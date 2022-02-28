U.S. markets open in 5 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,299.50
    -80.50 (-1.84%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,516.00
    -478.00 (-1.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,947.25
    -233.25 (-1.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,993.40
    -45.60 (-2.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.33
    +3.74 (+4.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,902.30
    +14.70 (+0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    +0.31 (+1.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1183
    -0.0088 (-0.78%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9860
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.07
    +2.75 (+9.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3374
    -0.0036 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5740
    +0.0140 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,462.29
    -337.70 (-0.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    874.43
    +6.31 (+0.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,374.60
    -114.86 (-1.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    +50.32 (+0.19%)
     

The Xbox Series S is just $250 for today only

Matt Brian
·Managing Editor, UK
·1 min read
Engadget

Microsoft's Xbox Series S is a bestseller for a reason: it's a solid next-generation console that is almost always in stock and often enjoys the odd discount between retailers. If you've been waiting for one such price drop, Woot has come in clutch with one of the best deals we've seen to date. Today, the Xbox Series S is on sale for just $250, which is $50 or almost 17 percent off the regular $300 price.

Buy Xbox Series S at Woot - $250

In our review, we noted that the Xbox Series S was a "formidable next-gen console wrapped up in an adorable package," while also confirming that it was "incredible value." That's all because of its compact design (at least compared to the sizeable Sony PS5), improved game performance and its impressive backward-compatible library.

The console can handle games at up to 1440p and hit variable refresh rates up to 120fps, though not many games can do both at the same time. It can't handle 4K like the Xbox Series X or PS5, however.

Although it does lack storage, the Xbox Series S is one of the best console deals without a discount, so if you're keen on adding to your console collection, the $250 price tag may prove tempting. You'd better act quickly if you want one, though, as the Woot deal will disappear within by the end of today or when stock sells out, whichever comes first.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

