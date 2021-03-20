U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,913.10
    -2.36 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,627.97
    -234.33 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,215.24
    +99.07 (+0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,287.55
    +19.96 (+0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.44
    +1.44 (+2.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,743.90
    +11.40 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    26.33
    -0.02 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1908
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7320
    +0.0020 (+0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3870
    -0.0060 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9010
    -0.0360 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,462.45
    +492.52 (+0.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,172.11
    +20.53 (+1.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,708.71
    -70.97 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,792.05
    -424.70 (-1.41%)
     

Xbox Series X and S owners start testing Dolby Vision HDR for gaming

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Microsoft is making good on its promise to bring Dolby Vision HDR gaming to the Xbox Series X and Series S, if just for a handful of users. As Forbes reports, players have noticed that the latest Xbox Insider Alpha ring release (2104) enables Dolby Vision for Series X and Series S titles. It's only available for a few games, including Borderlands 3, Gears 5, Halo: Master Chief Collection and Wreckfest. However, it appears to be effective — testers said Dolby picture quality was more "refined" compared to the usual HDR10, likely due to the dynamic data that adjusts the HDR visuals on a frame-by-frame basis.

The company confirmed to Forbes that it was testing Dolby Vision and teased word on general availability "soon," but didn't narrow down the timing. It has so far committed to launching the feature sometime in 2021.

Dolby Vision support could give the latest Xbox consoles an edge over the PlayStation 5, which is currently limited to HDR10. With that said, it might not be a system seller. You'll need a compatible TV (sorry, Samsung fans) and supporting games to see the enhanced graphics. The upgraded HDR might only really come into its own once there are enough TVs and games that you can generally assume Vision will be available.

Recommended Stories

  • Omaze is giving away $20,000 to build a dream PC

    Enter to win $20,000 to build your dream PC at Omaze, with the proceeds going to Gamers Outreach.

  • China reportedly bans Tesla cars from military facilities over spying fears

    China's military has reportedly banned Tesla cars from its facilities over fears the cameras could be used for spying.

  • What is Starlink? Elon Musk’s satellite internet service explained

    Wait, all you need is a view of the sky?

  • Benzema downs Celta as Real Madrid close in on Atletico

    Karim Benzema scored twice as Real Madrid hung on for a 3-1 victory over Celta Vigo on Saturday, reducing the gap to three points behind La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid.

  • Sony's PlayStation buys fighting-game tournament Evolution Championship Series

    Sony's PlayStation division has bought the Evolution Championship Series (Evo), the long-running fighting game tournament that hosts contests between the world’s best players of video games such as "Street Fighter," "Mortal Kombat," and "Tekken."The big picture: Video game giants such as Sony and Microsoft usually buy companies that make games. But Sony's acquisition of Evo, made jointly with a new group called RTS, is the rare purchase of an event — and a notable move for Sony into competitive gaming.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Catch up quick: The grassroots Evo events have been running since the late '90s, most recently in Las Vegas in front of thousands of attendees.The bigger audience is online, where nearly 300,000 people tuned into the Evo 2019 finals featuring Nintendo's "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate."This year's event will be online-only, across two weekends in August, and feature at least four major fighting games.Of note: "Smash Bros." may not be there.Nintendo and Sony are arch-rivals. While Evo will still be open to non-PlayStation games, Nintendo wouldn’t confirm involvement, telling Axios it will "assess" the event.Worth seeing: Take a look at the most famous finish in fighting-game history, 2004's "Evo Moment 37."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 12 Expert Tricks You Can Use to Track Online Restocks

    Black Friday seems like a lifetime ago yet the next one is still many months away. Spring is right on the horizon, but somehow we are still dealing with “beating down doors for the last 70% off 8K TV”-level scarcity when it comes to big-ticket electronics — especially next-gen video game consoles like the PlayStation 5 and …

  • Is Workday (WDAY) Stock A Buy or Sell?

    In this article we will take a look at whether hedge funds think Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) is a good investment right now. We check hedge fund and billionaire investor sentiment before delving into hours of research. Hedge funds spend millions of dollars on Ivy League graduates, unconventional data sources, expert networks, and get tips from […]

  • iPhone storage full? Here are 3 ways to save your photos and videos.

    Unlike Android smartphones, you can't expand iPhones memories, but here are three ways to back-up your precious memories from your phone or iPad.

  • Square Enix's 'Project Athia' is now 'Forspoken'

    Project Athia has a final name. It's now known as Forspoken, and it's coming out next year.

  • Foreigners in their own country: Asian Americans at State Department confront discrimination

    Hundreds of people of color are handed "assignment restrictions" due to concerns over split loyalties or being susceptible to foreign influence.

  • 4 things the return of JuJu Smith-Schuster means for the Steelers

    In a surprise turn of events, the Steelers re-signed free-agent wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

  • Pistons hand Rockets franchise-worst 19th straight loss

    Frank Jackson had a season-high 23 points and the Detroit Pistons handed the Houston Rockets their franchise-record 19th straight loss, 113-100 on Friday night. Winless since Feb. 4, Houston struggled to find answers for Detroit’s ball movement and Jackson’s shooting. Detroit made 14 of 29 3s in winning consecutive games for the first time since mid-February.

  • BlackRock and Vanguard Among Firms Democrats Ask About Diversity

    (Bloomberg) -- House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters wants BlackRock Inc., Vanguard Group Inc. and other big asset managers to turn over data on their firms’ hiring of women and minorities, expanding on a similar request she previously made to Wall Street banks.Waters and fellow Democrat Representative Joyce Beatty sought the information from the 31 largest U.S. investment firms, all of which manage at least $400 billion, according to a statement from the committee Thursday. In addition to BlackRock and Vanguard, State Street Corp. and Fidelity Investments Inc. were also among companies that received the request.“Investment firms have failed to prioritize diversity and inclusion on their staffs and boards, and have also failed to prioritize doing business with diverse-owned asset managers,” Waters said in the statement.The announcement came hours after Beatty, the chairwoman of the panel’s Subcommittee on Diversity and Inclusion, concluded a hearing on diversity with witnesses including New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli and Anne Simpson, a director for sustainable investments for the California Public Employees’ Retirement System. The panel also discussed legislation that would increase diversity at financial firms.Beatty convened the hearing to shine a spotlight on the potential consequences of not having data on diversity and to discuss legislation that would require mandatory disclosure of such information, according to a memo by committee staff. Many public companies haven’t shared their diversity metrics, which could leave shareholders uninformed about investment risks, according to the memo.Waters of California and Ohio’s Beatty sent letters to the top U.S. banks seeking diversity data. In February 2020, they released a report and that found only 23 of the 44 largest lenders publicly disclose such information.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Price Prediction – Prices Form Outside Day Following Rise in Jobless Claims

    US yields continued to rise

  • Gold Falls as Yields Rise After Fed Meeting; Base Metals Slip

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold declined as Treasury yields reached their highest in more than a year, continuing their climb after being briefly held back by the Federal Reserve’s dovish words. Most base metals also fell.Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues remained dovish at the end of their meeting Wednesday, despite upgrading their U.S. economic outlook and mounting inflation worries in financial markets. While more Fed officials saw an earlier start to the withdrawal of ultra-easy monetary policy, Powell stressed this remains a minority view.That message helped briefly stem the relentless rise of bond rates, which have been putting pressure on non-interest-bearing gold this year. The haven has made a weak start to 2021 as investors position for the end of the pandemic. A resurgent dollar, driven by expectations that U.S. growth will outpace gains in other countries, also hurt bullion and base metals including zinc on Thursday.“The U.S. bond market was not particularly reassured by the Fed’s outlook,” Edward Meir, an analyst at ED&F Man Capital Markets, said in a note. “Clearly, markets are concerned that the Fed ‘could get it wrong’ in that inflation may not fall back as easily as it expects, especially on the factory-input side of things, where costs are soaring.”Powell said price increases this year are likely to be transient and won’t mark progress toward the Fed’s long-term goals. He added that current monetary policy is appropriate and there’s no reason to push back against the surge in Treasury yields.“Gold has, despite the outlook for higher inflation as the Fed allows the economy to run red hot, traded lower today as yields continue to climb,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank A/S. The Fed allowing inflation to rise should support a turnaround, “but first we need to scale $1,765 an ounce which has become a level that many are watching,” he said.Meanwhile, holdings in exchange-traded funds have fallen in every session since mid-February for the longest decline on record. The selloff from ETFs, which helped gold touch its record price in August, has proved a major headwind for bullion this year.Spot gold declined 0.7% to $1,733.14 an ounce by 2:36 p.m. in New York, after advancing 0.8% on Wednesday. Futures for April delivery advanced 0.3% to settle at $1,732.50 an ounce. Spot silver also fell while platinum was little changed.Palladium rose as much as 7%, the most since May. It has risen about 12% over the past three sessions after MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC, the world’s largest producer of the metal, lowered its 2021 production guidance for due to flooding at two of its Arctic mines.Zinc slipped 1.2% to settle at $2,792 a metric ton, pacing declines among base metals traded in London. Copper inched lower, while tin advanced for a second straight day.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden just canceled $1 billion in student loan debt. Are you eligible?

    The administration is providing relief to 72,000 borrowers who said they were defrauded.

  • Cathie Wood’s New Tesla Price Target Is Out. And It’s a Doozy.

    STOCK ALERT ARK Invest founder and (TSLA) bull Cathie Wood has published a new Tesla target price. It’s a doozy. Wood expects Tesla to hit $3,000 a share in 2025. That means Wood expects to earn about 50% a year on average between now and 2025 based on Tesla’s (ticker: TSLA) Friday closing price of $654.

  • What Is the Roth IRA 5-Year Rule?

    The Roth IRA 5-year rule applies in three situations and dictates whether withdrawals get dinged with penalties.

  • The new monthly stimulus checks for families: How do you get them, and when?

    President Joe Biden's COVID relief includes regular payments for Americans with kids.

  • Oil prices climb toward session highs on report of an attack on Saudi oil facility

    Oil futures climbed toward their highest levels of the trading session Friday, buoyed by reports that an oil facility in Saudi Arabia was attacked by drones. Aljazeera reported that Saudi Arabia said drones struck an oil facility in the capital of Riyadh Friday and ignited a fire, though authorities did not name the facility. Tensions in the Middle East have climbed this month. Warplanes from a Saudi-led coalition dropped bombs on Yemen's rebel-held capital Sanaa earlier this month following attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil and military facilities that have been blamed on Iran-backed Houthi rebels. April West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.10, or 1.8%, to trade at $61.10 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, while May Brent crude added 94 cents, or 1.5%, to $64.22 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe.