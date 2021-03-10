U.S. markets open in 8 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,864.25
    -9.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,774.00
    -37.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,754.75
    -34.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,239.30
    -6.40 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.44
    -0.57 (-0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,711.00
    -5.90 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    25.82
    -0.37 (-1.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1879
    -0.0027 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5460
    -1.5460 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.03
    -25.47 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3855
    -0.0039 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8700
    +0.3600 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,655.77
    -187.14 (-0.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,082.94
    -6.33 (-0.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,730.34
    +11.21 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,031.86
    +3.92 (+0.01%)
     

Xbox March update adds toggles for old games, kills the live TV guide

Richard Lawler
·Senior News Editor
·2 min read

Xbox consoles — from Day One Xbox Ones all the way up to Series X — are getting a new software update that adds some features and removes others. The Xbox Accessories app for PC as well as consoles both new and old will get a patch that adds compatibility with Microsoft's new Xbox Wireless Headset, so gamers can access all of the available audio controls and even the brightness of its lights.

One feature that's going away is the live TV listings in OneGuide that has been a part of the Xbox One since it launched. Microsoft's aspirations for controlling TV via the HDMI passthrough of the Xbox One didn't work out, and live TV viewing isn't nearly as important as it once was, so that feature will join Windows Media Center and WebTV in the great beyond. The OneGuide itself will stay for watching TV through the HDMI input or add-on tuner, but without the schedules of what is airing where.

However, the big addition that's relevant to current gamers is a new set of toggles for backwards compatible titles. They'll let gamers enable or disable Auto HDR and FPS Boost on a per-game basis in order to only have them when there's actually a benefit and they don't negatively affect the experience. Auto HDR is pretty easy to figure out, but can be more hassle than its worth, while FPS boost can up the framerate to 30, 60 or even 120 fps on certain games.

Smaller tweaks include the return of Achievements to the mobile Xbox app and improvements to "My games & apps" that more clearly explains what parts you need to install if you don't want to install every possible item for a particular title.

Recommended Stories

  • Bethesda is now officially part of Xbox

    Some new games 'will be exclusive to Xbox and PC players,' according to Phil Spencer.

  • Russia and China want to build an 'international' station on the Moon

    The two countries say they will collaborate on an “International Lunar Science Station” that they plan to open to other countries.

  • Twitch might be testing a streamer scoring system to facilitate ad sales

    The Brand Safety Score popped up in the internal Twitch API.

  • This robot artist stops to consider its brushstrokes like a real person

    What sets this AI apart from some of the other artistically-inclined ones we’ve seen in the past is that it doesn’t generate the paintings it creates at random.

  • The Roam is Sonos' cheapest and most portable speaker yet

    Today, Sonos revealed its least expensive, most portable speaker yet, the Roam. It's up for pre-order today, and it'll be available on April 20th.

  • Samsung will hold its next Unpacked event on March 17th

    It was only two months ago that Samsung held an Unpacked event to announce the Galaxy S21, but the company is already sending out invites for another event it plans to hold on March 17th at 10 AM ET.

  • Apple starts assembling iPhone 12 in India

    Apple is beginning to assemble the iPhone 12 in India as it ramps up its production capacity in the world's second largest smartphone market. Foxconn, a contract manufacturing partner of Apple, is assembling the iPhone 12 model -- though currently no other iPhone 12 model -- Pro and Pro Max, and Mini -- in the country. The move underscores how India is emerging as a big production hub for global smartphone makers.

  • How to pre-order the Sonos Roam speaker

    Today, Sonos debuted the new $169 Roam portable speaker -- here's how to pre-order it.

  • Chrome OS is getting a big redesign for its 10th birthday

    Of note, it's adding a new clipboard that remembers the last five things you copied, a Phone Hub to make accessing your Android device easier and support for Nearby Share.

  • Instagram starts rolling out an auto-caption sticker for Stories

    The feature should make Stories more accessible for hard of hearing users.

  • Verzuz music battles are moving to Triller

    Creators Swizz Beatz and Timbaland are giving some of their Triller shares to Verzuz performers.

  • Disney+ has more than 100 million subscribers

    Less than two years into its existence, Disney+ has 100 million subscribers.

  • The Audi Q4 e-tron's augmented HUD beams driving info onto the windshield

    Audi’s upcoming Q4 e-tron compact crossover EV will have a few new tricks, -- specifically, a slick, augmented reality heads-up display (HUD) able to display critical driving data directly into the driver’s line of sight.

  • Microsoft Officially Welcomes Bethesda to Xbox After Finalization of Acquisition Deal Worth Billions

    The deal, first reported in the fourth quarter of 2020, is said to be worth billions. Per Pete Hines of Bethesda, however, fans shouldn't expect major changes.

  • Microsoft is practically giving away Xbox games—prices start at $1!

    Bring stay-at-home fun to the next level—Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One games are up to 90 percent off.

  • 'Valheim' surpasses 5.7 million copies sold in five weeks on Steam Early Access

    Iron Gate co-founder Henrik Tornqvist says the studio is hiring more hands.

  • American Air Borrowing $7.5 Billion in Loyalty-Backed Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- American Airlines Group Inc. is kicking off a $7.5 billion sale of bonds and leveraged loans backstopped by its frequent-flyer program, capitalizing on low borrowing costs to repay U.S. government loans that have helped it navigate the pandemic.The carrier is marketing two $2.5 billion series of notes maturing in 2026 and 2029, and a term loan credit facility of the same amount due in 2028, according to a news release. The new debt, which is secured against the company’s loyalty program, will help refinance American’s $7.5 billion Treasury loan, of which $550 million has been drawn to date, according to an investor presentation Monday.Early pricing discussions are in the low-to-mid 6% range for the five-year notes, and the mid-to-high 6% range for the eight-year portion, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing a private transaction. Initial pricing on the loan is being discussed at a spread of 500 to 525 basis points over the London interbank offered rate, plus an original issue discount of 98 cents on the dollar with a 1% Libor floor, the people added.American opted to refinance the Treasury loan with debt in an amortizing structure, which allows the company to pay back it in pieces leading up to maturity rather than all at once. The new financing gives American greater flexibility and also potentially increases the borrowing capacity of the AAdvantage program, a company spokesman said.The airline is returning to the market at a ripe time for borrowers: Funding costs are at historically low levels and risk appetite has been soaring as investors rush to get their hands on higher-paying assets. American borrowed $2.5 billion in June at an all-in yield of 12%.Barclays Plc is leading the loan deal and held a call with potential lenders earlier on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc., which is leading the bond sale, was sounding out potential investors earlier this year for the deal, Bloomberg reported in February, after helping United Airlines Holdings Inc. with a similar debt offering in June.Representatives for Barclays and Goldman Sachs declined to comment. The bond sale is in marketing through March 10 and expected to price thereafter.American’s AAdvantage loyalty program has an assessed value of $18 billion to $30 billion, the carrier said in May, when it was negotiating with the Treasury Department to use at least part of the asset as collateral for the loan. The carrier mortgaged its brand with $1.2 billion in committed financing from Goldman Sachs in July.American has about $3.6 billion in unencumbered assets and additional first lien debt capacity of $7.2 billion, according to the presentation. It said its overall cost of debt is around 4% and has an estimated $15 billion of liquidity.Fitch Ratings rates the new debt BB with a negative outlook. It downgraded American’s secured debt rating one notch to B, five steps below investment grade, as a growing amount of such borrowings may dilute recovery prospects in a distress scenario, according to a report Monday. Fitch removed the company from negative watch given bolstered liquidity and a vaccine rollout that will likely increase air travel.Other airlines have also been raising debt to help repay Covid-19 rescue funds and loans. Deutsche Lufthansa AG sold $1.9 billion of bonds in February to partially repay a state aid package, while United borrowed $3 billion in October to repay $2.75 billion of debt that it sold last year.(Updates with company response and bond structure in the fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • OPEC+ Surprise Sends Oil Past Gulf Budget-Balancing Levels

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil soared past fiscal breakeven prices for the Middle East’s four biggest producers after OPEC+ kept output largely unchanged and an attack on a highly protected Saudi Arabian oil facility.The late Sunday attack on an oil storage tank farm sent the global crude benchmark above $70 a barrel, days after the shock move by the OPEC+ cartel sparked a rally.If oil prices stay at current levels, “we would see fiscal surpluses for the larger Gulf Cooperation Council economies,” said Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank. “This provides more fiscal space to support economic activity and recovery.”Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their Brent price forecasts after the OPEC decision.On Monday, Dubai-based lender Emirates NBD PJSC revised its average oil price upward to $67.50 per barrel this year, leading to narrower budget deficits, “assuming spending remains unchanged and governments continue to prioritize deficit reduction over boosting growth.”Budget deficits in the Arab Gulf, where economies are reliant on oil, widened after prices crashed in 2020. OPEC+ agreed last year to take about 10% of global supply off the market to stem the plunge. While the group has slowly rolled back some of those cuts, it is curtailing more than 7 million barrels of daily production.Still, Brent prices have averaged just below $60 so far this year -- below the breakeven level for most Gulf countries. Saudi Arabia, the Arab world’s largest economy and OPEC’s biggest producer, has posted successive budget shortfalls in the past seven years, a trend the International Monetary Fund predicted would continue through 2024.And the OPEC+ decision may be eroded.“Compliance with OPEC restrictions may deteriorate, resulting in a smaller decline in average crude oil production this year relative to 2020,” wrote Khatija Haque, head of research and chief economist at Emirates NBD. “OPEC+ may decide to increase production more aggressively later this year, and governments could choose to increase spending to support the economic recovery in the non-oil sectors this year.”(Updates with missile attacks on Saudi facility from first paragraph, Emirates NBD report in fifth.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Big Short on Treasuries Spreads to Yen as Hedge Funds Pounce

    (Bloomberg) -- Bearishness toward U.S. Treasuries surged to a record last week. That has given traders confidence to take on a new target: the yen.Strategists from London to Tokyo are saying the haven currency’s decline may have just begun, with rising Treasury yields and improving global growth giving traders encouragement to push the yen down toward 110 per dollar. Hedge funds have ramped up bearish bets on the currency to the highest level in a year.“There’s still more scope for U.S. yields to climb so dollar-yen could reach 110 as early as the end of March,” said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at Mizuho Securities Co. in Tokyo. “Asset managers are lagging hedge funds in their yen positions, and there’s room for their long yen positions to be unwound.”The yen weakened for a fourth day against the dollar on Monday, slipping back toward a nine-month low set on Friday. The currency has declined against all of its Group-of-10 counterparts this year except for its haven twin, the Swiss franc. The yen last traded weaker than 110 in March 2020 when pandemic-induced market chaos spurred demand for the dollar.Leveraged funds increased net-short positions on Japan’s currency to 12,129 in the week through March 2, up from 789 a week earlier, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Asset managers in contrast, held a net bullish position on the yen at 60,162 contracts in the week to March 3, though that is down from 103,196 at the start of January.“A historical long yen position reduction is now taking place in the real money space,” said Jordan Rochester, currency strategist at Nomura International Plc., who compared the scale of the adjustment to a rout in 2013 that followed then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s pledge for “unlimited monetary easing.”“Long USD/JPY and USD/CHF are where I’d expect most folks to be looking at here for medium term moves as trade flows and U.S. yields are both working against them,” Rochester said.The yen’s losses may accelerate this week after U.S. 10-year yields climbed to 1.62% Friday, the highest level since February 2020. They were up two basis points at 1.59% on Monday.“The yen is, along with the Swiss franc, taking the brunt of the dollar’s yield-fueled recovery,” Kit Juckes, chief currency strategist at Societe Generale in London, wrote in a note. If 10-year U.S. yields climbed to 2% “without triggering more broad-based risk aversion, I’d expect dollar-yen to get to 110,” he said.Not everyone agrees that the yen is certain to keep weakening.The velocity of the yen’s decline is “getting to be too much, too fast and will inevitably hit a brick wall at some point,” said John Hardy, head of currency strategy at Saxo Bank A/S in Hellerup, Denmark. “A reversal in all yen crosses would prove most climactic if asset markets tank badly and finally trigger a bid into bonds.”(Adds Nomura comment from sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Top Irish Securities Firm Shuts Bond Desk as Scandal Ripples On

    (Bloomberg) -- Ireland’s top securities firm closed its bond desk and said all those involved in a deal which has plunged the company into controversy have now exited, as it sought to draw a line under the worst scandal to hit Dublin’s stockbroking community in decades.Four staff were made redundant by the closure, Davy said. The move comes after a central bank investigation prompted the nation’s debt office to strip the firm of its role as a primary dealer in government bonds on Monday.The company didn’t identity the workers affected or say how many of them were involved the deal which has rocked Davy.Top Irish Securities Firm Stripped of Dealership in Scandal “Following the decision none of the individuals involved in the 2014 transaction are working in Davy,” it said in a statement late Monday.Chief Executive Officer Brian McKiernan resigned over the weekend along with deputy chairman Kyran McLaughlin and head of bonds Barry Nangle. Davy was fined 4.13 million euros ($4.9 million) by the regulator. The case involved a consortium of employees buying bonds from a client in a personal capacity, the central bank said, without the customer knowing they were the buyers.The incident created an “elevated risk of investor detriment,” a central bank official will tell lawmakers on Tuesday.“Davy prioritised facilitating an opportunity for a consortium of 16 employees to make personal financial gain over ensuring that it was complying with its regulatory obligations,” Derville Rowland, director general for financial conduct, will tell lawmakers according to a copy of her remarks seen by Bloomberg News.“The transaction highlighted a weak internal control framework in relation to conflicts of interest management and personal account dealing,” she will say.The reprimand and fine imposed on Davy reflects the serious regulatory breaches and aggravating factors in the investigation, including the firm’s lack of candour when first reporting the matter to the central bank, Rowland will say.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.