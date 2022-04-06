U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,481.15
    -43.97 (-0.97%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,496.51
    -144.67 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,888.82
    -315.35 (-2.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,016.94
    -29.11 (-1.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.87
    -5.09 (-4.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.40
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    24.58
    +0.05 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0904
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6090
    +0.0530 (+2.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3065
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.7910
    +0.2010 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,908.07
    -1,803.04 (-3.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,019.39
    -36.96 (-3.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,587.70
    -26.02 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,350.30
    -437.68 (-1.58%)
     

Xbox controllers can now switch TV input back to your console

Jon Fingas
·Reporter
·1 min read
Aaron Souppouris/Engadget

You won't have to reach for a remote the next time you're ready to return to your Xbox after a TV session. Microsoft is rolling out an update that lets you press the Xbox button on your controller to switch the input to your Series X or Series S. You can flip to cable TV during a download knowing that you just have to grab your controller when you're ready to play.

The feature depends on the newer Xbox consoles' support for HDMI-CEC. You can enable it through the "Sleep mode & startup" settings section through the "TV & A/V power options" selection.

The concept isn't completely new, whether in consoles or for HDMI-CEC devices in general Even so, it's difficult to complain when this could save you time wading through TV menus just to get back to Halo Infinite.

