U.S. markets close in 6 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,212.82
    +29.64 (+0.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,964.16
    +143.78 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,175.40
    +124.37 (+0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,304.16
    +2.89 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.31
    +1.45 (+2.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,766.70
    -7.20 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    26.19
    +0.07 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2129
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6810
    +0.0610 (+3.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3950
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1430
    +0.5460 (+0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,937.02
    -874.42 (-1.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,286.14
    +11.01 (+0.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,004.30
    +40.63 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,053.97
    +62.08 (+0.21%)
     
JUST IN:

New weekly jobless claims reach pandemic-era low

Another 553,000 Americans filed new jobless claims last week, declining over the prior week

Microsoft follows Epic and cuts Xbox PC revenue share to 12 percent

Jessica Conditt
·Senior Editor
·3 min read

Developers launching PC games on the Xbox storefront will soon be entitled to more money than ever before. Microsoft has long employed a revenue-sharing model of 70 percent for creators and 30 percent for Xbox, but starting August 1st, that’s shifting to 88 percent for developers and 12 percent for Xbox, at least when it comes to PC releases. Xbox console developers won’t see a change to the existing revenue-sharing model.

“Some news, this will be a good one, is that starting August 1st, we are going to be moving our rev split for developers from 70/30 over to 88/12,” head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty told Engadget. “It feels like right now, with our sort of re-invigorated push on PC, it seems a good time to do that.”

This revenue split may be new for Xbox, but it’s definitely not a fresh idea for the industry.

Booty didn’t say the words “Epic” or “Apple” during our conversation about revenue-sharing models in 2021, but really, he didn’t have to. For the past year, Epic Games and Apple have been locked in a fierce public battle over App Store policies and the amount of money developers receive when doing business on iOS. Epic says Apple’s practice of taking 30 percent of every transaction on the App Store is exploitative, and especially harmful to small developers and players.

The Epic Games Store logo.
The Epic Games Store logo.

Epic launched its own PC games store in 2018 with a revenue split of 88 percent for developers and 12 percent for the company. After this move failed to change any policies at Steam, one of the original arbiters of the 70/30 split, Epic CEO Tim Sweeney brought the battle for rev-share evolution to Apple’s doorstep. The companies spent some time swapping lawsuits, and Epic’s case against Apple is set to go to trial in Oakland, California, on May 3rd, 2021.

Apple argues the 70/30 revenue split is standard across the industry, with companies including Steam, Google, Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo using the same model.

Apple’s April 7th legal filing reads, “Microsoft launched Xbox Live Marketplace in 2005, Sony launched the PlayStation Store in 2006, and Nintendo launched the Wii Shop Channel that same year. Most of these platforms, like Steam, charged a 30 percent commission.”

With today’s announcement out of Xbox, Apple has one fewer example in its arsenal. While Microsoft has historically used a 70/30 split, the company is switching to Epic’s new standard of 88/12 for PC releases.

“In terms of who we're listening to, first and foremost that's our developers, right?” Booty said. He continued, “We're looking to improve things [and] now is the right time to do that.”

Booty didn’t share any information about changes to revenue sharing on the console side, which accounts for the bulk of Xbox’s business. The company has been bulking up its PC arm in recent months, most notably with the launch of EA Play for Game Pass on PC.

Broadly speaking, Xbox is on a mission to unify its PC and console ecosystems, Booty said. Last year developers brought DirectX 12 Ultimate features to Xbox Series X and PC, including raytracing, variable rate shading and mesh shaders. Microsoft has a roster of PC-focused developers under the Xbox Game Studios banner, including Obsidian, id and inXile, and they're building new experiences for consoles and PC at once. Additional Xbox Series X elements like DirectStorage and auto HDR will hit desktop platforms as well, Booty said.

Halo: Infinite
Halo: Infinite

To that end, Halo: Infinite multiplayer will support cross-play and cross-progression between Xbox consoles and PC when the game comes out in the fall.

“Hopefully the Xbox experience on console and the Xbox experience on PC will start to become one and the same,” Booty said.

Starting August 1st, there will be at least one difference between the PC and console platforms for Xbox developers — how much money they can make.

Recommended Stories

  • Spotify makes it easier to navigate your library on the go

    Today, Spotify is finally modernizing its experience with a completely redesigned Your Library section, which will start rolling out to Android and iOS users over the next week.

  • Linksys' first WiFi 6E routers are now available to buy

    Linksys has launched its first WiFi 6E-certified systems.

  • HBO Max will reportedly drop to $10 per month if you accept ads

    When AT&T debuts HBO Max's new ad-supported tier in June, it will cost $10 per month, according to a report from CNBC.

  • Ford, BMW and Honda cut production due to global chip crisis

    Car makers Ford, Honda and BMW have reportedly joined tech companies Apple and Samsung in flagging production cuts caused by the global chip shortage.

  • Microsoft is fixing the pain of arranging Windows 10 apps on multiple displays

    If you use a multi-monitor setup on Windows 10 for gaming, work or because they're built right into your laptop, Microsoft has some good news.

  • Epic is deliberately keeping 'Fortnite' off Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Game service

    Epic sees the platform as competitive with its PC offerings.

  • Facebook Marketplace has 1 billion users

    Facebook’s push into e-commerce features is starting to pay off.

  • iPhone and Mac sales are way up from the start of the pandemic

    Apple is still riding high on the tails of a blockbuster quarter, according to a new earnings statement released today. Over the past three months, the company recorded a total of $89.6 billion in revenue — nearly $48 billion of which came courtesy of iPhone sales — and set another quarterly record in the process.

  • Samsung's profits rose in Q1, but the chip shortage looms over Q2

    Samsung's consumer electronics profits hit a new record high for Q1, but the company warned investors that sales will slow in Q2 due to component shortages.

  • The Morning After: Samsung's new family of Galaxy Book laptops

    Today’s headlines: iPhone and Mac sales are way up from the start of the pandemic, Samsung unveils a new family of Galaxy Book laptops and CES plans a return as an in-person event in 2022.

  • Google Assistant will let you teach it how to pronounce tricky names

    Google is introducing a handful new updates that will make Assistant better at pronouncing tricky names and understanding the context of conversations you share with it.

  • UK says 'self-driving' cars could be allowed by the end of 2021

    The UK government has announced that basic self-driving cars with automated lane-keeping system (ALKS) could arrive on British roads by the end of 2021.

  • U.S. economy accelerates in first quarter; jobless claims edge lower

    U.S. economic growth accelerated in the first quarter, fueled by massive government aid to households and businesses, charting the course for what is expected will be the strongest performance this year in nearly four decades. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast GDP growth increasing at a 6.1% pace in the January-March period. The United States' economy is rebounding more quickly compared to its global rivals, thanks to two additional rounds of COVID-19 relief money from Washington as well as easing anxiety over the pandemic, which has boosted domestic demand and allowed services businesses like restaurants and bars to reopen.

  • GM's Ultium Charge 360 project provides access to almost 60,000 EV plugs

    The first Ultium-ready EV charging sites are now live in three states.

  • Sony begins selling the PS5 in China

    Sony has officially launched the PlayStation 5 in China ahead of Microsoft's Xbox consoles.

  • Apple Watch Series 6 price falls again to a new low of $249

    The Apple Watch Series 6 Product Red edition is now down to $249 at Best Buy, marking an all-time low for the bestelling smartwatch.

  • NASA wants to go farther and faster for fourth Mars helicopter flight

    NASA has announced that the helicopter's fourth flight is scheduled to take off on April 29th at 10:12 AM Eastern time.

  • Analysis: U.S. Fed tames taper talk, but investors look for clues in coming months

    Investors have received some reassurance that the Federal Reserve will not imminently reduce its support of the U.S. economic recovery, but they expect the Fed to provide more concrete clues on a tapering of bond purchases in the months ahead. At the conclusion of the U.S. central bank's latest policy meeting on Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged the economy's growth, but said there was not yet enough evidence of "substantial further progress" toward recovery to warrant a change in policy. The Fed has been purchasing $120 billion of government-backed debt a month since June 2020, but is expected to reduce that as the economy improves.

  • Oil Surges With U.S. Demand Bump Driving Global Rebound Optimism

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil advanced to the highest in over a month as a combination of declining U.S. petroleum product supplies and signs of stronger demand buttressed expectations for a revival in global consumption.Futures in New York jumped 1.5% on Wednesday, posting the largest back-to-back daily gains in two weeks. A U.S. government report showed total petroleum stockpiles dropped last week, led by the biggest weekly decrease in distillate inventories since early March. A gauge of demand for overall petroleum products rose to the highest in more than two months. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is forecasting an unprecedented jump in global oil demand as vaccination rates rise.“There’s a lot of green shoots in demand,” said Matt Sallee, portfolio manager at Tortoise, a firm that manages roughly $8 billion in energy-related assets. India’s coronavirus crisis is “clearly a headwind, but looking at what’s going on in the U.S., it’s a completely different story.”The hefty decline in U.S. distillate supplies comes as robust freight demand drives a trucking boom, providing another sign of the recovery underway in the world’s largest oil-consuming country. At the same time, retail gasoline prices in California rose to $4 a gallon for the first time in a year and a half as restrictions ease in the most-populous U.S. state. Still, a resurgence of the pandemic in countries such as India and Brazil are raising concerns around how long it will take to see a full-fledged demand rebound take hold worldwide.“The market expects a major revitalization for global oil demand from this summer onwards,” said Bjornar Tonhaugen, head of oil markets at Rystad Energy. “As vaccination campaigns progress and as lockdowns are set to soon be lifted in Europe and other recovering economies, the need for road and jet fuels will increase and the result will be felt.”The Energy Information Administration report also showed domestic crude inventories rose by 90,000 barrels last week, smaller than the 4.32 million barrel increase reported by the industry-funded American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday. Gasoline inventories grew for a fourth straight week, the EIA data showed.The risks to the demand outlook are starting to show up in gauges of market health, however. The structure of the Middle Eastern Dubai benchmark slumped on Wednesday to only a shallow backwardation -- an indication that tightness in crude supplies may be easing. Meanwhile, Rystad lowered its oil liquids consumption estimates for India, seeing a 1.4 million barrel-a-day global inventory surplus in May due to the demand loss.Still, oil is enjoying support from renewed interest in the broader commodities space as the U.S. dollar continues its overall downward trend and as investors look to hedge against inflation. The U.S. Federal Reserve upgraded their view of the economy on Wednesday while leaving key interest rates near zero. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index headed for its lowest close since late February, boosting the appeal of commodities priced in the currency.“Broad-based commodity index ETFs continue to see strong investor demand,” with these flows “more correlated with the reflation trade and less so with any one particular commodity’s fundamentals,” said Ryan Fitzmaurice, commodities strategist at Rabobank. Macro factors should “remain supportive for the foreseeable future and, as such, commodities should continue to outperform other asset classes, attracting even more investor capital to the space.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Federal Reserve Keeps Rates Near Zero, Maintains Asset Purchases, Sees Inflation as ‘Transitory’

    The Federal Reserve kept monetary policy unchanged and sees inflation as temporary, which is closely watched by bitcoin investors.