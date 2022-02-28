The Xbox Series S is just $250 for today only

Microsoft's Xbox Series S is a bestseller for a reason: it's a solid next-generation console that is almost always in stock and often enjoys the odd discount between retailers. If you've been waiting for one such price drop, Woot has come in clutch with one of the best deals we've seen to date. Today, the Xbox Series S is on sale for just $250, which is $50 or almost 17 percent off the regular $300 price.

Buy Xbox Series S at Woot - $250

In our review, we noted that the Xbox Series S was a "formidable next-gen console wrapped up in an adorable package," while also confirming that it was "incredible value." That's all because of its compact design (at least compared to the sizeable Sony PS5), improved game performance and its impressive backward-compatible library.

The console can handle games at up to 1440p and hit variable refresh rates up to 120fps, though not many games can do both at the same time. It can't handle 4K like the Xbox Series X or PS5, however.

Although it does lack storage, the Xbox Series S is one of the best console deals without a discount, so if you're keen on adding to your console collection, the $250 price tag may prove tempting. You'd better act quickly if you want one, though, as the Woot deal will disappear within by the end of today or when stock sells out, whichever comes first.

