The Morning After: Xbox mini-fridges are really happening
Everyone else is doing it, so naturally it appears that Google is lining up a custom chip to power upcoming Pixel phones. has the details on what “Whitechapel” might be when Google’s new mobiles launch this fall, but really I’m just excited to see what is possible when Android hardware and software development works so closely together.
Apple’s growing reliance on custom hardware has had benefits in battery life and performance, and if it comes to the Android side, hopefully it benefits not only Google’s own phones, but also those made by other manufacturers. Still, any Pixel 6 launch is months away, so there’s plenty of time left to speculate while re-reading Amazon’s “” for tweeting that its workers don’t pee in bottles.
This week's best deals: $50 off Apple's MacBook Air M1 and more
And the price of Anker’s AirPods Pro rivals dropped down to $100.
Apple's MacBook Pro M1 returned to its all-time-low price of and the new, swiveling Echo Show 10 received its first discount since debuting in February, dropping to . Amazon knocked down the prices of its Fire tablets, too, including the Fire HD 10, which .
Official Xbox Series X mini fridges are coming
Not an April Fool’s joke.
Microsoft's Aaron Greenberg official mini fridges if the company won a Twitter brand competition, and he's being true to his word. Greenberg that Microsoft would "move forward" with plans for the Series X fridges. He didn't offer prices, availability or even a glimpse at the fridges, but it's safe to presume they'll be easier to accommodate at home than the full-size fridges Microsoft made to capitalize on internet memes.
The Engadget Podcast
Reviewing Google's sleep-stalking smart display.
This week, Cherlynn and Devindra are joined by UK bureau chief Mat Smith to dive deeper into our review of . Is the sleep-tracking smart display creepy or cool? Plus, loads of and a peek at .
Misusing Ford’s 2021 F-150 pickup generator
Why shouldn’t you play Mario anywhere you want?
We took the 2021 F-150 Platinum trim level to the middle of a field . Relaxing in the comfortable, luxurious cab with our laptop was a breeze, and we also ventured outside to see just how many things we could plug in and use in an area more commonly associated with cows and sheep than gamers and cooks.
Belkin's new MagSafe-compatible products include a face-tracking iPhone mount
Other magnetic items include a mount to use at the gym and a 2,500mAh battery pack.
Now that iPhones have magnets in them, what can you do with them? For Belkin, apparently the answer is a robotic iPhone mount that keeps the phone looking at your face while you move around. That said, the face-tracking feature only works with Belkin's app — you can't use the mount with Zoom or FaceTime and expect it to follow you around, as well.
If that limitation doesn't bother you, take note that the $65 device is also compatible with official MagSafe cases and links to social networks.
How and why to buy a projector
With movie theaters still closed, a projector gives you the next-best experience.
Lots of folks are trying to recreate the experience at home, but to get anything close to a real cinema experience, a TV won’t do. Instead, you’ll want the immersive, large-screen, darkened-room experience of a projector.
Regardless of what type of projector you’re going for, it’s now possible to get a 4K HDR model that can project up to a 150-inch image for as little as $1,000. That’s around the same price as a decent 65-inch TV, and you’re getting a picture that’s two and half times larger. You’ll be happy as long as you temper your expectations and know what to expect, and that’s where this guide comes in.
