that it will begin inviting "select" Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to try the Cloud Gaming beta on iPad, iPhone and Windows 10 PCs starting on April 20th. You'll need to use Chrome, Edge or Safari rather than a native app, but you can use custom touch input if you can't play with a Bluetooth or USB gamepad.

More invitations will roll out on a "continuous basis" to gamers in all 22 countries where game streams are an option. You should see expanded hardware support over time, Microsoft said. The tech giant also planned rapid-fire updates and hoped to make the wider support available to all Game Pass Ultimate members in the months ahead.

This won't be thrilling if you were hoping for a native app — Apple's game streaming policy is partly to blame for that. It does significantly expand the reach of Microsoft's cloud gaming service, though, and makes Game Pass Ultimate much more compelling if you want to play Xbox titles across multiple devices.

Recommended Stories

  • Union says Amazon interfered with Alabama warehouse vote

    Amazon beat back a push to unionize in its Bessemer, Alabama fulfillment center thanks to a surprisingly one-sided vote — nearly two-thirds of the facility’s workers chose not to join the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union on April 9th. According to a list of objections filed with the National Labor Relations Board late Friday, however, the union argues Amazon won the vote because it “interfered” with the rights of its employees “to vote in a free and fair election; a right protected under Section 7 of the National Labor Relations Act.”

  • Google offers virtual tours of UNESCO World Heritage sites

    Explore Mount Kilimanjaro, the Taj Mahal, Yosemite National Park and many other locations.

  • Facebook now lets you transfer posts to Google Docs and Wordpress

    Facebook's data tool now lets you transfer notes and posts to Google Docs, Blogger and Wordpress.

  • Positive Grid Spark Pearl review: A high-tech guitar amp that's easy on the eyes

    The Positive Grid Spark is one of, if not the most high-tech practice amp out there and packs a lot of versatility for $299.

  • Sony's FlavorGraph uses AI to predict which ingredients will pair together

    AI has gone into games and self-driving with mixed success, but now it's trying its hand at cooking.

  • Manager of prominent Fin7 hacking group sentenced to 10 years in prison

    The manager of a hacking group known as Fin7 has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in an international cybercrime operation that targeted US banks and retailers.

  • Two die in Tesla crash with no one at the wheel

    Two men have died in a Tesla crash where no one appeared to be in the driver's seat.

  • New York caps the cost of broadband for low-income families

    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed a bill requiring all internet service providers (ISPs) to offer $15 per month broadband for low-income users.

  • Amazon cancels 'Lord of the Rings' game after contract dispute

    Amazon has cancelled its 'Lord of the Rings' game after a contract dispute reportedly soured the project.

  • Working hours: 'I've no idea when I'll be told what shifts I have'

    Two-fifths of UK workers in full or part-time employment are given short notice of their work patterns.

  • HSBC Asia Technology M&A Head Choy to Join Midea as CFO

    (Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc’s head of technology mergers and acquisitions in Asia Jeremy Choy is joining Chinese home appliance giant Midea Group Co. as its chief financial officer.Midea announced Choy’s appointment on Monday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. Choy, 39, is replacing Helmut Zodl, who left the Chinese company earlier this year to become the CFO of General Electric Co.’s health care business.The Hong Kong-based veteran dealmaker is taking up the job as Midea seeks to diversify from its traditional home appliances business. The Chinese company, which focuses on making air conditioners, refrigerators and washing machines, is looking to tap into technology-driven areas such as smart living and the so called Internet-of-Things.For his new role, Choy will be based at Midea’s headquarters in the southern Chinese city of Foshan, people familiar with the matter have said.Choy joined HSBC in June 2019 from China Renaissance Holdings Ltd., where he was the head of M&A, according to his LinkedIn profile. He previously worked for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Midea’s founder and largest shareholder He Xiangjian does not hold a management role nor do his relatives -- a rare occurrence for a Chinese family-owned company.The company has grown via acquisitions including Kuka AG in 2017, in a deal that valued the German robot maker at 4.6 billion euros ($5.5 billion). That same year, it bought majority stakes in Toshiba Corp.’s home appliances business and Clivet SpA, an Italian maker of air conditioners, for undisclosed amounts.More recent deals include its 13-billion-yuan ($2 billion) purchase of Chinese appliances maker Wuxi Little Swan Co. in 2019. In December 2020, it entered the elevator business with the purchase of Winone Elevator Co. Earlier this year, it agreed to buy a 29% stake in Beijing Wandong Medical Technology Co.Choy’s move would follow those of other high-profile bankers joining large companies as CFOs. Peter Enns has joined property-casualty insurer Chubb Ltd. after more than 20 years in investment banking, most recently as global co-head of investment banking coverage at HSBC based in Hong Kong. Last year, Credit Suisse Group AG technology banker Alain Lam left the Swiss bank to join Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp.(Updates with Midea’s exchange filing throughout the story.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dogecoin Eclipses XRP as 4th Largest Cryptocurrency Ahead of ‘Dogeday’

    Dogecoin briefly replaced XRP as the fourth-largest coin early Monday.

  • Around 100 People Control DOGE's Entire $46B Market: Report

    Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has been hard to ignore lately, as the meme-based cryptocurrency rose to become the sixth-largest with over $46 billion in market cap. What Happened: With 7,000% year-to-date returns and considerable outperformance against several top cryptocurrencies, DOGE’s appeal to retail investors has steadily been on the rise. However, several crypto influencers and traders have cautioned against going “all-in” on DOGE, citing concerns of a few large holders controlling the majority of its supply. See also: How to Buy DOGE Over 65% of Dogecoins are distributed among just 98 wallets across the world, while the single largest wallet holds 28% of all Dogecoins. In fact, just five wallets control 40% of the coin’s supply. Essentially, around 100 people control the entire $46 billion DOGE market. “The scam is simple - Hold on to Dogecoin till there is enough traction after it multiplies, dump all coins and cash out - Become instant billionaires,” said Akand Sitra of cryptocurrency risk management platform TRM Labs. Why It Matters: Sitra’s analysis of DOGE’s supply distribution was possible due to the nature of blockchain transactions, which are available for anyone to see on the open distributed ledger. Some on-chain analytics of the top DOGE holders led experts to believe that the cryptocurrency’s supply is concentrated among just a few holders. “The Dogecoin bubble will burst by the end of this year, easily,” said Sitra. Other traders in the space echoed this sentiment, calling it the reason why they will never be in DOGE “no matter the gains.” Why I'm not in $DOGE and will never be no matter the gains. https://t.co/jFVU2yQf03 — QuartzHands (@NFTiepie) April 19, 2021 At press time, DOGE was trading at $0.3976, up 32% overnight and 394% in the past seven days. DOGE holders were preparing for April 20, where a large group of retail traders has predicted the coin will touch $0.69. See Also: Dogecoin Creator Defends Meme Crypto's Supply: Doesn't 'Matter For Price' Image: Ivan Radic via Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaDeFi Blue Chip Season? Here's What Cryptos Coinbase Employees Are Buying Right NowInvestors In Disbelief As DOGE Becomes Top 5 Crypto With B Market Cap© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • GameStop Is Popping, Coinbase Is Dropping, and the Stock Market Is Following Bitcoin Lower

    Stocks were down Monday morning even after encouraging comments on Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine from Dr. Anthony Fauci.

  • What if Biden doesn't cancel your student loan debt? There's an alternative

    There's speculation about forgiving $10,000 or $50,000 per person, but no real plan yet.

  • The new child tax credit payments are back on track — here's how to plan for them

    The IRS commissioner now says the monthly payments to families will indeed start in July.

  • Harley's renewed focus on touring bikes drives upbeat forecast

    The Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based company said retail sales, a measure of demand at its dealerships, surged 30% to 32,800 motorcycles in North America in the first quarter, its first increase in six years. Since the middle of last year, the Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based company has recalibrated its strategy by focusing on big bikes, traditional markets such as the United States and Europe, as well as older and wealthier customers. In February, the motorcycle maker unveiled a new turnaround plan, targeting low double-digit earnings growth through 2025.

  • GameStop shares soar after CEO departure news, 'RoaringKitty' doubles stake

    GameStop shares were on a tear early Monday, as Kieth "RoaringKitty" Gill announced he was doubling his stake in the firm and CEO George Sherman said he is stepping down.

  • Bitcoin Is Back Up After a Wild Weekend Ride

    The price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies was climbing on Monday, after a rough weekend that resulted in the biggest drop since February.

  • New Lithium Giant Emerges to Feed Surging Battery Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- A planned $3.1 billion merger of two Australian miners is set to create one of the world’s biggest producers of lithium products key to meeting fast-growing global demand for electric vehicle batteries.The deal between Orocobre Ltd. and Galaxy Resources Ltd. is the biggest mining sector deal of the year so far, according to Bloomberg data, with shares of both companies closing at the highest in three years in Sydney. The merger would create the world’s fifth-biggest producer of lithium chemicals, the refined form of the raw materials that are used to make electric vehicle batteries.Miners to battery makers have rushed to secure lithium supply amid expectations the EV frenzy will create a structural deficit as soon as this year, and prices are already roaring back after a three-year slump. Battery demand is expected to surge tenfold by 2030, according to BloombergNEF, as the global clean-energy transition accelerates.The new company “is going to be a globally relevant player in terms of lithium chemical production,” said Reg Spencer, head of mining research at Canaccord Genuity Australia Ltd. He said that it could grow to be number three producer by 2025 if all growth projects go ahead.The A$4 billion deal values Galaxy at about A$3.53 a share, a 2.2% discount to Friday’s close, and has the backing of both company boards. Orocobre’s Chief Executive Officer Martin Perez de Solay will head the new group.Orocobre will offer 0.569 of its shares for every Galaxy share and will own 54.2% of the merged company, with Galaxy holding 45.8%. Orocobre was advised on the deal by UBS AG, while Galaxy’s adviser was Standard Chartered Plc. The deal is targeted for completion in mid August 2021.Diverse AssetsThe merged group, which has yet to be formally named, will have its headquarters in Buenos Aires, but its primary share listing will remain in Australia.The deal gives the companies a geographically diversified set of assets. Orocobre sells lithium carbonate from its Olaroz operation in Argentina, while Galaxy has a mine in Australia and growth projects in Canada and South America.Lithium raw materials are most commonly extracted at brine operations which pump liquid from underground reservoirs into vast evaporation ponds, or in traditional hard rock mines. China is the biggest player in electric vehicle batteries, with the majority of the world’s production capacity, and has a stranglehold over processing of the required commodities.The growth profile of the combined group’s existing assets put it on track to grab a 10% share of the lithium market over the next five to seven years, Perez de Solay said in an interview, backed by “a strong balance sheet that will enable us not only to deliver those projects but to continue to grow.” Top global lithium producers currently include Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA and Albemarle Corp.Argentina RiskCanaccord’s Spencer said there were risks in having the largest part of an operation in Argentina, given its history of geo-political and financial volatility, although Orocobre’s local management team had so far proven adept at navigating those risks.“From Galaxy’s perspective, we were looking for a partner which had deep in-country Argentinian experience and we’ve got that in Orocobre,” said Simon Hay, Galaxy’s CEO, who will take on the role of president of international business in the new organization. The merger will help to de-risk Galaxy’s Sal de Vida growth project in the South American country, he said.(Updates to add lithium chemicals and processing information in second, ninth paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.