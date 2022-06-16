The Xbox app will tell you how a game will perform on your PC

Microsoft is adding a useful feature to the Xbox PC app that should help save you some time if it turns out your setup won't be able to run a particular game. The company started testing the game performance indicator in December and it's rolling out the tool now.

"The app compares the game’s performance on PCs with similar specs to yours to show a prediction of how well we expect the game to run," Tila Nguyen, senior product manager lead for Xbox Experiences, wrote on the Xbox blog . "If your PC isn’t up to the task of running a graphically demanding game, you’ll be able to view the game’s system requirements to get more details on what you need to run the game."

You may not see a performance check for every game, since Microsoft might not have enough information from other players' PCs to be able to make a recommendation. This is particularly the case for new titles with a smaller install base.

This is a handy tool that should save you some wasted effort, even if you might be disappointed to find out a game you were excited for won't work on your system. It could be especially welcome for those with a data cap. The feature should help them avoid wasting precious data by prompting them to refrain from downloading a game they can't actually play.

It may also save players from resorting to third-party system requirement checkers, such as Can You Run It . Everything they need to know should be right there in the Xbox app.