U.S. markets close in 2 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,990.27
    +31.72 (+0.80%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,113.06
    +46.10 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,294.30
    +248.91 (+1.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,225.59
    +29.80 (+1.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.25
    -0.30 (-0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.50
    +28.50 (+1.69%)
     

  • Silver

    24.52
    +0.38 (+1.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1744
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7240
    -0.0020 (-0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3796
    +0.0055 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6650
    +0.3120 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,300.75
    +424.38 (+0.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,192.62
    +9.08 (+0.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,713.63
    -58.49 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,178.80
    -253.90 (-0.86%)
     

Xbox cloud gaming adds 'Morrowind' and other backwards compatible titles

Devindra Hardawar
·Senior Editor
·2 min read

If you've ever felt the urge to replay early Xbox titles like the Perfect Dark series or The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind on your phone, rejoice! Microsoft announced today that it's bringing 16 backwards compatible titles from the Xbox 360 and its original console to Xbox cloud gaming (the service we previously called xCloud). In many cases, you'll even be able to continue the games from your original saves, assuming you were sending those to the cloud as an Xbox Live Gold subscriber. As usual, you'll need to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to access cloud gaming, and you'll only be able to play those titles on Android phones and tablets for now. (Microsoft is still working on iOS cloud gaming support.)

While the initial selection of older titles isn't very large, I'm sure many gamers would appreciate being able to dive into the console versions of Fallout: New Vegas and Oblivion on the go. Microsoft also added touchscreen controls for Jetpac Refuelled, Viva Pinata, and Viva Pinata TIP, so they'll feel more like genuine mobile games. It's unclear how many Game Pass subscribers are actually taking advantage of cloud gaming, but adding more titles to the service certainly doesn't hurt. It also puts Microsoft in a stronger position once Xbox cloud gaming is available more widely on iOS and other devices. In the near future, I wouldn't be surprised if Xbox was just another app on smart TVs and set-top boxes.

Here are the backwards compatible games headed to Xbox cloud gaming:

  • Banjo-Kazooie

  • Banjo-Tooie

  • Double Dragon Neon

  • Fable II

  • Fallout: New Vegas

  • Gears of War 2

  • Gears of War 3

  • Gears of War: Judgment

  • Jetpac Refuelled (touch controls enabled)

  • Kameo

  • Perfect Dark

  • Perfect Dark Zero

  • The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

  • The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

  • Viva Piñata (touch controls enabled)

  • Viva Piñata: TIP (touch controls enabled)

Recommended Stories

  • Biden's EPA dismisses dozens of Trump-appointed science advisors

    The agency is looking for 'the best possible scientific insight to support our work.'

  • There's a Google-branded Fiat 500 range now

    Fiat has launched special edition versions of its 500 lineup of cars with an unusual partner: Google.

  • Glastonbury Festival will livestream a concert series for the first time

    The Glastonbury Festival is holding its first livestreamed event on May 22nd, with big groups like Coldplay and Haim in the lineup.

  • Call of Duty games get a big update that actually reduces file sizes

    Activision's new Call of Duty Season Two Reloaded update reduces file sizes for both Warzone and Modern Warfare across platforms.

  • 'Genshin Impact' heads to PS5 this spring with faster loading times and visual enhancements

    Sony says the game will feature enhanced visuals, faster loading times and DualSense controller support.

  • 'No Man's Sky' adds seasonal missions in its latest update

    Hello Games is bringing more structure to your adventures.

  • CD Projekt Red is 'reconsidering' Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer

    'Cyberpunk 2077' studio CD Projekt Red says it's reconsidering a multiplayer mode for the sci-fi game as it focuses on bringing online elements to all its franchises.

  • 'Super Mario 3D All-Stars' goes away forever on March 31st

    As Super Mario's 35th anniversary comes to end, some titles will be leaving the Nintendo eShop and retailers forever.

  • Bang & Olufsen's wireless Xbox headset offers Dolby Atmos and ANC

    Bang & Olufsen's $499 Beoplay Portal headphones are designed to work seamlessly with Xbox consoles.

  • Tesla customers say they've been double-charged for their cars

    Tesla buyers have been reporting that they've been double-charged on cars for recent purchases and have had trouble contacting the company and getting their money back.

  • U.S. announces more than $596 million in new humanitarian aid for Syria crisis: Blinken

    The United States will provide more than $596 million in new humanitarian aid to respond to the Syrian crisis, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday. The assistance is designed to help many of the estimated 13.4 million Syrians inside Syria, as well as 5.6 million Syrian refugees in Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt, Blinken said in a statement. The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, announced the aid during an international conference on supporting Syria, he said.

  • Skullcandy's latest AirPods alternative only costs $25

    Skullcandy's Dime earbuds offer most of the perks of true wireless at a fraction of the cost.

  • Spotify's new personalized mixes focus on artists, genres and decades

    Starting today, all free and premium Spotify users will be able access three new personalized mixes inspired by Daily Mix.

  • Wisk will start testing its 'air taxi' implementation later this year

    This electric VTOL-capable drone is taking another step toward tests with passengers in New Zealand.

  • Google's new experimental app can scan and categorize your documents

    Stack is a powerful new document scanner for Android from Google's Area 120 incubator.

  • RICK AND MORTY Reveals Season Five Trailer and June Premiere Date

    Oooooh weeee! Rick and Morty is returning this June. And based on the show's season five trailer, things are going to get real weird for the Smiths. The post RICK AND MORTY Reveals Season Five Trailer and June Premiere Date appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Coinbase Snags Former SEC Director Brett Redfearn Ahead of Public Listing

    Recent regulatory developments "are paving the way for greater opportunities for the crypto economy," he said.

  • Oil falls on OPEC+ concerns over slow demand recovery

    Oil prices fell on Wednesday on concerns about the market's recovery after OPEC and its allies lowered their 2021 demand growth forecast, although strong Chinese factory activities lent some support. Brent crude for May, which expires on Wednesday, fell 49 cents, or 0.76%, to $63.65 a barrel at 1322 GMT. The more active Brent contract for June was down 53 cents, or 0.83%, at $63.64 a barrel.

  • Blowups and Rotations Making This Market Just as Brutal as 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- Outwardly, the U.S. stock market has looked pretty calm of late, with the S&P 500 chugging toward what could easily be another 10% year. Underneath is a very different story.While benchmark indexes glide along, the subsurface churn has been so violent that one measure -- a Bank of America model that plots how much value is being created and destroyed each day in individual stocks -- shows that 2021 has generated more turbulence than virtually any other year. The volatility is just being masked because up-and-down moves in different companies over days and weeks have tended to offset each other.An extreme example of the trend came Friday, a day of historic gyrations in equities when forced selling by a giant investment firm sent shares of almost a dozen companies including ViacomCBS Inc. and Discovery Inc. to double-digit losses. But someone looking only at benchmark indexes would’ve had no idea as the S&P 500 Index had its biggest rally in a month.An even starker illustration came in the first week of March, when the S&P 500 eked out a small gain while the Nasdaq 100 fell almost 2%. The stretch was emblematic of a year of industry rotations gone crazy: While energy stocks surged 10% that week and banks rose more than 4%, large-cap tech companies like Tesla Inc. and Twitter Inc. saw billions of dollars erased.The swings are prevalent among small-cap stocks as well, BofA says, where historically improbable gains are occurring at an unprecedented pace. All in all, it creates “more absolute risk than meets the eye” -- almost as bad as this time last year, when the Covid crash was battering investors, analysts led by Benjamin Bowler wrote in a report.Billions are on the move as investors rotate toward pockets of the market that stand to benefit from a brightening economic outlook. And those trades -- the ones tied to the business cycle -- could have more room to run as additional vaccines are administered and a fresh spending plan is announced by the Biden administration.Meanwhile, the Cboe Volatility Index -- the market’s fear gauge -- has declined to pre-virus levels after a full year of jitters -- even though many investors remain distressed over some of the warning signs still flashing across the stock market’s underbelly.“The market is going through tremendous rotation underneath,” said Stephen Dover, chief market strategist and head of Franklin Templeton Investment Institute. “The top of the market looks quite positive, but underneath we have roiling volatility and a rotation between different sectors.”Much of the under-the-radar volatility can be traced back to the bond market, where benchmark 10-year Treasuries are wrapping up their worst quarter since 2016. The lurch higher in yields has helped fuel sectors such as financials and energy shares higher, while hitting pricey tech shares, whose valuations are harder to justify in a rising-rate environment.And while equity market volatility stagnates, turbulence in the $21 trillion Treasury market has been on the rise. The ICE BofA MOVE Index, a gauge of U.S. bond volatility, has been grinding higher. The measure currently clocks in at 67, higher than its 1-year average of 53 and well above September’s low of 37.Still, many expect the rotation to continue. Shares of energy, financials and industrials have topped the S&P 500’s leaderboard so far this year, with each sector posting double-digit advances. And while larger companies have lost steam compared to the momentum they’d seen last year, smaller firms have stepped into the limelight. The Russell 2000 has gained more than 10% year-to-date, double the returns of the Russell 1000 index made up of relatively larger companies. Stocks in the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 -- 2020’s undisputed leader -- have lagged, though the index is flat for the year.“There are different names under the surface that are dramatically outperforming, and some of the names at the top of the market-cap tables might be seeing their valuations shift,” said Matthew Weller, global head of market research at Forex.com.To JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade, it doesn’t mean that investors will abandon tech stocks like Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. altogether. But “new sectors keep being strong,” he said by phone. “We’re just seeing strength out of different areas that we didn’t necessarily expect to see strength out of. I think that’s really been the story -- hitting new highs while still trying to figure out where to be longer term for most of the market.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Volkswagen’s U.S. Name Change Was an April Fools’ Joke Gone Awry

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen of America’s purported name change to “Voltswagen” was an April Fools’ joke gone bad.On Monday, the automaker briefly posted, then removed, a draft press release on its website supposedly announcing it was changing its name to promote electric vehicles. VW then put out a media release Tuesday pledging to rebrand itself “Voltswagen” in the U.S. as “a public declaration of the company’s future-forward investment in e-mobility.”Later Tuesday, the company fessed up.“The renaming was designed to be an announcement in the spirit of April Fools’ Day,” VW said in a statement after removing the earlier release from its U.S. media site. “We will provide additional updates on this matter soon.” Earlier, a VW spokesperson at the German manufacturer’s headquarters in Wolfsburg called it “an interesting idea” from the marketing department.VW may have gone too far in its effort to gin up buzz for its electrification push and the electric ID.4 crossover, which is just arriving in U.S. showrooms. Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess has taken on a more active role in getting the message out that the company can challenge Tesla Inc. as an electric leader and distance itself from a disastrous diesel-emissions scandal.Not FunnyThose stakes are too high to joke about, said Tom Morton, chief strategy officer for the U.S. at advertising firm R/GA in New York.“This is the most pressing challenge of the auto industry: ‘Can you go electric?’” Morton said. “Choosing to joke about it undermines their commitment.”VW has become a stock-market darling of late with its rapid-fire EV announcements. Its common stock has soared about 80% this year, giving the company a market value of roughly 140 billion euros ($165 billion). The shares fell as much as 3.2% in early intraday trading Wednesday in Frankfurt.Diess held a Tesla-esque “Power Day” presentation earlier this month in which he pledged to build six new battery factories in Europe. VW plans to deliver 1 million plug-in hybrid and fully electric vehicles this year, and Diess aims to surpass Tesla in EV sales no later than 2025. Some analysts predict it will happen much sooner.It’s not unheard of for companies to use humor to gain publicity for a radical change, Morton said. IHOP famously renamed itself IHOB -- the International House of Burgers -- in a temporary stump to draw attention to its lunch menu.“That’s mainly being done by fast-food brands, where the stakes are lower and they need a bit of hoopla,” Morton said, drawing a distinction with VW’s situation. “This is about a fundamental change of direction for a world-shaping industry and also one where there’s a lot of baggage.”Prior GaffeIt’s the second major marketing gaffe for VW recently. The automaker caused an uproar last year with a video clip that showed a black man being controlled by a giant white hand.The clip produced by Omnicom Group Inc.’s Berlin-based subsidiary Voltage sparked widespread criticism and tensions within the company. The automaker’s powerful labor representatives called it a “low point” and demanded an overhaul of social-media marketing.VW vowed to tighten internal marketing controls but stopped short of removing executives and severing ties with agencies.(Updates with shares trading in the eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.