Xbox unveils new controller that sings Benny Blanco, BTS, Snoop Dogg: How you can win one

Mike Snider, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Xbox has revealed what it calls its first-ever singing video game controller. And you have a chance to win one – for a song.

The fire engine red controller plays "Bad Decisions," a new single from Benny Blanco, BTS and Snoop Dogg and sports the song title and their names on the front. A speaker on the back of the controller plays the song when you press a button, said Marcos Waltenberg, director of Xbox Global Partnerships in a post on Xbox.com.

"Xbox has partnered with Interscope Records, renowned record producer, DJ, and songwriter benny blanco, Jin, Jimin, V and Jung Kook of 21st century pop icons BTS, and rapper and actor Snoop Dogg to launch the first ever singing Xbox controller," he said.

Hands-on review: Xbox gaming hub on Samsung smart TVs

Short on cash? Here are 7 things you can get for free, including movies, TV shows, books

To win one of the controllers, follow the @Xbox Twitter account and retweet the announcement.

Xbox is also giving away a custom "Bad Decisions" vehicle within its Forza Horizon 5 video game and will have a QR code in the game so players can listen to the song.

By the way, the Xbox controller isn't the first to include a speaker. Sony's PlayStation 4 and PS5 and Nintendo's Wii U are among game systems with controllers that had speakers, too.

Follow Mike Snider on Twitter: @mikesnider.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Xbox game controller plays new song from BTS, Snoop Dogg, Benny Blanco

