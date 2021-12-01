Xbox gamers will soon be able to share gameplay clips via public links

Xbox video game clips are about to become much more easily shareable via unique public URLs on the Xbox mobile app, according to a tweet from Microsoft's Larry Hryb (@majornelson). Those links will also be collected into a new "trending content" area so you can see what others are doing. The features are now being tested in the app and will "soon' roll out to all users, Hryb said.

Link sharing and trending content are coming soon to the Xbox mobile app, letting you share links to your game clips and see the top trending content from other Xbox gamers.



This is currently being tested in the app and will soon be rolling out to all users! pic.twitter.com/5ZzhmvEFvg — Larry Hryb ☁ (@majornelson) November 30, 2021

"With Link sharing, just go to the capture you want to share in the Xbox mobile app to get a link, then paste it anywhere to share with your friends, who don't need to be signed-in to view your capture. We are now testing this long requested feature," Hryb said in the thread.

According to images shared by Hryb, the trending content section is a new social media-type site on iOS and Android kinds of resembles (wait for it) TikTok's feed — somewhat of a trend lately. Clicking on it opens up highlights that you can scroll through and then like, comment and share (top).

Microsoft already offers the ability to share game clips and screenshots via your profile's activity feed, clubs, messages and social media, on consoles as well as the mobile app. Sony also recently unveiled a similar feature on the PlayStation 5. However, letting you generate public links should make it more seamless, and Microsoft is making it more accessible with the social media aspect. The company has been testing the feature with developers, but you should see the feature in the near future.