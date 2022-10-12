U.S. markets open in 2 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,615.00
    +15.75 (+0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,354.00
    +88.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,916.25
    +71.25 (+0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,706.20
    +9.30 (+0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.53
    +0.18 (+0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,676.00
    -10.00 (-0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    19.17
    -0.32 (-1.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9717
    +0.0011 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.49
    +1.04 (+3.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1078
    +0.0103 (+0.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.4220
    +0.6230 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,145.43
    +54.43 (+0.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.79
    +3.48 (+0.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,875.11
    -10.12 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,396.83
    -4.42 (-0.02%)
     

Xbox v PlayStation: Giants clash over Call of Duty

Zoe Kleinman - Technology editor
·2 min read

Xbox owner Microsoft has hit back at claims its plan to buy the maker of Call of Duty may unfairly affect its rivals, including Sony, which owns PlayStation.

Microsoft wants to buy Activision Blizzard, which also makes Overwatch and Candy Crush, for $68.7bn (£59.2bn).

The UK watchdog looking into the plan has said Microsoft could use Activision games to "out-compete" its rivals.

Microsoft said it still hoped the deal would be closed by June 2023.

Competition regulators in Saudi Arabia and Brazil have already approved it.

But last month, the Competition and Markets Authority announced it would be asking an independent panel to look into the proposal.

Activision Blizzard is one of the world's largest video game developers and publishers.

And the CMA suggested buying it could allow Microsoft to monopolise top games such as Call of Duty by making them available primarily on Xbox consoles, PCs and Game Pass, its cloud gaming service.

Detailed reasons

In a detailed account of its decision to launch an in-depth investigation, published today, the CMA says that "Call of Duty is sufficiently important that losing access to it (or losing access on competitive terms) could significantly impact Sony's revenues and user base".

It also said that "Microsoft has followed this approach in several past acquisitions of gaming studios, where it made future game releases from those studios exclusive in consoles to Xbox".

Microsoft says it is committed to keeping Activision's existing titles, including Call of Duty, available on the PlayStation.

But future titles could be treated differently.

Microsoft already owns 23 games makers, including Minecraft maker Mojang, and Fallout and SkyRim creator Bethesda.

And Bethesda's upcoming Starfield game will be an Xbox and PC exclusive.

The CMA also suggested that, based on Microsoft's public statements this could also be the case for, Elder Scrolls VI from Bethesda, a studio Microsoft acquired as part of its USD 7.5 billion acquisition.

Microsoft says:

  • there were 280 PlayStation-exclusive games in 2021 and Sony has blocked the Games Pass platform from the PlayStation.

  • Microsoft lacks mobile gaming content, and Activision owns Candy Crush Saga, one of the most played mobile games.

  • the CMA is taking Sony's side "without the appropriate level of critical review" and "over-estimating" the power of Call of Duty to single-handedly disrupt the games industry

And, In a report seen by BBC News, Microsoft calls the CMA's the concerns "a novel theory of harm, unsupported by precedent, economic literature or the evidence".

BBC News has asked Sony for comment.

