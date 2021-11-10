PS5 and Xbox Series X/S: The one-year comparison

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S debuted one year ago this month, and today we're hosting a joint birthday party for them. The main attraction is a 20-minute video conversation about the pros, cons and future of the consoles, hosted by PS5 enthusiast and Engadget senior editor Jessica Conditt, and Xbox Series X fan and senior editor Devindra Hardawar. There's also cake! (There is no cake. Seriously, you should know this by now.)

This isn't about deciding which console is winning an invisible war, or determining which company is churning out the most or best games. Instead, it's a candid conversation about what each console is doing well, where it's falling short, and what we hope to see from each ecosystem in the coming year. And then there's cake! (No, there isn't. Come on now.)

For a more technical breakdown of how the consoles have fared during their debut year, check out our six-month report card. If you're a PS5 or Xbox Series owner, let us know how the systems have been treating you in the comments below.