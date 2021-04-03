U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,019.87
    +46.98 (+1.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,153.21
    +171.66 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,480.11
    +233.23 (+1.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,253.90
    +33.38 (+1.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.45
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,728.40
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    24.95
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1769
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6790
    -0.0670 (-3.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3829
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6400
    +0.0570 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,554.93
    -103.24 (-0.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,225.66
    +22.49 (+1.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,737.30
    +23.67 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,854.00
    +465.13 (+1.58%)
     

The Morning After: Xbox mini-fridges are really happening

Mat Smith, Richard Lawler and Engadget
·4 min read

Everyone else is doing it, so naturally it appears that Google is lining up a custom chip to power upcoming Pixel phones. 9to5Google has the details on what “Whitechapel” might be when Google’s new mobiles launch this fall, but really I’m just excited to see what is possible when Android hardware and software development works so closely together.

Apple’s growing reliance on custom hardware has had benefits in battery life and performance, and if it comes to the Android side, hopefully it benefits not only Google’s own phones, but also those made by other manufacturers. Still, any Pixel 6 launch is months away, so there’s plenty of time left to speculate while re-reading Amazon’s “apology” for tweeting that its workers don’t pee in bottles.

— Richard Lawler

This week's best deals: $50 off Apple's MacBook Air M1 and more

And the price of Anker’s AirPods Pro rivals dropped down to $100.

MacBook Pro M1
MacBook Pro M1

Apple's MacBook Pro M1 returned to its all-time-low price of $950 and the new, swiveling Echo Show 10 received its first discount since debuting in February, dropping to $210. Amazon knocked down the prices of its Fire tablets, too, including the Fire HD 10, which is still $55 off.

Here are all the best deals from the week that you can still snag today, and remember to follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for more updates.
Continue reading.

Official Xbox Series X mini fridges are coming

Not an April Fool’s joke.

Xbox Series X
Xbox Series X

Microsoft's Aaron Greenberg promised official Xbox Series X mini fridges if the company won a Twitter brand competition, and he's being true to his word. Greenberg told followers that Microsoft would "move forward" with plans for the Series X fridges. He didn't offer prices, availability or even a glimpse at the fridges, but it's safe to presume they'll be easier to accommodate at home than the full-size fridges Microsoft made to capitalize on internet memes.
Continue reading.

The Engadget Podcast

Reviewing Google's sleep-stalking smart display.

Engadget Podcast logo
Engadget Podcast logo

This week, Cherlynn and Devindra are joined by UK bureau chief Mat Smith to dive deeper into our review of Google’s new Nest Hub. Is the sleep-tracking smart display creepy or cool? Plus, loads of updates from Google and a peek at Xiaomi’s first foldable phone.

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts or Stitcher.
Continue reading.

Misusing Ford’s 2021 F-150 pickup generator

Why shouldn’t you play Mario anywhere you want?

All-new F-150 Limited in Smoked Quartz Tinted Clearcoat. New exterior design has a bolder and even tougher look, while an all-new interior provides more comfort, technology and functionality for truck customers, along with enhanced materials, new color choices and more storage.
All-new F-150 Limited in Smoked Quartz Tinted Clearcoat. New exterior design has a bolder and even tougher look, while an all-new interior provides more comfort, technology and functionality for truck customers, along with enhanced materials, new color choices and more storage.

We took the 2021 F-150 Platinum trim level to the middle of a field to see just what we could accomplish with the pickup’s new built-in Power Pro generator. Relaxing in the comfortable, luxurious cab with our laptop was a breeze, and we also ventured outside to see just how many things we could plug in and use in an area more commonly associated with cows and sheep than gamers and cooks.
Continue reading.

Belkin's new MagSafe-compatible products include a face-tracking iPhone mount

Other magnetic items include a mount to use at the gym and a 2,500mAh battery pack.

Belkin
Belkin

Now that iPhones have magnets in them, what can you do with them? For Belkin, apparently the answer is a robotic iPhone mount that keeps the phone looking at your face while you move around. That said, the face-tracking feature only works with Belkin's app — you can't use the mount with Zoom or FaceTime and expect it to follow you around, as well.

If that limitation doesn't bother you, take note that the $65 device is also compatible with official MagSafe cases and links to social networks.
Continue reading.

How and why to buy a projector

With movie theaters still closed, a projector gives you the next-best experience.

BenQ
BenQ

Lots of folks are trying to recreate the experience at home, but to get anything close to a real cinema experience, a TV won’t do. Instead, you’ll want the immersive, large-screen, darkened-room experience of a projector.

Regardless of what type of projector you’re going for, it’s now possible to get a 4K HDR model that can project up to a 150-inch image for as little as $1,000. That’s around the same price as a decent 65-inch TV, and you’re getting a picture that’s two and half times larger. You’ll be happy as long as you temper your expectations and know what to expect, and that’s where this guide comes in.
Continue reading.

But wait, there’s more...

A sealed copy of 'Super Mario Bros.' just sold for $660,000

'Lost Tapes of the 27 Club' used Google AI to 'write' a new Nirvana song

'MLB The Show 21' is coming to Xbox Game Pass at launch

Microsoft's online-only Build conference starts on May 25th

Summer Game Fest's second edition gets underway in June

Samsung drops the price of the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G by $200

Apple Arcade adds over 30 games and a 'greatest hits' section

Future EVs could be made out of batteries

ARM introduces v9, its first new chip architecture in a decade

Xiaomi's Mi 11 Ultra has a tiny selfie screen on the back

Casio unveils its first G-Shock smartwatch with Wear OS

Cyberpunk 2077's massive 1.2 patch is finally here

Tesla customers say they've been double-charged for their cars

Nine months later, Valve is still letting bots invade 'Team Fortress 2'

SpaceX lost its fourth Starship prototype in a row

Meet SpaceX's first all-civilian flight crew

