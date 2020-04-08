Xbox Game Bar's new widgets link to apps like XSplit

Last year Microsoft added a Spotify integration to its Xbox Game Bar on the PC, and now it will be able to offer far more third-party support. That’s because it has introduced a new Game Bar Widget Store, as well as an SDK for outside developers to plug their apps into the gaming experience on Windows.

Love is in the air. Your Xbox and PC are ready to take their relationship to the next level. New Xbox Game Bar integrations put power in your hands ⚡ #InsideXboxhttps://t.co/XnOQpdjyp3 pic.twitter.com/JONrTpU95A — Xbox (@Xbox) April 7, 2020

As introduced during its April 2020 Inside Xbox presentation, some of the first ones up include integrations from Razer for its Cortex gaming enhancements and Gold wallet deals. Another new widget adds controls for XSplit’s Gamecaster streaming app, so that creators can flip between settings without having to alt-tab out and stop the action. One other widget that’s on the way but not available yet is for Intel’s Graphics Command Center, with access to display settings, capture features and more.

Xbox Game Bar More

The new features are available initially for people who’ve joined a test flight via the Xbox Insider app and should roll out for everyone else soon.

Download Razer Cortex BETA widget here: https://t.co/yqGAZqiZB8

Download Razer Gold widget here: https://t.co/ftF5diRP2B

For more information check out the Xbox wire blog post: https://t.co/WPlhQKcXe5 — R Λ Z Ξ R (@Razer) April 7, 2020



