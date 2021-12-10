U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,672.75
    +5.75 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,763.00
    +10.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,173.25
    +24.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,221.00
    +2.60 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.91
    -0.03 (-0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.10
    +2.40 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    22.01
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1301
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4870
    -0.0220 (-1.46%)
     

  • Vix

    21.58
    +1.68 (+8.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3226
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5480
    +0.0940 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,336.98
    -1,302.35 (-2.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,251.15
    -54.80 (-4.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,321.26
    -15.79 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,578.63
    -146.84 (-0.51%)
     
Xbox Game Pass for PC is now just 'PC Game Pass'

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Microsoft has rebranded one of its game subscription services. Xbox Game Pass for PC is now just PC Game Pass. 

The move could help to avoid some confusion, since Xbox Game Pass is a separate plan with a different library of games. It should also be clearer that games on the PC plan aren't necessarily playable on consoles.

Xbox Game Pass includes more than 100 console games, with Xbox Game Studios titles joining on release day. PC Game Pass has its own selection of games, including first-party titles and access to EA Play.

Meanwhile, Game Pass Ultimate offers the best of both worlds. It includes PC and console games, Xbox Live Gold (which console gamers need for multiplayer titles that aren't free-to-play), EA Play access and cloud gaming

The PC Game Pass logo still includes an Xbox icon, though. That makes the connection to Xbox and Microsoft clear, but some folks might still call it "Xbox PC Game Pass." C'est la vie.

Meanwhile, Microsoft revealed a few more games are coming to PC Game Pass on their release day: Sniper Elite 5, Pigeon Simulator, the gorgeous-looking samurai side-scroller Trek to Yomi and an unannounced Hugecalf Studios game. 

Also, for a limited time, YouTube Premium members can get three months of PC Game Pass access for free. As 9to5 Google notes, Google is sending the invitation to subscribers via email. The US-only offer is available until the end of the year. 

