U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,262.45
    +89.34 (+2.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,544.34
    +599.10 (+1.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,948.62
    +367.40 (+2.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,968.97
    +27.25 (+1.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.22
    -1.22 (-1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,919.00
    -10.70 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    25.05
    -0.11 (-0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0961
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1600
    +0.0200 (+0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3042
    +0.0038 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.3240
    +0.1420 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,584.41
    +594.11 (+1.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    886.65
    +19.39 (+2.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,175.70
    -17.77 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    +38.63 (+0.15%)
     

Microsoft updates Xbox Cloud Gaming to reduce input lag on iOS

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read
Microsoft

Since last June, Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming service has been broadly available on iOS devices, but for many iPhone and iPad owners, the experience wasn’t up to what the company offered on other platforms. On Monday, however, Microsoft announced it had implemented a series of enhancements that would improve performance on all iPhone and iPad devices. At the time, it didn’t provide details on the work it had done, noting only they would lead to a “smoother and more responsive gameplay experience.”

But following an email from Engadget, Microsoft has shared more details on the update. The company says it optimized video output and network data transmission on iOS devices. It also found a way to reduce overall input lag. Since input lag is something that can easily take you out of a game, the work Microsoft did there should be easily noticeable.

One of the tricky things about Xbox Cloud Gaming on iOS is that Microsoft is forced to offer it through Safari, as opposed to a dedicated app, due to Apple’s policies on game streaming apps. Browser APIs have come a long way in the past few years, but a web experience still isn’t a substitute for a native app.

Recommended Stories

  • DeepWell DTx is a therapy-focused game studio from the co-founder of Devolver

    More than 40 developers and medical experts are part of Mike Wilson's new project.

  • Google's Immersive Stream lets other companies use Stadia gaming tech

    Google has detailed its Stadia game streaming for other companies, including game trials without an account.

  • Three 'known' Kepler exoplanets are more likely to be stars

    Scientists have learned that three 'known' exoplanets are really stars.

  • iPhone update finally lets users unlock screens while wearing a mask. Here’s how

    It will make using Apple Pay while wearing a mask much easier.

  • Mercedes-Benz shows off the interior of the 2023 EQS SUV

    Ahead of its official debut on April 19th, Mercedes-Benz has shared a first look at the interior of the 2023 EQS SUV.

  • AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU will be available April 20th for $449

    AMD will make its long-teased Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor available on April 20th.

  • Microsoft's DirectStorage will speed up game loads on Windows 10 and 11

    "Windows games can ship with DirectStorage" starting today, Microsoft has announced.

  • Tencent buys 'Rime' developer Tequila Works

    Tencent has added yet another studio to its stable of game developers.

  • ARM will reportedly lay off up to 1,000 employees after NVIDIA sale falls through

    Up 1,000 ARM employees in the US and the UK will be laid off, according The Telegraph and Bloomberg.

  • Polk's latest soundbar packs Dolby Atmos in an ultra-compact design

    At just 14.5 inches wide, the MagniFi Mini AX won't take up much space in front of your TV.

  • Don't Catch the Falling Knife Called Coupa Software

    After a long decline there is always a chance of a bounce or relief rally but I would not expect it, should it occur, to last long or travel far. COUP is trading sharply lower Tuesday on the heels of the company's weak guidance and two sell side analysts cutting their price targets for the firm. In our December 6 review the weekly Point and Figure chart suggested an $83 price target which has been passed on the opening Tuesday.

  • iOS 15.4: Apple releases major iPhone update with a range of new features

    Apple has released iOS 15.4, a major new update for the iPhone. It also adds Universal Control, which was first unveiled almost a year ago at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference, but then failed to appear in software since. The feature allows Macs and iPads to be controlled together, using the same mouse and keyboard and allowing for a continuous experience of moving between the two.

  • Apple: iPhone SE Could Drive Further Upside, Says Top Analyst

    Apple (AAPL) held its first product event of the year last week, and as expected, the tech giant announced the third generation of its budget model - the iPhone SE. The latest iteration boasts 5G capabilities and comes with the same A15 chip found in the iPhone 13 lineup. Evercore analyst Amit Daryanani is confident the launch will provide a “notable tailwind” for Apple, believing the company can ship more than 35 million units in its first year on the market. “At a blended ASP of ~$450 or modes

  • Coinbase Announces Plan to Launch NFT Marketplace

    Coinbase is set for the NFT marketplace launch, however, no actual launch date is yet available despite the announcement of Coinbase NFT.

  • TerrAscend Becomes First Major U.S. Cannabis Operator to Launch Mobile Retail App on the Apple App Store

    TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today launched The Apothecarium mobile retail app for Apple iOS devices. Available for download through the Apple App Store for customers in New Jersey and California. Users can now place orders for pickup at The Apothecarium dispensaries in Maplewood and Philipsburg, NJ, as well as delivery and pick-up orders from The Apothecarium Capitola in California. The Company expects to

  • Bill Gates leads $84M funding round to boost Kymeta antenna venture’s push into new markets

    Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is doing it again: He’s the lead investor in a new $84 million funding round for Redmond, Wash.-based Kymeta Corp., the mobile connectivity startup he helped foster a decade ago. Kymeta says the fresh infusion of equity investment will be used to accelerate the production of its flat-panel antennas and set the stage for expanding its offerings for defense customers, as well as for users of satellite broadband services that are being offered from low Earth orbit. T

  • Apple Has Bad News for Customers

    If you're looking forward to the latest suite of Apple products from its first launch event held online last week, there maybe an unexpected kink that could disrupt your plans to upgrade to the new low-cost iPhone SE or the latest iPad Air 5 or the wildly popular Mac Studio. The biggest manufacturer of Apple iPhones, Foxconn Technology Group has "suspended" operations in China's industrial hub Shenzhen following a spike in Covid-19 cases in the region. "The operation of Foxconn in Shenzhen China has been suspended from March 14 onwards in compliance with the local government's new COVID-19 policy," according to an emailed statement shared widely in media reports. "The date of factory resumption is to be advised by the local government," Foxconn added.

  • Germany issues hacking warning for users of Russian anti-virus software Kaspersky

    Germany's cyber security agency on Tuesday warned users of an anti-virus software developed by Moscow-based Kaspersky Lab that it poses a serious risk of a successful hacking attack. The BSI agency said that the Russia-based cyber-security company could be coerced by Russian government agents to hack IT systems abroad or agents could clandestinely use its technology to launch cyberattacks without its knowledge.

  • Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG) About To Shift From Loss To Profit

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Kraken Robotics Inc.'s...

  • Wyze Cam v3 Spotlight has a rare discount today at Amazon

    Do you follow the smart home market? Anyone who does will tell you that the Wyze Cam was nothing short of a game-changer when it first debuted all those years ago. It was definitely the best home security camera on Amazon. This awesome little cord-free home security had all the same key features as cameras … The post Wyze Cam v3 Spotlight has a rare discount today at Amazon appeared first on BGR.