Xbox Game Pass is full of sports games this month

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

The next wave of games coming to Xbox Game Pass will probably ignite that competitive spark in you. Microsoft revealed several major sports titles are coming to the service, starting with Madden NFL 21. That's available to Game Pass subscribers on Xbox consoles now through Microsoft's partnership with EA Play.

Starting on March 4th, you can take to the court on console and xCloud, as NBA 2K21 joins the lineup. Soccer fans will be able to take a team from England's National League to European championship glory, as Football Manager 2021 also joins Game Pass on Thursday. The full PC version will be available, as will the stripped-down Xbox version (which, curiously, you can also play on PC). You'll be able to transfer saves between the two versions.

In April, NHL 21 will hit EA Play and Game Pass. Before that, there's another big game on the way for non-sports fans. Star Wars: Squadrons will land on both services later this month, albeit only on the console version of Game Pass. EA Play still isn't available to Game Pass subscribers on PC.

These are all strong additions to Game Pass, which is still one of the best deals in gaming. Cricket 19 (PC) and Elite Dangerous (xCloud) are other recent additions to the service. 

Meanwhile, some games are about to cycle out of Game Pass. The most notable games that are leaving are The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (consoles) and Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (consoles and PC). Alvastia Chronicles, Alvastia Chronicles and Kona are on the way out too. You have just a couple of weeks to get your fill of those, as they leave Game Pass on March 15th.

