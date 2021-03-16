U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,962.71
    -6.23 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,825.95
    -127.51 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,471.57
    +11.86 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,319.52
    -40.65 (-1.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.97
    +0.17 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.80
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    26.02
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1908
    -0.0023 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6210
    +0.0140 (+0.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3894
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0100
    -0.1230 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,661.18
    -39.97 (-0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,128.33
    +43.23 (+3.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,803.61
    +53.91 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,921.09
    +154.12 (+0.52%)
     

Xbox tests a 'suspend my game' button to speed up downloads

Richard Lawler
·Senior News Editor
·1 min read

Xbox software beta testers in the Insider program may have a new button popping up in their UI while downloading games, apps and updates. For years, gamers have complained that downloading slows to a crawl while games are suspended, and the only way to make them go anywhere close to the full speed possible was to manually close any suspended titles. 

Then the Xbox Series X introduced Quick Resume, which made it easier and faster to get back into games, but still had the same effect of sometimes slowing downloads. Xbox execs explained that the system managed resources to make sure multiplayer games have the bandwidth they need to operate, but the approach was still too aggressive in most cases.

With many games now reaching over 100GB in size and updates that can be nearly that large by themselves, it's a real problem but the Xbox team is close to addressing it. As described in this tweet, the "suspend my game" button keeps your game ready to be resumed/Quick Resumed while also unlocking enough horsepower from your Xbox to manage full-speed downloads.

Right now the feature is still in testing with Insiders, but will presumably roll out widely eventually. One thing that is open to everyone is the ability to access your Achievements via the Xbox app. It was mentioned in the notes for the March update, and is active starting today.

    (Bloomberg) -- China Mobile Ltd. is considering an A-share listing after the country’s largest wireless carrier was removed from the New York Stock Exchange under a Donald Trump-era investment ban, according to people familiar with the matter.The state-owned firm has discussed the potential offering with advisers as it looks for new avenues to fund its 5G network development, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the discussions are private. Deliberations are at an early stage and China Mobile hasn’t decided the size and timeline of the listing, the people said.A representative for China Mobile said the company has been monitoring policies relating to A-share listings of red-chip companies, and that if there is any progress, it will make announcements when appropriate. Mainland companies listed in Hong Kong and incorporated internationally are often referred to as red-chip companies.Shares in China Mobile were up 3.3% in Hong Kong trading, after rising as much as 3.8%. They have climbed nearly 22% this year, giving the company a market value of more than $140 billion.The NYSE in January delisted the three major state-owned carriers -- China Mobile, China Telecom Corp. and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd. -- to comply with an executive order by former president Donald Trump barring U.S. investments in Chinese firms deemed as having links with the military. The firms are appealing the NYSE’s moves.The company’s American depositary receipts accounted for less than 18 billion yuan ($2.8 billion) worth of shares, according to a statement from the China Securities Regulatory Commission in January. All three carriers’ U.S. shares were illiquid and thinly traded, and the delisting would have a limited impact, the Chinese regulator said.China Mobile raised $4.2 billion in an initial public offering in 1997 with its shares listed in both Hong Kong and New York, according to its website. The company had explored a listing on the mainland in 2007 but it didn’t come to fruition in the end.A revival of the planned domestic share sale by the country’s largest carrier would follow that of China Telecom, which announced last week that it’s planning a second listing in Shanghai. The offering will help China Telecom tap diversified financing channels in both domestic and overseas capital markets, the company has said.(Updates with company comment in third paragraph and share price in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    Protests by townspeople outside South Korean steelmaker Posco's plant in western India will be called off because the company has agreed to meet some demands, a local politician leading the agitation told Reuters on Monday, paving the way for Posco to resume shipments to automakers. Operations at Posco's plant in Maharashtra state have been disrupted since early March. This has hit the supply chain for automakers and caused fears of production halts for some companies.

  • Griddy Offers to Cancel Texas Power Bills If Customers Don’t Sue

    (Bloomberg) -- Griddy Energy LLC has one final deal for Texans before the power seller shuts down for good: if its 29,000 former customers agree not to sue, the company will cancel electric bills that were about 300 times normal amid last month’s winter storm.On its first day in bankruptcy court, Griddy lawyers outlined a plan to liquidate, settle with customers and, possibly, arrange lawsuits against those that the company blames for its collapse.U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur called Griddy’s bankruptcy proposal “unique and really unprecedented.” Isgur, who has overseen some of the biggest corporate restructurings filed in recent years, pushed Griddy to ensure that customers understand how the bankruptcy case will affect their huge electric bills after first criticizing Griddy’s attempt to pay one of its lenders as the case goes forward.Customers face an average bill of about $1,100 because of the winter storm that sent power prices surging, Isgur said. If Griddy wants to cancel those charges in exchange for customers dropping potential lawsuits, the company must clearly let people know that, Isgur said.“This is a difficult case,” Isgur said. “I really am worried that we handle it properly.”Surging PricesGriddy filed for bankruptcy on Monday, blaming its woes on the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which runs the state’s power grid. During the storm, Ercot, as it is known, pushed up wholesale power prices dramatically under rules Texas lawmakers have adopted that deregulated much of the state’s electric industry over the course of several decades. Griddy was barred from the state’s power markets in late February after failing to make a payment.Griddy charged wholesale prices instead of fixed ones. Knowing that rate structure would mean massive bills for its customers as power prices climbed, the company made the unusual move of pleading with them to switch to another provider in mid-February. Some customers who didn’t switch in time were stuck with bills for thousands of dollars.Isgur told the main lawyer suing Griddy on behalf of customers that the company deserves some credit for making that effort.“I’m not seeing someone here that set out to do something wrong,” Isgur said of the company. “But I may have someone here who may have done something wrong. It is way too early to make that determination.”Griddy will try to win final approval for its liquidation plan from Isgur within 85 days, Robin Spigel of Baker Botts said in court on behalf of the power company.One option being considered is to hire an administrator who would decide whether to file lawsuits to try to collect money that would go to Griddy’s creditors, Spigel said.The case is Griddy Energy LLC, 21-30923, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas (Houston). To view the docket on Bloomberg Law, click here.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    The billionaire isn't getting a payment, but he has a strong opinion on how to use yours.

    Depending on where you bank, your stimulus check may not land until at least Wednesday. So be careful and check your account before swiping your card.

    The main focus for traders over the near-term will be gasoline and distillate inventory numbers.

    'That time delay costs American living on the edge millions, billions in fees,' says Aaron Klein, a former Treasury Department deputy assistant secretary for economic policy.

  • Bill Gross Surprises With Short Bets on Treasuries, GameStop

    (Bloomberg) -- Onetime bond king Bill Gross has been busy in retirement, shorting Treasury bonds, playing chicken with day traders on Reddit and even making a bundle on energy prices.The Pacific Investment Management Co. co-founder, who runs money for his charitable foundation, shared some of his trades in an interview Tuesday on Bloomberg Television. Gross said he bet against the 10-year Treasury through the futures market and remains short, anticipating a combination of rising commodity prices, a weaker dollar and stimulus-driven demand will spark inflation.“Inflation, currently below 2%, is not going to be below 2% in the next few months,” Gross said. “I see a 3% to 4% number ahead of us.”Treasuries are familiar territory for Gross, 76, who once managed the world’s biggest bond fund. The other wagers are more esoteric, though consistent with the kind of investing he did after leaving Pimco in 2014 following a feud with his partners.Running the Janus Unconstrained Fund until retirement in 2019, Gross often sold volatility, seeking to make money on mispriced options. That’s what drew him to the January frenzy in GameStop Corp.He described selling call options on GameStop, initially at strike prices of $150 and $200, and losing $10 million as retail buying on Robinhood Markets helped drive the stock to almost $400. Gross refused to fold and said he managed to book a profit of about $10 million after exiting the trade when the shares finally tumbled.Now he’s back in, selling call options at $250 and $300, meaning he could face losses if the stock, now trading close to $210, surpasses those levels.“The volatility is super high,” he said. “I think this is a perfect opportunity for options sellers, not buyers.“Gross said he entered his wager against the 10-year Treasury when the yield, now about 1.6%, was about 35 basis points lower. Like others who have grown increasingly bearish on bonds, he predicts pressure on prices to rise as the recently passed $1.9 billion Covid-19 relief bill finds its way into an economy already primed to accelerate.“There’s significant demand that is stored up, power that is stored up that can be unleashed if consumers want to go in that direction, and I think to a certain extent they will,” Gross said.One market proxy for inflation, the 10-year breakeven inflation rate, climbed on Tuesday to the highest since January 2014. Gross noted that commodity prices have surged by almost 40% since bottoming last April.Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell has promised to ignore spikes in inflation until the central bank determines that its revised targets for price stability and employment are met. Gross isn’t sure he’ll have the necessary patience. Not since the 1960s has the Fed let inflation run deliberately “hot.”“Three to six to 12 months at 3% to 4% plus inflation will give him pause in terms of his current policy,” Gross said.Throughout the pandemic, investors desperate for yield have been prospecting in unconventional places. For Gross, one such adventure was natural-gas pipelines. He said he bought some master limited partnership units last year, attracted by tax advantages and yields of 13% to 14%. Gross was also encouraged that Warren Buffett was making a similar bet.Gas prices have since taken off, buoyed by the oil market and accelerated by the shortages last month during the winter storm that paralyzed Texas. One index of natural-gas MLPs has risen almost 28% this year.“I caught the ride on energy,” Gross said. “That’s my main focus now.”(Adds details on GameStop, energy trades starting in first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Carnival Stock One Year Ago World Be Worth Today

    Investors who have owned stocks in the past year have generally experienced some big gains. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way. Carnival’s Big Run: One company that has been a great investment in the past year has been cruise line giant Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL). Carnival is the largest company in the cruise industry, and for most of the past decade it benefited from an aging baby boomer generation. Coming into 2020, Carnival was on track to add 18 new ships to its fleet of more than 100 global ships over the next five years. Unfortunately, after a solid decade of returns, Carnival experienced a near worst-case scenario to kick off the 2020s. The global COVID-19 outbreak shut down all of Carnival’s operations in March of last year, and the company recently extended its cancellations of all cruises through June. In 2019, Carnival generated $4.32 in EPS on $20.82 billion in revenue. In 2020, those numbers plummeted to a loss of $13.21 per share on just $5.59 billion in revenue. At the beginning of 2020, Carnival shares were trading around $51. By the beginning of March, the stock had dropped below $35 after news of the virus spreading in China prompted concerns about a U.S. pandemic. On March 12, Carnival shares plummeted from $21.75 to close at $14.97. A day later, the company announced it would be suspending all cruises for 30 days. The stock broke below $10 for the first time on March 18 and ultimately bottomed at $7.80 in early April. Related Link: Are Americans Ready To Travel? BofA Sees Biggest Airline Bookings Jump Since Pandemic Began Carnival In 2021, Beyond: Carnival shares initially bounced as high as $25.27 in June on optimism cruise ships would be back on the water sooner rather than later. Unfortunately, the initial rally fizzled and the stock dropped back down to $12.11 by late October. In February 2021, Carnival shares hit new post-crisis highs and even reached the $30 level before pulling back to $28.93. Carnival investors who bought one year ago and held on have generated an okay return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in Carnival stock bought on March 16, 2020 would be worth about $1,633 today. Looking ahead, analysts are expecting Carnival’s stock to run out of steam again in the next 12 months. The average price target among the 15 analysts covering the stock is $20, suggesting 31% downside from current levels. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe Shopper's High: MIT Study Says 'Neural Reward Mechanisms' Trigger Credit Card SpendingThis Day In Market History: Bear Stearns Merges With JPMorgan© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    Nearly 7 million Americans face significant refund delays this tax season as the IRS rushes to send out stimulus checks.

  • Schumer: With relief bill, major argument against student debt cancellation ‘vanishes’

    Democratic senators say a provision in the $1.9 trillion stimulus package signed by President Joe Biden last week paves the way for him to cancel student debt for a broad swath of borrowers. As part of the law, borrowers who have any student debt cancelled through the end of 2025 won’t face a tax bill over the discharged debt. Previously, cancelled student loan debt (with a few exceptions, including debt discharged through Public Service Loan Forgiveness) was typically considered income for tax purposes.

  • ARKK Copycat Is Beating Cathie Wood’s Original by 10-Fold

    (Bloomberg) -- A tiny ETF tracking innovative companies is quietly outpacing one of the most famous investments on Wall Street.The Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (MOON) has risen 39% this year, compared to ARK Innovation ETF’s 3.5% gain, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Cathie Wood’s flagship fund, known by its ticker ARKK, became one of the top-performing exchange-traded funds in the past year thanks to big bets on tech firms that she believes will disrupt their industries. That’s spawned at least half a dozen new products that similarly invest in innovation but use different tactics.Wood’s funds, especially ARKK, have faced turbulence in recent weeks as tech got hit by valuation-fears caused by rising yields. MOON and some other copycats have avoided much of that by loading up on biotechnology, with holdings like ImmunityBio, Inc., which focuses on immunotherapy products, up 131% this year.MOON “has a heavier weight to biotech companies and less on straight technology and internet companies, which are the reason why ARKK has underperformed,” said Mohit Bajaj, director of ETFs for WallachBeth Capital.Launched in November, MOON has risen roughly 70% since then, yet has attracted only about $220 million in assets. ARKK’s haul of more than $7 billion so far this year has put its total above $24 billion.The definitions of “innovation” and “disruption” are in the eye of the beholder, so funds can embrace those themes in different ways. In the case of ARKK, that focus is narrower and its active management structure gives Wood the ability to alter positions based on the latest companies performing well.Yet ARKK’s large stakes in firms like Tesla Inc., Square Inc. and Roku Inc. dragged it down in the past month, with the automaker, for instance, slumping more than 36% from its January high before rebounding 26%.MOON’s passive fund tracks the S&P Kensho Moonshot Index of the 50 most-innovative companies in sectors ranging from smart transportation to human evolution.This means that MOON is “focusing on multiple themes, as opposed to a narrow theme like cloud computing or genomics or video games,” said Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF research for CFRA Research.MOON’s largest sector allocation, biotech, makes up 17% of the fund, compared with ARKK’s biggest stake, a 22% allocation to internet companies. The top MOON holdings, laser-scanning company MicroVision Inc. and Vuzix Corp., an optical goods manufacturer, have advanced 231% and 145% respectively this year.Other ARKK peers have also topped its year-to-date performance. Passively managed Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG), has gained almost 16%. Actively managed competitors Fidelity New Millennium ETF (FMIL) and the BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (BFTR), with holdings like Penn National Gaming Inc. and Axon Enterprise Inc., have added 10% or more.To date, none have proved much of a threat to ARKK, which has returned more than 200% in the past 12 months and helped spur a loyal following around Wood. Those already invested are unlikely to leave for greener pastures, according to Sal Bruno, chief investment officer at IndexIQ.“There’s definitely a first-mover advantage to ETFs,” he said. “People get into them and they tend to stay in them as long as they are doing well.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    Atlantia agreed to extend talks with a consortium led by state lender CDP over the sale of its 88% stake in motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia to March 27, the Italian infrastructure group said on Tuesday. CDP, together with co-investors Macquarie and Blackstone, and Atlantia have been negotiating on Autostrade since last year as part of an effort to end a dispute triggered by the 2018 collapse of a bridge ran by the unit. Atlantia hopes for "substantial improvements" in the consortium's offer, the group said in a statement, adding that, if a compromise is reached, it may submit the new proposal to its shareholders.

  • Boeing Testing Dreamliner Cockpit Windows as Flaws Search Widens

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. is scrutinizing the flight-deck windows of some of its 787 Dreamliners as the beleaguered planemaker expands its search for potential manufacturing flaws that have delayed deliveries of its marquee jetliner, according to people briefed on the matter.Chicago-based Boeing has been testing the cockpit windows in a limited batch of aircraft after learning a supplier modified its production process, two of the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is sensitive. Boeing wants to ensure the windows still meet its requirements after the change, but the testing isn’t expected to affect March deliveries, one of the people said.The emergence of yet another potential glitch comes as Boeing’s mechanics and engineers work furiously to try to restart 787 Dreamliner deliveries by the end of this month, in line with what executives promised during a January earnings call. The U.S. manufacturer hasn’t handed over any of the jets since October after discovering more of the tiny dimples in the inner lining where the carbon-fiber fuselage barrels are fused to form the jet’s frame. New issues with the plane could pose problems for shipments beyond this month, making it more difficult for Boeing to meet its delivery target for the year.When asked about the window checks, a Boeing representative referred back to the company’s March 9 statement that said it is “progressing through inspections and rework as necessary on undelivered airplanes.”“Based on our current plans, we continue to expect to resume delivering 787s by the end of March; however, we will continue to take the time necessary and will adjust any delivery plans as needed,” the company said in the statement.A supplier revising its manufacturing methods typically wouldn’t make headlines. But with Boeing under scrutiny from regulators and customers after two fatal crashes involving its 737 Max and a slew of production glitches, officials need to ensure the modified processes still meet all requirements. The testing of flight-deck windows in other batches of Dreamliners is still ongoing, one of the people said.Boeing dropped 3% to $257.79 at 11:07 a.m. in New York, logging the sharpest decline on the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Boeing had advanced 24% this year through Monday, while the Dow industrials climbed 7.7%.Aircraft FinancingThe production disruptions have forced Boeing to store more than 80 Dreamliners around its factories and in the California desert, creating a new worry just as the crisis surrounding its 737 Max subsides. For some customers, the delays threaten to hamstring aircraft for which financing is already lined up, while for others, the expanding inspections provide an excuse to avoid taking expensive new jets at a time when international travel has been laid low by Covid-19.Boeing has been working with its suppliers since late last year to find the source of manufacturing flaws with its 787 Dreamliner aircraft. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., which makes the Dreamliner’s nose and cockpit, said last month that it’s conducting an engineering analysis of so-called “noncomformities” on its portion of the carbon-fiber frame.A key 787 buyer, Air Lease Corp., has cautioned that production issues “seem to have mushroomed” for the twin-aisle jet. “There’s just greater and greater levels of inspections going on,” said John Plueger, chief executive officer of the Los Angeles-based aircraft lessor.(Updates with shares in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Lawmakers to IRS: ‘Millions of stressed-out taxpayers, businesses and preparers would appreciate an extension’ on April 15 tax deadline

    Calls to extend the federal income tax filing deadline are intensifying, fueled by the tax code tweaks in the newly-enacted $1.9 trillion stimulus bill. “Millions of stressed-out taxpayers, businesses and preparers would appreciate an extension of the deadline to file their 2020 tax returns,” wrote more than 100 members of Congress in a letter to the Internal Revenue Service and the Treasury Department on Tuesday, less than a month ahead of the current deadline. In February, eight Democrats signed a letter asking the IRS to push back the April 15 deadline.

  • Exclusive: India readies Saudi oil import cut as stand-off escalates - sources

    Indian state refiners are planning to cut oil imports from Saudi Arabia by about a quarter in May, in an escalating stand-off with Riyadh following OPEC's decision to ignore calls from New Delhi to help the global economy with higher supply. Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp., Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd are preparing to lift about 10.8 million barrels in May, the sources said on condition of anonymity. State refiners, which control about 60% of India's 5 million barrels per day (bpd) refining capacity, together import an average 14.7-14.8 million barrels of Saudi oil in a month, the sources said.

  • Americans ready to pour $40 billion into bitcoin and the stock market as stimulus checks arrive: survey

    Americans intend to plow as much as 10% of the latest round of stimulus checks into bitcoin and stocks, according to a survey by Mizuho Securities, with bitcoin by far the more popular choice.

  • Stripe’s Value Jumps to $95 Billion, Becomes Top U.S. Startup

    (Bloomberg) -- Stripe Inc.’s valuation almost tripled in less than a year to $95 billion with its latest funding round, making it the most valuable U.S. startup.The online payments processing company drew $600 million in its latest fundraising, Stripe said in a statement.The valuation figure is at the top of the range Bloomberg News reported in November, when Stripe was in talks with investors that would boost its value to more than $70 billion, with the possibility of pushing it to as high as $100 billion. The valuation also overtook billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Instacart Inc., according to CBInsights data.Stripe was founded in 2010 by two Irish siblings: 32-year-old Patrick Collison and his younger brother John, 30. Their net worth surged to $11.4 billion each with the latest valuation, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, up from $4.3 billion in the last funding round.The company’s software, which competes with Square Inc. and Paypal Holdings Inc., is used by businesses to accept payments. Customers include Amazon.com Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., and Lyft Inc.Stripe will invest in its European operations, in particular its headquarters in Dublin, to support surging demand and expand its global payments and treasury network. It also has a dual headquarters in San Francisco, according to its website.Primary investors in Stripe also include the digital investment unit of Allianz Group, Axa SA, Baillie Gifford, Fidelity Management & Research Co., Sequoia Capital and Ireland’s National Treasury Management Agency, the company said Sunday.Stripe didn’t really need the money in spite of the fundraising, Chief Financial Officer Dhivya Suryadevara said. “I view this as a bit more opportunistic,” she said in an interview on Sunday. The company “is highly capital efficient.”Stripe was valued at $36 billion as recently as April, when it raised $600 million from investors including Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia Capital.“It will just sit on the balance sheet,” Mike Moritz, partner at Sequoia Capital and a Stripe board member, said in an interview, emphasizing that the money will just be “a rainy day fund -- it pays to have a little more insurance.”Stripe has benefited as some of its customers such as Instacart, which started out small, grew into significant companies. For Stripe, “the growth has been rapid and perhaps more rapid than anticipated,” Moritz said.Both Moritz and Suryadevara said Stripe will continue to seek out acquisitions. The company isn’t focusing on an initial public offering right now, the CFO said, and picked investors who shared its long-term view. “The next 10 years and beyond are even more exciting,” she added.Mark Carney, former governor of both the Bank of England and Bank of Canada, joined its board last month. He will help guide Stripe’s efforts to enable more businesses to bring funding to emerging carbon removal technologies.Stripe, which sells software allowing businesses to accept online payments, has been a beneficiary of the e-commerce boom accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic. The company has recently branched out to offer checking accounts to businesses through e-commerce providers, working with banks including Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Barclays Plc.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    The numbers: The construction industry’s confidence waned in March, according to research from a trade group released Tuesday. The National Association of Home Builders’ monthly confidence index dropped two points to a reading of 82 in March, the trade group said. Index readings over 50 are a sign of improving confidence.

    As stimulus-fed tourists and gamblers return to Sin City, MGM Resorts is positioned to cash in, says Jefferies.