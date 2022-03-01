U.S. markets close in 4 hours 59 minutes

‘Microsoft Flight Simulator’ hits Xbox Cloud Gaming today

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read
Asobo Studio

Microsoft has revealed a solid list of titles that are coming to Game Pass this month. Starting today, you’ll be able to play Microsoft Flight Simulator on Xbox One, phones, tablets and web browsers via the cloud (fittingly enough). It was already on Xbox Games Pass and PC Game Pass, but now it’s available on the service formerly known as xCloud, more folks might be tempted to try the game. Game Pass Ultimate subscribers who normally play on PC might be swayed if they don’t have a rig that can get the most out of Flight Simulator.

Also hitting Game Pass today on console, PC and cloud is Far: Changing Tides, in which you’ll explore a flooded, post-apocalyptic landscape and search for a new home. On March 3rd, Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII comes to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass.

March 10th is shaping up to be a busy day for Game Pass. Subscribers will be able to play Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy via console, PC and the cloud at no extra cost. Square Enix Montreal offered a different spin on the quintet of superheroes than the Marvel movies. It dropped them into a surprisingly enjoyable adventure that bursts at the seams with jokes.

The other additions to Game Pass next Friday are Kentucky Route Zero, the Xbox One version of Lawn Mowing Simulator and a new brawler-RPG hybrid called Young Souls. Meanwhile, a few games will be leaving the lineup on March 15th: Nier: Automata, Phogs!, Torchlight III and The Surge 2.

Microsoft also noted the Xbox app for PC has been updated with a few features it started testing a few months ago. Players can now choose which folder they want to install games to, while they'll have the ability to mod more games.

