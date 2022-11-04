Xbox Cloud Gaming gets a resolution boost on Steam Deck and ChromeOS

Folks who access Xbox Cloud Gaming through a browser on ChromeOS and Linux systems (including Steam Deck ) will likely now have an improved experience. The game-streaming service should be available at a higher resolution on those platforms. It should run more smoothly as well.

As spotted by Windows Central , an Xbox employee who goes by CohenJordan wrote on Reddit that the update marks the end of a transition to a different type of streaming tech, though they didn't explain exactly what that entails. According to CohenJordan, the good news is that, if you use a browser to access Xbox Cloud Gaming on any device ( such as iOS ), you should have a more consistent experience.

Along with Linux and ChromeOS, Xbox Cloud Gaming (which is still in beta) works on Xbox consoles, smartphones, tablets, computers and some smart TVs . Microsoft and Meta are bringing it to Meta Quest 2 headsets as well.