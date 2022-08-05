Xbox unveils new controller that sings Benny Blanco, BTS, Snoop Dogg: How you can win one
Xbox has revealed what it calls its first-ever singing video game controller. And you have a chance to win one – for a song.
The fire engine red controller plays "Bad Decisions," a new single from Benny Blanco, BTS and Snoop Dogg and sports the song title and their names on the front. A speaker on the back of the controller plays the song when you press a button, said Marcos Waltenberg, director of Xbox Global Partnerships in a post on Xbox.com.
"Xbox has partnered with Interscope Records, renowned record producer, DJ, and songwriter benny blanco, Jin, Jimin, V and Jung Kook of 21st century pop icons BTS, and rapper and actor Snoop Dogg to launch the first ever singing Xbox controller," he said.
Hands-on review: Xbox gaming hub on Samsung smart TVs
Short on cash? Here are 7 things you can get for free, including movies, TV shows, books
This controller is music to our ears and @ItsBennyBlanco, @bts_bighit and @SnoopDogg 🎶
Follow @Xbox and RT with #BadDecisionsSongXboxSweepstakes for a chance to win this collectible Xbox controller.
Ages 18+. Ends 08/25/22. Rules: https://t.co/a9FgZjHABu pic.twitter.com/NBV8PeYK8Q
— Xbox⁷ (@Xbox) August 5, 2022
To win one of the controllers, follow the @Xbox Twitter account and retweet the announcement.
What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day
Xbox is also giving away a custom "Bad Decisions" vehicle within its Forza Horizon 5 video game and will have a QR code in the game so players can listen to the song.
The Forza Horizon Festival is gifting all fans a car inspired by ‘Bad Decisions’, a song by @ItsBennyBlanco, @bts_bighit, and @SnoopDogg.
Tune into Twitch to celebrate the new song and car at 11am PST: https://t.co/2Zrghx4Dm1 pic.twitter.com/Mg6QqTcUn4
— Xbox⁷ (@Xbox) August 5, 2022
By the way, the Xbox controller isn't the first to include a speaker. Sony's PlayStation 4 and PS5 and Nintendo's Wii U are among game systems with controllers that had speakers, too.
Follow Mike Snider on Twitter: @mikesnider.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Xbox game controller plays new song from BTS, Snoop Dogg, Benny Blanco